7 must-have snowboard accessories

If you want to wear earbuds while snowboarding, make sure you wear a water-resistant pair. Moisture from sweat, snow or rain can damage earbuds that don’t explicitly state that they’re water-resistant.

Which must-have snowboard accessory is best?

Although winter brings cold weather and snowfall, it also means snowboarding season is on the horizon.

Snowboarding is an exhilarating winter sport and a fun group activity. Still, before you round up your friends and hit the slopes this winter, it’s a good idea to be well-equipped and well-protected against the elements. Whether you’re experienced or a beginner, many accessories can enhance your snowboarding experience.

Best snowboard accessories

Protective gear

Before you consider anything else, you want to ensure that you’re well-protected against conditions like high winds and moisture from snow or rain.

Earbuds

Wireless earbuds can enhance your snowboarding experience as you can listen to your favorite tunes on the go. Most wireless headphones also allow for hands-free phone calling and access to popular voice assistants like Siri.

Smartwatch

A smartwatch can provide fitness metrics you can use to improve your performance, and they allow for a convenient way to keep track of time and health metrics such as heart rate. Also, many sports watches come preloaded with maps from ski resorts worldwide, so you can check out the overlay and difficulty of several slopes and map out your trajectory.

Bags

You can get by without a bag for your snowboard or boots, but they’re convenient and make traveling with your gear much more manageable. Also, they help prevent messy situations caused by wet gear.

Best headgear

Top headgear

Giro Adult Verge Zoom Snow Goggles

What you need to know: These snow goggles allow snowboarders to maintain their vision at total capacity, even on the sunniest and windiest days.

What you’ll love: These goggles offer superior performance on the slopes thanks to the innovative Expansion View technology and thermoformed lenses that allow for a broader view and prevent fogging. They also feature plush, tailored face foam for a comfortable fit.

What you should consider: Some customers reported that the foam lining isn’t durable.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top headgear for the money

Mountain Made Balaclava

What you need to know: This balaclava provides ultimate protection against the elements without limiting your vision or flexibility as you snowboard.

What you’ll love: It’ll keep your head warm while snowboarding without causing excessive sweating since it’s made with breathable fabrics that effectively wick away sweat and moisture. It offers excellent wind protection and a super-soft and comfortable fit.

What you should consider: It’s pricey for a balaclava, and some customers report sore ears after wearing them for extended periods due to pressure.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best earbuds

Top earbuds

Bose QuietComfort Noise-Cancelling Earbuds

What you need to know: Bose is one of the best manufacturers of audio products and doesn’t disappoint with these high-quality wireless earbuds.

What you’ll love: These earbuds deliver high-fidelity audio and feature elite noise-canceling technology and easy-to-use touch controls. They boast long battery life and are water-resistant, making them perfect for activities like snowboarding.

What you should consider: Bluetooth pairing can be unreliable at times.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top earbuds for the money

Skullcandy Sesh Evo True Wireless In-Ear Earbud

What you need to know: These wireless earphones offer solid sound quality and are a terrific option if you’re working with a budget.

What you’ll love: These earphones are easy on the wallet, but they offer excellent audio quality and feature pre-set EQ modes. They’re water-resistant and last up to 24 hours off a full charge. Also, you can use either bud independently without playback or connection disruption.

What you should consider: They’re not recommended for audiophiles.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best smartwatches

Top smartwatch

TicWatch Pro 3

What you need to know: This smartwatch has a robust build and features advanced fitness tracking metrics, making it an excellent option for snowboarding enthusiasts.

What you’ll love: It boasts a high-end chipset allowing for precise health tracking and superior functionality. It has a built-in GPS, several sports modes and a stress sensor. The design is superb as well as it has a stainless-steel bezel and a vibrant AMOLED display.

What you should consider: The wristband is of inferior quality compared to the watch itself.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top smartwatch for the money

Garmin Vivoactive 3

What you need to know: This is a solid smartwatch from a brand that prioritizes sports and health fitness tracking.

What you’ll love: This watch features high-end sensors for accurately tracking sports metrics and comes preloaded with several exercise apps. It has a durable build, and the battery life is impressive, as it can last up to seven days in smartwatch mode.

What you should consider: Some customers complained about the display’s backlight washing out colors.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bags

Top bag

Element Equipment Deluxe Padded Snowboard Bag

What you need to know: This bag has a durable, high-quality construction and offers excellent protection for your snowboard.

What you’ll love: It features 360-degree foam padding for superior board protection, and it’s water-resistant, so it’s practical for storing your board after use as well. It’s available in two sizes for standard snowboards.

What you should consider: It lacks wheels.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

