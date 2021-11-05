Best Burton snowboard boots

A high-quality pair of Burton snowboard boots keep your feet warm and dry, and also helps you improve quicker while preventing injury.

Which Burton snowboard boots are best?

If you’re getting ready for your next winter vacation or time in the snow, then maybe you’re planning to spend some time on the slopes. As with any outdoor activity, having the right footwear is vital. It not only keeps your feet warm and dry but can also prevent injury and improve technique.

Burton Snowboards was founded in 1977 out of a small barn in Vermont. Today, it’s a highly respected international company that manufactures quality snowboard equipment, such as boards, bindings, and boots, as well as clothing and accessories. Burton snowboard boots are renowned for their cutting-edge construction, premium materials, and innovative features.

The Burton Ruler BOA Snowboard Boots are an excellent choice for riders of all levels. They have quick-release dials for tensioning the laces and gel-cushioned, removable inserts for comfort. If these aren’t your first pick, there are several other Burton boots to choose from for different skill levels and riding styles.

What to know before you buy Burton snowboard boots

Size

Snowboard boots are designed to attach to the snowboard with special bindings, so your boot size needs to pair with the correct type of binding. Most snowboard boots follow the sizing of regular footwear, however, it’s sometimes better to go with a larger size to allow for thick snowboard socks, as boots that are too tight can cut off circulation and make it difficult for you to maneuver your board.

Fit

A well-fitting snowboard boot should be snug against the top of your foot and firmly support the heel and ankle. Ideally, you want a full range of motion without the foot moving around inside the boot. Many boots come with a removable padded liner, which molds to the shape of your foot.

Riding style

Depending on your riding style, there are several types of snowboard boots. It’s generally a recommendation for beginners to start with a flexible boot to learn the basics. Advanced riders may prefer a stiff boot that gives quicker reaction times and greater control over rough terrain or in deep snow. Freestyle riders often choose a softer boot to assist with landing jumps and tricks.

What to look for in a quality pair of Burton snowboard boots

Flex

Flex is measured on a scale of 1 to 10. Beginners and freestylers should select a soft boot with a flex rating of 1 to 3. Intermediate and all-mountain riders benefit from a medium flex of 3 to 7, while advanced and free-riders usually opt for the stiffest boot available. Some modern boots have an adjustable flex that you can alter using tongue stiffeners.

Laces

The way the boots lace-up is a key consideration. Traditionally, snowboard boots used regular laces, which are fine but can be time-consuming to put on or adjust while on the slopes. Recent innovations have introduced the BOA lacing system, which uses thin steel cables that are tightened with a dial, allowing for quick adjustments even when wearing gloves.

Comfort

Boots that are too loose or overly tight may cause rubbing, pinching or numbness, which at best, can spoil your day, and at worst, maybe the cause of an accident or injury. Most boots have padded, removable liners, which provide both warmth and comfort.

The best liners have either thermoformable padding that molds to the shape of your foot after a few hours of use or heat-moldable padding, which needs to be professionally installed at a ski shop.

How much you can expect to spend on Burton snowboard boots

As with most high-tech sporting equipment, snowboard boots are not cheap. A pair of boots with traditional laces is available for around $150, whereas a high-end pair with BOA lacing can cost as much as $500.

Snowboard boots FAQ

Which type of snowboard boots is the warmest?

A. For a boot to be warm, first it needs to be waterproof. Look for boots with webbed gussets that keep snow out of the lower portion of the boots. Some boots are constructed with a heat-reflective foil layer in the soles, which directs body heat back into the boots.

How long do snowboard boots last?

A. Usually, a high-quality pair of snowboard boots last for two seasons or about 70-100 days of riding. Once the padding loses its rigidity, your feet will start to move around inside the boots, which can cause friction and pain.

What are the best Burton snowboard boots to buy?

Top Burton snowboard boots

Burton Ruler BOA Snowboard Boots

What you need to know: An excellent choice for riders of all levels, these boots have quick-release dials for independently tensioning the upper and lower portions of the boots.

What you’ll love: They feature removable fur-lined inserts with gel cushioning and internal gussets to keep your feet warm and dry.

What you should consider: Sizing tends to run a little small, and many users recommend purchasing one size larger than normal.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Backcountry

Top Burton snowboard boots for the money

Burton Moto Lace Snowboard Boots

What you need to know: These budget-friendly boots are lightweight and flexible, making them a good choice for learners and freestyle riders.

What you’ll love: They have heat-moldable liners that provide a snug fit for all foot types. They have low-profile soles that prevent toe drag.

What you should consider: These boots use the traditional lacing method.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Burton Step-On Swath Snowboard Boots

What you need to know: These mid-flexing boots are ideal for freestyle riding and have step-on connection points for strapless bindings.

What you’ll love: They’re available in three attractive color schemes and have a foil underfoot that reflects heat back into the boot.

What you should consider: These boots are only available in men’s sizes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Backcountry

