How to choose a cricket bat

Choosing a suitable cricket bat can improve your batting. It can also make the game more fun for those playing for leisure or those who are new to the game of cricket.

Which cricket bats are best?

Using the right cricket bat can make a significant impact on performance. For those who are new to cricket, using the right bat is important to prevent injury and enjoy the game, which can be difficult for beginners. Some of the key considerations in choosing the right cricket bat include size, weight, material and price. It is also important to consider the purpose of the cricket bat, whether it will be used for leisure or playing competitive cricket.

Key Considerations

For competitive cricketers, the ideal cricket bat is the one that fits your natural game, which means that the size, weight, material and overall feel of the bat should not force you to change how you play your shots. On the other hand, young cricketers, or those who are new to the game, can be more flexible in choosing a cricket bat. Here are some of the key considerations when choosing a cricket bat.

Type

There are three basic types of cricket bats: match play, children, or leisure. A children’s bat is typically made from softwood, foam or plastic. The softer material of the cricket bat means it is designed to hit a softer ball, such as a tennis ball. A full-size leisure cricket bat is similar in appearance to matchplay cricket bats. The leisure bats can be used to play with a tennis ball or tape ball, which is made by wrapping tape on the ball to make it more like a matchplay cricket ball, which is heavy and hard.

A professional cricket ball weighs around 163 grams, and is just less than 3 inches in diameter. The weight may not sound like a lot, but the ball is heavier and harder than a baseball and can be bowled at speeds of 90+ miles per hour. The outside of the cricket ball is made from leather, while the inside is made from tightly wound strings. To handle this leather ball, you will need to use a matchplay cricket bat. The biggest difference between a matchplay and leisure cricket bat is the heavier weight, which comes from stronger and denser material used in matchplay cricket bats.

Size and weight

The higher the level of cricket you are playing, the more precise you might need to be about the size and weight of the cricket bat. When choosing a cricket bat for children or leisure, just picking something that feels comfortable can be enough. However, if you are a competitive cricketer, even a small adjustment to the weight or length of the handle could make a significant difference to your game. The length of the cricket bat should be long enough that you don’t have to bend too far down but not that long that it restricts you from playing your batting shots.

Similarly, the weight of the cricket bat should be light enough for you to play all your batting shots but if it’s too lightweight you won’t get enough power in your shots. The average match play cricket bat weighs between 2.5 to 3 pounds. The weight of the cricket bat is going to be a trade-off between power and bat speed. Along with the total weight, you will also need to consider how the weight is distributed on the bat. There are certain bats with evenly distributed weights, while others might have more width and weight at the bottom for maximum power hitting.

Every batsman will have to consider their preferences and style of batting when choosing the size and weight of a cricket bat. If you are buying a cricket bat for competitive use, make sure the dimensions of the bat are within the allowed guidelines of your cricket organization.

Material

The two most common materials used in a match play or leisure cricket bat are English willow or Kashmir willow. Cricket bats that are made from English willow are typically more expensive compared to Kashmir willow. Willow is used in cricket bats due to its characteristic of being lightweight yet offering high density to withstand the impact of a cricket ball. Most of the professional cricket bats are made from English willow, which can be grown in several countries that have mild weather.

For the cricket-loving nations of India and Pakistan, the high environmental temperatures do not allow for English willow to be grown, therefore, they have resorted to using Kashmir willow as a viable alternative. Cricket bats from Kashmir willow are cheaper, however, they can still offer great quality.

If you are buying a match play cricket bat made for a leather ball, you should have a look at the blade for visible grains. Traditionally, cricket bats with more visible grains were considered to be better bats as more grains meant the wood was denser and therefore the bat would be more durable and strong.

Price

For an inexpensive cricket bat or a children’s bat, you can expect to pay as low as $10. For a leisure cricket bat with decent durability, expect to spend at least $35. For matchplay cricket bats, the price range is much wider. For a mid-range English willow cricket, you will need to spend at least $60, and a high-end professional cricket bat will cost you at least $200. A high-end English willow cricket bat that is maintained properly can last several years with regular use. Some extremely high-end bats such as those used by top cricketers around the globe are customized according to the needs of the sportsman and can easily cost more than $1,000.

Cricket bat accessories

Some cricket bat accessories can improve the comfort and performance of using a cricket bat.

Kookaburra Batting Gloves

Batting gloves are not only important to protect the hands and fingers from the ball but they can improve the grip of the cricket bat. There are different types of gloves used in cricket. For batting, there are inner gloves that are used to keep the hands dry, offer extra comfort, prolong the life of outer gloves and provide extra protection for the hands and fingers.

Sportaxis Bat Grips

The handle of the cricket bat is covered with a bat grip made from rubber or foam. The bat grip is vital for comfort as they are able to provide shock absorption when playing a shot. They also provide a better grip so the cricket bat doesn’t slip.

Best cricket bats

Pro Impact Cricket Bat

Made from Kashmir willow, the Pro Impact cricket bat is precisely designed for optimum batting swing. This bat is made to be used with a softball such as a tennis ball. The high-quality construction of this product ensures longevity and durability.

Kookaburra Kuhana Prodigy Cricket Bat

This cricket bat is designed to be used as a full-size leather cricket ball. The affordable price of the Kookaburra Kuhana makes it a good choice for beginners and experts. The handle offers a strong grip for powerful batting shots.

