If you like to listen to music while you ski, consider purchasing a helmet with built-in Bluetooth headphones, so you can easily and safely enjoy songs and make calls.

Which ski helmets are best?

Skiing is one of the best ways to enjoy nature in the winter, and is one of the few activities that’s as fun to do alone as it is with others. However, whether you’re an advanced skier who likes to keep the good snow to themselves or prefer skiing with a posse of friends, protecting your head is an essential part of a good day on the slopes.

With so many options on the market, finding the best ski helmet can be a challenge. If you’re interested in a simple solution that you can count on to protect you at all times, regardless of the conditions, check out the Sweet Protection Grimnir 2vi MIPS Helmet.

What to know before you buy a ski helmet

Size

If your ski helmet is too large or too small, it won’t perform correctly and may not provide any protection at all. To find the right size, measure the crown of your head and cross reference with the helmet’s size chart. Moreover, the helmet should be about an inch above your eyebrows. Make sure to consider your helmet’s adjustability before purchasing.

Goggle compatibility

Unfortunately, not all goggles fit with all helmets. Although you likely won’t have an issue with this, ensure that the helmet you want to purchase will work with your preferred goggles without leaving your forehead exposed.

What to look for in a quality ski helmet

Accessory compatibility

In addition to being a good fit for your goggles, the best ski helmets are capable of handling a variety of upgrades if they aren’t standard. For example, be on the lookout for helmets that have slots for audio in the earmuffs and that allow you to strap a handy goggle cleaning cloth to the side.

Safety technology

In addition to durable materials and standard EPS shock absorption, the best ski helmets will include additional or new technology to enhance protection. When shopping for a new ski helmet, consider models with MIPS (multidirectional impact protection system) technology, carbon fiber construction or an integrated Recco reflector to get the highest level of safety.

Convenience technology

Top-quality helmets offer the best ease-of-use technology in addition to superior protection. Features such as magnetic goggle clasps that can be used with gloves, removable linings and dynamic ventilation that allows for directed airflow make your helmet more comfortable, especially during extended wearing periods.

How much you can expect to spend on a ski helmet

Entry-level helmets that provide basic protection usually cost around $60, while higher-end models with innovative technology start around $180 and cost upwards of $250.

Ski helmet FAQ

Do I need the newest, most robust technology?

A. Although this may seem counterintuitive at first, it is not always worth purchasing the most expensive, highest-tech helmet. If you don’t ski often, and find yourself sticking to the easier slopes and staying at low speeds, a traditional helmet will provide all the protection you need. On the other hand, if you ski in the woods or in the backcountry, investing in high-tech helmets is a must, since the danger level is much higher than on the slopes.

What are the best ski helmets to buy?

Top ski helmet

Sweet Protection Grimnir 2vi MIPS Helmet

What you need to know: The Grimnir 2vi helmet from Sweet Protection is made from the finest materials on the market and includes all of the latest safety and convenience technology.

What you’ll love: If you like to tackle challenging terrain and push the boundaries of your skills, look no further than the Grimnir to provide the utmost protection. Constructed out of lightweight and highly impact-resistant carbon fiber and reinforced with the latest MIPS technology, you can count on this helmet to keep you safe. Plus, it’s also quite comfortable to wear thanks to its numerous vents, Occigrip dial adjustment system and audio compatibility.

What you should consider: State-of-the-art technology makes this one of the more expensive offerings.

Where to buy: Sold by Backcountry

Top ski helmet for the money

OutdoorMaster Kelvin Helmet

What you need to know: If you’re on a budget, or don’t push the limits while skiing, the Kelvin helmet from OutdoorMaster is perfect for you.

What you’ll love: Don’t let the price tag fool you — this helmet offers far more than the bare minimum in terms of features and technology. Constructed from a reinforced ABS shell and a super-absorbent EPS core, you can count on this helmet to project your most valuable asset. Plus, the Kelvin also offers lots of adjustability and unmatched ventilation for the price.

What you should consider: While this helmet offers ample protection for the ordinary skier, if you’re a hard charger and prefer off-piste shredding, this helmet likely won’t be enough.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

POC Meninx RS MIPS Helmet

What you need to know: Featuring a sleek design, durable construction and an abundance of serious safety features, the Meninx RS MIPS helmet from POC is high performance and reliable.

What you’ll love: Designed from the ground up with safety and convenience in mind, this helmet is ideal for anyone who regularly hits the slopes and will appreciate the thought given to small details. For example, the strap buckle on the back that holds your goggles securely in place is magnetic, which makes it easy to use while wearing gloves or mittens. Furthermore, in addition to the dual-layer ABS shell and MIPS protection system, the Meninx RS comes with an integrated Recco reflector, which is an essential component of safe backcountry skiing. To top it all off, the helmet has an easy-to-use adjustment dial and plenty of ventilation.

What you should consider: POC helmets don’t come in individual sizing, and are only available in grouped sizes such as medium/large, which can make finding the perfect fit harder.

Where to buy: Sold by Backcountry and Amazon

