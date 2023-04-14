Which golf shoes are better, FootJoy or Jordan?

The golf swing requires the right technique, but it also needs the right equipment. Golf shoes are among the most important pieces of gear since they form the foundation upon which the swing happens. FootJoy and Jordan are two of the most popular golf shoe brands, but which one is better for you?

FootJoy golf shoes are the industry standard and have been around nearly as long as the game has been played in the United States. Jordan golf shoes, meanwhile, bear the iconic name of one of the most popular brands in sports apparel.

FootJoy golf shoes

The main feature of FootJoy golf shoes is their legendary comfort over the course of a round of golf, even on the warmest days. FootJoy also has numerous styles to choose from, including shoes for men, women and juniors.

Most FootJoy golf shoes range in price from $100 to $250, with the higher-priced shoes featuring premium leather.

FootJoy golf shoes pros

FootJoy golf shoes are a good choice for the golfer who plays regularly and needs extra support.

They’re comfortable and lightweight.

An innovative tread design provides excellent traction in all conditions.

provides excellent traction in all conditions. There’s an extensive inventory of styles to choose from for both men and women.

to choose from for both men and women. Waterproof and easy to clean, they are low-maintenance.

FootJoy golf shoes cons

There are few challenges to consider with FootJoy golf shoes.

They tend to run a bit narrow, which makes correct sizing essential.

which makes correct sizing essential. Color choices tend to be limited.

The lacing system is prone to loosening.

Best FootJoy golf shoes

FootJoy Men’s Traditions Golf Shoe

With a full-grain waterproof leather upper and molded foam footbed, this shoe is durable and comfortable. It has a modern style and comes with Softspikes cleats.

Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

FootJoy Women’s Flex LX Golf Shoe

These affordable shoes have a sneaker look with a rounded toe. The outsole is designed for superior traction on the course and the versatility to wear them off the course.

Sold by Amazon

FootJoy Men’s Fuel Golf Shoe

These are excellent for everyday use. They’re easy to clean, waterproof and come with proprietary foam cushioning in a head-turning design.

Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Jordan golf shoes

Nike has a wide array of golf shoes, but its Jordan brand shoes are made with both golfers and collectors in mind. Their style harkens back to Air Jordan sneakers popular in previous generations.

Their biggest draw is the Jordan name, sought after by younger golfers and collectors of Jordan shoes from other sports. Jordan golf shoes are priced from $140 to $250.

Jordan golf shoes pros

Jordan golf shoes have several standout advantages.

The newer designs are trendy and make any golf ensemble a conversation piece.

and make any golf ensemble a conversation piece. Nike’s patented Zoom Air cushioning system is well known for its comfort.

is well known for its comfort. Their increase in value over time is their biggest advantage. Many Jordan golf shoes are worth two to three times their original price in just a few years.

Jordan golf shoes cons

Nike’s focus remains on their collectability instead of purely golfing.

There is a scant number of Jordan golf shoes to choose from.

to choose from. There are no Jordan golf shoes specifically for women and juniors.

There are no wide sizes.

Best Jordan golf shoes

Jordan ADG 4 Men’s Golf Shoes

Featuring Nike React foam technology, these are responsive and lightweight. They have a classic outline, with a retro look capped off by an elephant-print heel.

Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Jordan 12 Low Golf Cleats

This shoe has seven removable spikes and Zoom Air cushioning. It is designed after Michael Jordan’s basketball shoes from the 1996 season with an all-star look.

Sold by Amazon

Jordan Men’s Low 1 G Golf Shoes

Styled after the 1985 Air Jordans, these golf shoes will turn heads with genuine leather and colors to match that memorable season. There are two sets of laces and a Jumpman logo, the silhouette of Michael Jordan jumping with a ball in his hand, on the insole.

Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Should you wear FootJoy or Jordan golf shoes?

FootJoy has been around for 150 years and has consistently made comfortable, lightweight shoes that set the standard. Golfers who play often will benefit from their longevity and support.

If you are more interested in style and image while maintaining comfort, Jordan golf shoes can meet your need while becoming an investment in iconic, rare collectibles.

