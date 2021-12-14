Best ski bag

When you’re going on a ski trip or a winter adventure, you need to pack a lot, including a high-quality ski bag or ski boot bag to protect your boots and skis, as well as luggage for yourself and your gear.

Which ski bag is best?

When you’re going on a ski trip or a winter adventure, you need to pack a lot, so you’ll need a high-quality ski bag to protect your boots, skis and any other luggage or gear. The right ski bags need to be durable and rugged enough to withstand heavy handling and wear and tear. The Athalon Everything Boot Bag is a stellar example of a ski bag for meeting all of your skiing needs.

What to know before you buy a ski bag

Size and fit

Ski bags are typically one size fits all, but keep in mind that your skis need to fit into your ski bag, so you should measure your skis before selecting and purchasing your bag. You will typically find the measurements for your snowboard or skis at the top of the equipment.

Single or double

Ski bags are either double or single, meaning that they can either fit one or two pairs of skis. Some skiers use double ski bags for one pair of skis then use the additional space for extra ski accessories as well as personal belongings. You might even be able to fit a whole week’s worth of skiing gear in a double ski bag.

Soft case or hard case

Ski bags are usually composed of either a soft case or a hard case, and there are various advantages and drawbacks to each kind of bag. Soft case ski bags tend to be more flexible and simpler to maneuver in tight spots. They also provide more storage space for additional belongings and accessories.

That being said, hard case ski bags will offer better protection for your skis, equipment and accessories. High-quality hard case ski bags will last a fairly long time, but you should find a hard case ski bag with wheels, since they tend to be heavier than soft case bags.

What to look for in a quality ski bag

Drainage

Most skis and ski boots have some residual moisture and once you zip them away in your ski bag or ski boot bag, that moisture is trapped in a dark environment, which can lead to mildew and mold. To prevent this, top-quality ski bags and ski boot bags should include openings that enable the water to evaporate or drain.

Quality

The material for your ski bag should be rugged and weather resistant. The ski bag should also feature plenty of padding inside to withstand wear and tear and rough handling by baggage handlers.

Exterior extras

Some of the top ski bags have exterior extras, like lumbar support, small exterior pockets and reinforced handles.

How much you can expect to spend on a ski bag

Inexpensive ski bags cost about $25-$45, while midrange ski bags vary in price from about $50-$90, and high-end ski bags go for more than $100.

Ski bag FAQ

What is a ski bag?

A. You wouldn’t want to travel with your musical instrument without placing it in a protective case, and when you’re a skier, the same is true of protecting your ski gear. Your ski bag can help protect all of your ski gear from unnecessary damage during travel. The bag can also protect your skis from spills, as well as from getting gouged or scratched.

Can you check your ski bag or ski boot bag on a plane?

A. A ski boot bag typically counts as one checked bag on an airplane, but if you’re flying with a snowboard or ski bag too, the airline will often offer you a break and count both bags as a single checked bag.

It differs from one airline to another for how big your ski bag and ski boot bag can be, as well as how much they can weigh and what you can pack in them. You should make sure to read the regulations before you arrive at the airport.

What’s the best ski bag to buy?

Top ski bag

Unigear Ski Bag

What you need to know: This bag works well for both snowboarding and skiing supplies and is reinforced with double padding.

What you’ll love: This product is built to last, tear-resistant, wear-resistant, made of 600D lightweight fabric and large enough to store all of your ski gear, including ski accessories, jackets, helmets, boots and skis.

What you should consider: If you’re using this bag for snowboarding supplies, this bag is only big enough to hold a large snowboard and big bindings.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ski bag for the money

Brace Master Two-Piece Ski Bag and Boot Bag

What you need to know: This two-piece set includes an adjustable length ski bag, as well as a boot bag, for skiing and snowboarding supplies and accessories.

What you’ll love: This ski bag has an adjustable length and can hold up to 200-centimeter skis. The bags also feature thick ergonomic handles with elastic foam inside to make carrying as easy and comfortable as possible.

What you should consider: If you’re an over-packer, you might not have enough room in this set for everything you want to pack.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Athletico Two-Piece Ski and Boot Bag Combo

What you need to know: This two-piece set of ski bags from Athletico is inexpensive and perfect for both your skis and boots.

What you’ll love: This ski bag set is water-resistant, and most customers are able to fit at least two pairs of skis in the ski bag, as well as a helmet and boots in the boot bag.

What you should consider: This ski bag is meant to carry 200-centimeter skis, but customers report that they could only fit up to 185 centimeters.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

