Best office putting set

Office putting sets that include a mat are the best for improving your game on the links, while those without mats are best for small offices without a lot of space.

Which office putting sets are best?

Any professional golfer will tell you that games are won and lost on the green. So if you are serious about beating your friends on that next round of 18 holes, it may be time to get yourself a putting mat to practice on. And what better place to practice than in your office with an office putting set? If you want something that offers a realistic green experience, the Ticsor Golf Putting Set is a top choice.

What to know before you buy an office putting set

Components

There is no clear definition on exactly how many components and which ones need to be included for something to be considered an office putting set. Generally, anything can be considered a set if it comes with more than a single component. This means that at the very least, a set needs to include a putting mat or practice cup and one other item, which may be golf balls or a putter. A product that includes only a putting mat and accessories for that mat, such as flags or wedges to create breaks are not considered sets.

Size

The mats included in office putting sets come in a wide range of sizes, and you should take careful note of this when choosing a model to ensure it will fit in your available office space. Some may be as much as 10 feet long, while others may be a more moderate 5 or 6 feet. There are also office putting sets that don’t include a putting mat and instead come with a practice cup that you can set up any distance away from where you will be putting. These are the most versatile options and can be used in practically any office, regardless of size.

Shape

As with the size, the mats included in office putting sets come in different shapes. The majority are long and thin rectangular mats. However, they can also be found in fun unusual shapes that mimic real putting greens.

What to look for in a quality office putting set

Automatic ball return

An automatic ball return eliminates the need for you to walk to the other end of the mat to retrieve your ball after each putt. The majority of these are battery-free and simply rely on gravity to send the ball rolling back to you.

Ball stopper

Ball stoppers are very helpful for preventing balls from rolling away if you miss the cup. They may be in the form of thick fringe turf around the edges of the mat, trenches or walls of some kind. Every model with a ball return will have a ball stopper to catch errant shots.

Multiple stimps

The stimp refers to the speed of the putting mat, or on a real course, the speed of the green. Some office putting sets include mats with an adjustable stimp. This may be achieved by brushing the turf one way or another, or simply moving the cup and playing from the opposite side. On other models, the putting mat may be divided with different stimp ratings on either side.

Slope

Some office putting sets have an upward slope leading up to the cup. This may or may not be adjustable. This helps teach you to putt past the hole, which is beneficial for several reasons. If you hit the ball too far on a real green, you’ll get a good read of the turf and a better idea of how hard or soft to putt on the return. If you putt too softly, you won’t know how the ball will react on the last couple feet of the green, which means you won’t know how hard or soft to hit it on the next stroke. Also, putts that go past the cup at least have a shot of sinking, whereas ones that are too short don’t.

Storage case

Anytime you are purchasing something with multiple components, it is a good idea to pick one that includes a storage case. This helps reduce the chances of losing one of the components during storage or transport. Models that include a small storage case can also be a good option for travel.

How much can you expect to spend on an office putting set

Most office putting sets cost between $20-$100.

Office putting set FAQ

Is it better to buy the putting mat and putter separately?

A. The answer to this depends on what you are looking to get out of it. If you are simply putting for fun, then you’ll probably want to buy a set that includes everything you need, from the putter down to the mat and balls. However, if you are looking to improve your skills for course play, buying the components separately is best, as you’ll have more options for mats and will be able to use the same putter as you do when playing.

Can I use my putting mat outdoors?

A. Some putting mats can be used outdoors, but some cannot. Make sure to read the product details of your particular model regarding whether or not it can be used outdoors. That said, most are not designed to be left outside during inclement weather, so you should plan on packing it away after each use outdoors.

What’s the best office putting set to buy?

Top office putting set

Ticsor Golf Putting Set

What you need to know: This high-quality set includes everything you need to start putting and rolls up for easy storage when not in use.

What you’ll love: It features an automatic, gravity-based ball return so you can putt continuously without having to go retrieve balls. Also, it can be used both indoors and outside.

What you should consider: It’s not a suitable set for traveling with.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top office putting set for the money

Number One Neon Executive Putting Set

What you need to know: A simple and affordable option, the Executive Putting Set is easy to set up in seconds and won’t break the bank.

What you’ll love: It includes a storage case, and the putter disassembles for convenient transport. Also, because it lacks a mat, you can set up the cup any distance you want from your putting spot.

What you should consider: The three-piece putter feels very different from a regular putter used on the links.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Abco Tech Indoor Golf Putting Green with Fringe

What you need to know: If you already have a putter you like to use and want a set that can actually help you improve your skills on the green, this option is a good choice.

What you’ll love: It features two cups of different sizes to help you work on your accuracy. Plus, the thick turf around the edges stops errant balls from rolling away.

What you should consider: It lacks a ball return system.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Brett Dvoretz writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.