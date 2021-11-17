If your wood tees keep breaking in half, it may be a sign that your swing is coming in too steep. Consider practicing with plastic or rubber tees as a budget-friendly alternative.

Which driving range tees are best?

Many golfers work tirelessly on their swings and play a great game, but one item that’s often neglected that can take their game to the next level is a driving range tee.

As the game evolved from carved wood to engineered wonders, so have golf tees.

While bags full of hundreds of tees are cost-friendly, high-quality sets like the GoSports Rubber Golf Tees have an advantage. For example, durable driving range tees typically come in sets of varying but consistent heights. This allows you to develop the perfect muscle memory and form to hit the best ball on the course.

What to know before you buy driving range tees

Technique

While professional golfers have similar swing styles, you’ll notice that they all have their unique twists. That’s because the best swing technique depends on several factors, like your flexibility, reach and height.

Consider your specific swing technique to help determine the best driving range tee height required. One of the main benefits of using tees of varying heights is that you can train your body to swing higher or lower as needed.

For example, if you have a tendency of topping the ball, you can practice with a shorter tee. Doing so allows you to line up the ball to the center of the club face.

Tee type

Hitting the perfect off from the tee box involves a combination of having the best golf balls, your swing style and the type of tee. Even if the legends in the golf game swear by traditional wood tees, the modern versions have their advantages. Other than the traditional and rubber tees, you’ll also find brush, anti-slice and zero friction golf tees.

The brush models are made of plastic and have bristles on top. The idea behind these tees is that the bristles minimize friction, which increases the distance the ball travels.

If you tend to slice to either side of the fairway, you may have heard of anti-slice tees. While these are efficient in reducing your slices, it’s just a tool. To consistently hit a straight ball, you must work on your swing and the club’s face angle at the moment of impact.

Zero friction tees are also commonly used for practice and on the course. They have a very similar design to traditional tees, except they feature several prongs to hold up the ball.

Driving range type

When purchasing driving range tees, you must consider whether your preferred range uses artificial turf or real grass. If you practice at a driving range that uses artificial grass, it’s advantageous to carry around a set of rubber tees.

That way, you can adjust the height accordingly. Some rubber tee sets are designed so that you can insert and practice with your preferred tee type.

What to look for in quality driving range tees

Markings

Many tees other than the ones used in mats will typically come with several markings. These help golfers identify how deep it should be inserted into the ground.

Markings are helpful when you practice at a specific height that suits your swing style. The difference in tee heights is minimal, and inserting the tee one centimeter higher or lower can cause you to slice, hook or top the ball.

Material

The commonly used tees are ones made with wood. However, manufacturers now use various materials for their specific benefits. For example, driving ranges may use rubber tees for their affordability and durability. While they aren’t practical for course use, they excel at saving money and preventing waste when practicing at a driving range.

Another popular option is a bamboo golf tee. These ones cost much more than traditional wood tees, but they are also much firmer and less prone to breaking.

If you happen to go through bags of tees, one cost-saving measure is to use plastic ones. Plastic tees are commonly associated with zero friction models because they generally have several prongs to lift the ball. However, you can find plastic tees designed to look exactly like wood versions without the prongs.

Length

Finding the perfect length depends on various factors like club size, swing technique and your specific height. Using a tee that’s too small or low isn’t the best idea because it generally doesn’t allow for the most impactful launch.

Per the rules of the game, you won’t find any tees higher than four inches. That means most tees will range between 1.5 inches and 4 inches. Keep in mind that not all drivers require a full 4-inch tee, and not all irons work best with 1.5 inches.

How much you can expect to spend on driving range tees

Depending on the style, you can expect to spend between $8-$15 on a set of quality driving range tees.

Driving range tees FAQ

Are wood tees better?

A. It’s a matter of personal preference and skill level. Wood tees are an excellent option for professionals or low handicap players. That’s because they offer consistency, and most high-level players know the exact height they need for each shot. Additionally, wood tees don’t break as often with high-level players because their swing typically isn’t steep, and that makes the tee pop up instead of breaking in half.

Why does my tee keep breaking?

A. If you keep breaking your tees, it could be a sign to take a step back and examine your swing. In most cases, a broken tee means that your swing is too steep. Once you correct your swing and hit the sweet spot on your driver, you’ll notice that the tee will come straight up without any spin or cracks.

What are the best driving range tees to buy?

Top driving range tee

GoSports Rubber Golf Tees 9-Pack

What you need to know: Ramp up your driving range game with a set of nine tees at varying heights.

What you’ll love: This set comes with three 1.5 inches, 2.25 inch and 3.5-inch driving range or mat tees each. All nine have a universal design, meaning they can fit most standard mats. If you prefer to practice with wood tees, they fit perfectly into the 1.5-inch rubber tee, so you feel like you’re in the box.

What you should consider: Due to the nature of shipping, some may arrive slightly bent.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top driving range tee for the money

FINGER TEN Golf Rubber Tees Driving Range Value 5-Pack

What you need to know: There’s little in the world that beats durable rubber tees at a price that’ll make you jump up and down.

What you’ll love: This set comes with three 1.5 inches, 2.25 inch and 3.5-inch driving range or mat tees each. All nine have a universal design, meaning they can fit most standard mats. If you prefer to practice with wood tees, you can fit them perfectly into the 1.5-inch rubber tee to get a more realistic feel.

What you should consider: The buyer must carefully select the sizes or else they may end up with a bag of tees that are all one size instead of a mix.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

infiniTEE Height Adjustable Driving Range Mat Golf Tee

What you need to know: Throw out all your old and brittle rubber tees for one that has an adjustable height.

What you’ll love: This height-adjustable tee has a range between 1.75 inches-2.75 inches. This product features a durable base that secures it to a golf mat and a flexible upper tee that doesn’t throw off your shot.

What you should consider: Depending on the angle and how hard you hit the tee, it may require readjusting.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

