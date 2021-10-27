Best snowboard bag

If you’re worried about not having enough padding for your gear, you can add a thick layer of protection by bundling your snowboard pants, jacket, base layers and other clothes around it.

Which snowboard bag is best?

Whether you’re packing up for a quick day trip or for a long-haul snowboarding journey, a quality snowboard bag is an essential way to stay organized and protect your gear. A good snowboard bag is especially handy if you’re planning on flying or doing a moderate amount of foot travel with your gear.

The sheer number of different bags on the market makes choosing the right one a difficult task. If you’re in the market for a durable, convenient bag from a reputable company, the Thule RoundTrip roller snowboard bag is a top pick.

What to know before you buy a snowboard bag

Size

We recommend getting a bag no more than 10 centimeters longer than your actual board. Another thing to consider when choosing the right size is whether you want to bring a second board or set of bindings and boots.

Style

Although there is variation with these categories, snowboard bags usually come in one of two styles: cargo or sleeve. Sleeves provide simple, affordable protection and organization. Cargo bags, on the other hand, offer a combination of a snowboard bag and traditional suitcase, as well as enhanced protection. If you’re planning on flying to get to your snowboarding destination, consider a cargo bag.

Padded vs. unpadded

Both sleeves and cargo style bags come in padded or unpadded options. Unpadded models are cheaper and lighter while padded models offer increased protection. If you’re carrying two snowboards, a padded bag will also come with a padded divider. In general, we recommend padded bags because they tend to last longer and withstand the elements.

What to look for in a quality snowboard bag

Clever storage

Premium snowboard bags, regardless of price, will come with well organized storage compartments that make the most out of a small space. Bags from brands like Thule come with extra storage sleeves and built-in compartments to hold accessories like sunglasses, replacement lenses, hand warmers and more.

Wheels

No matter how light the bag itself is, a fully loaded snowboard bag is heavy. High-end options will come with wheels that radically reduce the strain on your back and arms when transporting your gear on foot. Be on the lookout for larger wheels than can function outside in winter terrain.

Enhanced protection

Both non-padded and padded bags can offer enhanced protection in critical areas. Quality bags will have thicker padding or double stitching in high stress areas. Premium snowboard bags will also include handy compression straps that reduce your cargo volume while preventing it from bouncing around in transit.

How much you can expect to spend on snowboard bag

You can get a quality snowboard with the bare necessities for as little as $30. High-end bags can cost more than $150.

Snowboard bag FAQ

Is bigger always better when it comes to snowboard bags?

A. Although bigger bags will allow you to pack more, if you don’t fill them up they leave space for your gear to bang around. Choosing an appropriately sized bag is more important than choosing the largest bag.

Do hard-shell snowboard carriers exist?

A. While hard-shell snowboard carriers do exist, they are hard to come by. If you do manage to find one, they are also more expensive. On top of the price increase, hard shell carriers may actually damage your gear more if you don’t pack it correctly.

What’s the best snowboard bag to buy?

Top snowboard bag

Thule RoundTrip Snowboard Bag

What you need to know: Thule is known for its sports storage innovation, and this experience is evident in this lightweight yet incredibly durable snowboard bag.

What you’ll love: Capable of holding two snowboards, two pairs of bindings, a single pair of boots and your helmet, the RoundTrip snowboard bag space for everything you need and more. It also comes with additional cinch-top packing sleeves that maximize protection and cargo space. The bag has a great s-shaped zipper opening that makes grabbing and stowing your gear easier than heavier. To top it all off, the Thule RoundTrip comes with multiple reinforced carry handles and sturdy wheels for easy transport.

What you should consider: The RounTrips’ premium features come with a hefty price tag.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top snowboard bag for the money

High Sierra snowboard bag combo

What you need to know: This affordable snowboard bag combo comes with a sleeve for your board and a separate bag for your boots.

What you’ll love: This bag combo is great for anyone on a budget and even better for those who usually travel by car. This bag will help you stay organized and protect your gear from dirt, scratches and other visible damage. This bag sacrifices maximum protection for increased portability, and it can easily be folded up and stowed away when not in use. Plus, the fabric is tear and water-resistant, so you can count on it to last a long time and keep your clothing dry.

What you should consider: Although this bag is good quality, it doesn’t offer extreme protection.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

Demon United Phantom Flight snowboard bag

What you need to know: The Phantom Flight snowboard bag is designed to protect your precious gear, and lots of it, on the most turbulent flights, bumpiest roads or roughest seas.

What you’ll love: When it comes to protection and storage space, it’s hard to surpass the Phantom Flight from Demon United. This bag can hold two snowboards, two pairs of bindings and two pairs of boots, as well as all of your ski clothes. The entire bag has thick padding, while the interior has a waterproof lining and reinforced sides. To top it all off, the Phantom Flight also has extra-large 3.5-inch rubberized wheels that make transporting a fully loaded pack quite easy.

What you should consider: Optimized for maximum protection in rough transportation conditions, this bag is heavier than most.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

