9 best ski brands

If you are unsure about mixing and matching gear such as skis and bindings, get a package of gear from the same manufacturer and product line.

Which ski brands are best?

Whether you’re a regular at the mountain or making for your first trip to the slopes, choosing the right brands for your gear can be a challenge. Still, skiers of all levels and budgets can find trustworthy companies that produce high-quality, useful products.

Best ski apparel brands

When it comes to ski apparel, looking good is almost as important as keeping you warm. You can count on these brands to provide you with high-performance clothes.

Arc’teryx

Arc’teryx is an industry leader known for innovative technology and lightweight products, whether you need a down jacket, waterproof shell or insulated ski pants. Although the prices are high, you can count on your Arc’teryx clothing to keep you warm, dry and comfortable for a lifetime. It’s especially good for skiers who prefer a regular fit and prize mobility.

Sold by Backcountry

Patagonia

Founded by renowned rock climber and environmentalist Yvon Chouinard, Patagonia is the go-to brand for the eco-conscious skier interested in high-performance apparel. Whether you’re looking for hard-charging gear designed for the backcountry or something stylish and simple for the slopes, Patagonia’s wide selection has something for everyone. And it makes sure its manufacturing process is sustainable and its materials are traceable.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Helly Hansen

Founded in Norway in the late 1800s, and originally known for its waterproof fabrics, Helly Hansen has expanded to include insulated and non-insulated ski apparel. If you want assurance of the brand’s quality, just look at the American and Canadian Olympic ski teams from the last few years — you’ll find Helly Hansen all over.

Sold by: Backcountry and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Best ski accessory brands

From helmets and hats to goggles and gloves, these brands are known for making excellent accessories. Don’t underestimate the importance of getting a high-quality pair of goggles and helmet; safety isn’t an area you want to skimp on.

Oakley

No brand has built a reputation for ski goggles like Oakley has. Whether you’re looking for a pair of sunglasses to wear on the way to the mountain or high-tech goggles to help you tackle difficult terrain, there is an Oakley product for you. Known for outstanding customer service and advanced technology, Oakley is a no-brainer when it comes to ski-eyewear. Plus, Oakley has a wide range of products that includes backpacks, helmets and clothing for a variety of sports.

Sold by Backcountry and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Smith Optics

Don’t let the name fool you — Smith manufactures a lot more than high-quality goggles. For instance, it makes some of the best helmets in the industry, complete with customizable ventilation systems and MIPS — the latest shock-absorption technology. Smith products are designed by snow sport enthusiasts for snow sport enthusiasts, an approach that always yields positive results. Smith even offers a number of goggles that integrate with Smith helmets to create the ultimate fog-prevention system.

Sold by Backcountry and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Hestra

Founded in 1936 and now under the management of the third and fourth generation of the founding family, Hestra has been at the forefront of the ski glove industry for decades. Using traditional materials in conjunction with innovative waterproof coatings, Hestra crafts stylish handwear that lasts season after season. Plus, maintaining Hestra gloves and mittens is easy; if they’re leather, all they need is an occasional wax and waterproof.

Sold by Backcountry and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Best ski gear brands

No matter how good a skier you are, sore feet, loose bindings or poor quality skis are a surefire way to ruin what could have been a good day on the slopes. Avoid spending money on equipment that won’t last by sticking to brands such as the ones listed below.

Nordica

Started by two Italian brothers in 1939 as a footwear and boot manufacturer, Nordica has stuck to its roots of well-rounded design and high-quality manufacturing. Although Nordica doesn’t have the most expensive lineup, weekend warriors and Olympic athletes alike trust its boots, skis and bindings. Plus, Nordica has an amazing racing lineage that ensures your gear will always be tuned for speed.

Sold by Backcountry

K2 Sports

As one of the largest players in the ski and snowboard industries, K2 has a pair of skis, bindings and boots for every skier at every budget. If you’re in the market for a beginner package, an intermediate pair of boots or a niche set of advanced telemark skis, K2 has you covered.

Sold by Backcountry

Volkl

Volkl is the largest ski company in Germany and has a rich history of Alpine ski racing. Known for their durability and control at high speeds, Volkl skis are often preferred by racers and experts around the world. Volkl has built a reputation for skis that challenge the rider while providing essential features such as superior edge control and shock absorption systems. And it has a robust line of all-mountain and backcountry skis that get consistently high praise from professionals and intermediate skiers alike.

Sold by Backcountry

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

William Briskin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.