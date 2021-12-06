Best cheap snowboard boots

Some factors to consider when choosing your snowboard boot size include your general shoe size, the width of your feet, arch and instep.

Which cheap snowboard boot is best?

Snowboard boots are one of the most important parts of your snowboarding gear because what’s on your feet can determine how much you’ll enjoy the sport. A decent pair of snowboard boots is comfortable and helps you feel confident boarding down the slopes.

If you’re on a budget, finding cheap snowboard boots isn’t hard if you know what to look for. Our top pick is the DC Phase Snowboard Boots for Men with their comfortable, lightweight outsoles.

What to know before you buy cheap snowboard boots

Types

There are two major types of snowboard boots: hard and soft boots.

The hard type is best for alpine racing and mountain riding while the soft boot option is suited for freestyle and free-ride terrains. While hard boots provide minimal side-to-side flexibility and keep the snowboarder’s feet secure at high speed, their limited range of motion isn’t ideal for freestyle riding, kickers and riding switch.

Lacing system

When it comes to lacing, there are three broad categories: standard lacing, Boa system and speed lacing. Standard lacing is just like what you have in your regular shoes. The Boa system utilizes an inner tightening system that makes it easy to tighten and take off even when your gloves are on. The speed lacing system allows you to tie your laces with one hand.

What to look for in a quality cheap snowboard boot

Arch support

Snowboard boots often come with inserts that are supposed to support your arch, but these inserts don’t usually provide much when it comes to support. You might have to buy over-the-counter orthotic inserts to make your boot more comfortable and to support your arch adequately. The ideal insoles should mimic the contours of your feet and include a deep heel cup to hold your heel in place.

Type of insulation

While there are various types of snow boot insulation, the most popular ones are Thinsulation and Shearling. Thinsulation works by trapping air molecules within the microfiber and it is known to be extremely durable. This type also has the unique feature of maintaining its ability to insulate even when wet. Shearling insulation is not as rugged as Thinsulation but it is a great choice for indoor use.

Comfort

When prioritizing for comfort, avoid narrow boots that squeeze the sides of your foot, or big boots that cause your foot to slide back and forth. Consider the type of liners that come with your boots. An excellent lining option is a heat-moldable liner, which takes the form of your foot and ankle to provide a comfortable custom fit.

How much you can expect to spend on a cheap snowboard boot

On the average, you can expect to pay $100-$200 per pair for cheap snowboard boots.

Cheap snowboard boot FAQ

How do you stop heel lift in snowboard boots?

A. The first step to stopping heel lift is to tighten your boots and bindings. You can also change your boots if they’re old, as this can also cause heel lift.

How do you get the right size?

A. While you can use your shoe size to get a rough estimate of your boot size, the best way to know your right boot size is to visit a snowboard store to try on different boots. Move around in the boots to see how they fit. Check for any pressure points or areas of discomfort. Testing the flex is important to see if the boots are too stiff or soft for your riding style.

What’s the best cheap snowboard boot to buy?

Top cheap snowboard boot

DC Phase Snowboard Boots for Men

What you need to know: Designed with the traditional lacing system, these snowboard boots provide a custom fit while ensuring comfort.

What you’ll love: They come with a snow basic durable insole designed for comfort. They combine the ease of the traditional lacing system with a lightweight outsole to provide comfort and convenience.

What you should consider: Some wearers mentioned the lace loops didn’t last long.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cheap snowboard boot for the money

Symbolic Ultra-Light Black Snowboard Boots

What you need to know: These snowboard boots are lightweight without compromising on support thanks to the molded TPU, heel cradle and arch.

What you’ll love: They feature a 3D molded tongue to make lacing easy and give a custom fit. They include an articulating cuff on the outside that protects the boots and prolongs durability. There is a flex performance backstay to give the boots solid flex and durability.

What you should consider: Some users complained about the boots being too lightweight.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

System APX Snowboard Boots

What you need to know: From the lacing to the lining, these boots are designed with comfort and performance in mind.

What you’ll love: They use the traditional lacing system, which allows you to keep the boots tight in all the right places. They include a heat-mold liner that adapts to your feet to give a comfortable custom fit.

What you should consider: They may be a little stiff when worn at first, but they get better with time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

