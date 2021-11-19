Best ski bib

If you like to skip lift lines and ski in the backcountry, a skiing bib will keep you covered and dry in heavy, untouched snow.

Which ski bib is best?

If you want to get outside this winter season with maximal coverage, you may be considering a bib over snow pants. While they both have their uses, bibs will provide more coverage and warmth than ski pants, with all variables equal. The coverage can keep out more snow than pants, keeping you drier and warmer should you fall over on a run. If you want a warm yet movable ski bib, check out the Flylow Baker Men’s Bib or Flylow Foxy Women’s Bib.

What to know before you buy a ski bib

Mobility

You do sacrifice some mobility by opting for a bib over snow pants. If you expect to be taking aggressive turns or like to freestyle ski, you’ll want a bib with plenty of stretch. Since a bib goes well above your waist, you can have some limitations in movement.

Coverage

What you sacrifice in mobility, you make up for in coverage. If you expect to head into deep powder, especially on a warmer day, a bib is great at keeping you covered while allowing you to stay cool. A bib with a long sleeve layer under it is perfect for snowy days on the slopes or high-intensity backcountry touring sessions.

Warmth

All things equal, a bib will keep you warmer than snow pants. If you tend to run hot or do a lot of backcountry skiing, know that you’ll likely be warmer. You can buy an unlined bib to combat this, though. If you expect to move a little more slowly or fall in deep snow often, a lined bib may be your best bet. If you aren’t sure (or you’ll ski in various conditions), an unlined bib is the way to go. When temperatures drop, pair your unlined bib with a thermal base layer, such as merino wool long underwear.

What to look for in a quality ski bib

Stretch

You want to be able to move in your ski bib. While the higher coverage is going to give you less mobility than snow pants, a generous cut paired with stretchy materials is going to allow you to move well while still staying dry and warm on powder days.

Pockets

It’s always nice to have places to store your gear or small items, and bibs do this well. Expect to get an extra small pocket or two or certain styles of bib. If you’re someone who likes to travel with all your small gadgets, a protected and lined bib pocket is the way to keep your belongings secure.

Lining

Much like ski pants, lining is up to you. If you know you’re taking your bib into the harshest of environments, it’s probably a no-brainer to go for a lined bib. If you expect bluebird skies every day you ski, you’ll likely opt for an unlined bib. If you aren’t sure, just remember that it’s easier to make your bib warmer than colder. While you may have ventilation zips on certain models, adding a base layer to an unlined bib is the best option.

How much you can expect to spend on ski bib

Ski bibs have a wide range of prices that relate to the features they offer. Depending on what you want, you can spend anywhere from $100-$600

Ski bib FAQ

When should I choose a ski bib over ski pants?

If you expect to fly through multiple feet of snow, you’ll want a ski bib. While some people prefer them regardless, they’re better at keeping snow out and keeping you warm. If you’re in the backcountry or just got more than your fair share of snowfall overnight, a bib is likely the way to go.

Skiers who tend to run cold may want a bib, even at a resort. At the end of the day, it’s a personal choice in what you find most comfortable.

Are ski bibs good for beginners?

Yes. While you may sacrifice some mobility, most beginner skiers can expect to take more tumbles than they’d like. If you expect to spend as much time horizontal as you do vertical, a bib will keep the snow out more effectively than snow pants, keeping you warm and willing to keep trying.

What’s the best ski bib to buy?

Top ski bib

Flylow Baker Men’s Bib or Flylow Foxy Women’s Bib

What you need to know: If you want something to stay dry in the heaviest of snow days, this bib is the ticket.

What you’ll love: Expect to stay bone dry in this bib, even in deep snow. With reinforced materials at points in the bib that get the most stress, durability is something you can count on.

What you should consider: Users reported inconsistent fit issues in larger sizes and that it is heavier than most uninsulated bibs.

Where to buy: Sold by Backcountry in men’s and women’s styles

Top ski bib for the money

Arctix Essential Insulated Bib

What you need to know: If you just want to get outside and stay warm while doing it, you can’t beat the price.

What you’ll love: These are well below average in terms of price, yet users report high levels of satisfaction with movement, warmth and ability to stay dry. Multiple inseam lengths are available.

What you should consider: High-level skiers likely will demand more than these bibs have to offer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon in men’s and women’s styles

Worth checking out

Outdoor Research Hemispheres Bib

What you need to know: If you want to stay dry and have full mobility, Outdoor Research has the answer.

What you’ll love: These are one of the lightest, most durable options available. They come with a dedicated avalanche beacon pocket. The straps are minimal and won’t be in your way and the articulated knees give you full range of motion.

What you should consider: It is an incredibly pricey option if you aren’t dedicated to skiing every chance you get.

Where to buy: Sold by Backcountry in men’s and women’s styles

