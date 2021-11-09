Best beginner snowboard

The beginning of winter means the beginning of snowboarding season for a lot of people, and beginner snowboards are perfect for kids and adults who want to learn how to snowboard.

Which beginner snowboard is best?

The beginning of winter means the beginning of snowboarding season for a lot of people, and beginner snowboards are perfect for kids and adults who want to learn how to snowboard. It’s crucial to find the right beginner snowboard to help the rider stay safe while getting more comfortable with snowboarding. The Capita Super DOA Beginner Snowboard is a marvelous beginner snowboard model.

What to know before you buy a beginner snowboard

Measurements and age

Consider your shoe size, age, sex, weight and height when looking for a beginner snowboard to figure out which size snowboard you need. Your weight and height help determine the correct length of the beginner snowboard you need, while your shoe size impacts the width of the snowboard. Women and children typically need lighter and narrower snowboards for improved control.

Terrain

Consider where and how you will use your snowboard the majority of the time. For example, fresh, waist-deep snow results in a different snowboarding experience than on icy, hard-packed snow or a well-groomed snow slope within a ski park or resort on a perfect day.

Also think about whether you plan on snowboarding straight and fast, shredding the half-pipe or carving downhill, because this will factor into the beginner snowboard you need.

Care and maintenance

After every snowboarding trip, search for any small scrapes or gouges in the base of the snowboard, as well as any rust or damage on the edges of the snowboard. Regularly sharpen and smooth out the edges of the snowboard; if there are any gouges in the base that expose the foam or wood core of the snowboard, get it repaired at a snowboard pro shop.

What to look for in a quality beginner snowboard

Types

There are several kinds of snowboards, including splitboards, powder snowboards, freeride snowboards, freestyle snowboards and all-mountain snowboards. All-mountain snowboards work on almost any type of terrain, while freestyle snowboards work well in the backcountry and tend to sacrifice stability for a lively response and lighter weight.

Accessories

A lot of beginner snowboards come with accessories such as bags, wax, helmets, boots and bindings. If your snowboard doesn’t come with these accessories, you should purchase all of these accessories on your own if you want the full snowboarding experience.

Construction

Any beginner snowboard you purchase has all the essential parts of a snowboard, including the tip, waist, base, tail, top, edges and steel inserts.

How much you can expect to spend on a beginner snowboard

Beginner snowboards range in price from about $60 to more than $1,150. The most basic beginner snowboards cost about $59-$200, while midrange beginner snowboards vary in price from about $200-$680. High-end beginner snowboards vary in price from $800 to more than $1,150.

Beginner snowboard FAQ

Do any beginner snowboards come with bindings?

A. Basic beginner snowboards, particularly those sold for kids, often come with preset bindings, but these bindings have a few drawbacks. For example, the bindings don’t usually fit well with snowboarding boots, and they are not perfectly positioned for the snowboarder’s preferred stance. That said, you can go to a pro shop to pick out and install your own snowboard bindings and personalize your new snowboard.

Should you purchase a bigger beginner snowboard than recommended for your child, so it lasts a few seasons?

A. If a snowboard is too big, it will be difficult for a kid to ride, which keeps them from developing snowboarding skills. They might end up getting frustrated and quit. It’s best to purchase the right size snowboard for your child’s weight, height and age.

Should you purchase a beginner snowboard based on the brand?

A. Focus less on the snowboard brand and more on how well the beginner snowboard fits the rider. That said, you might find you like certain brands over others as you test out different snowboards and gain some snowboarding experience.

What’s the best beginner snowboard to buy?

Top beginner snowboard

Capita Super DOA Snowboard

What you need to know: This beginner snowboard from Capita is a customer favorite, composed of durable materials.

What you’ll love: This high-quality Capita beginner snowboard features a fast base that’s perfect for taking runs at faster speeds, as well as a hybrid profile that enables a stellar edge hold while offering some forgiveness for small mistakes.

What you should consider: This snowboard can be a little too stiff for beginner snowboarders.

Where to buy: Sold by Backcountry

Top beginner snowboard for the money

Nitro Prime Collage Snowboard

What you need to know: This solid and affordable snowboard from Nitro is perfect for beginners.

What you’ll love: This beginner snowboard comes with an extruded base and a flat profile under the feet, which enables predictable turns. It also comes in a wider snowboard at short heights, which works well for beginners with larger feet.

What you should consider: This snowboard might hold back beginner snowboarders who want to progress quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Backcountry

Worth checking out

Bataleon Mini-Shred Snowboard

What you need to know: This incredible beginner snowboard from Bataleon is great for kids who regularly snowboard.

What you’ll love: This snowboard has a lowered camber zone and 3BT technology, which raises the edges of both the tail and the tip of the snowboard. It also provides a wide size range into which young snowboarders can grow.

What you should consider: This snowboard is on the pricey side, especially for a board your child might grow out of within a few years.

Where to buy: Sold by Backcountry

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.