Best women’s casual boots

Which women’s casual boots are best?

Boots can be a great statement piece in your wardrobe, whether they’re formal or more casual. More importantly, they can be warm, cozy and comfortable. Finding the right pair of casual boots may be more important than finding the right pair of formal boots. This is because you’re going to be wearing them more often, so they have to fit well. That’s why the top choice for women’s casual boots are UGG’s Women’s Classic II Short Boots.

What to know before you buy women’s casual boots

Comfort

Casual boots should be comfortable. They should feel nice to walk in, and they should fit well. Since you’re not going to wear them to formal or semi-formal events, they don’t need to be sleek or stylish. A good pair of casual boots is mostly going to be worn when running errands or going on casual outings with family or friends. They need to hold up to daily wear and tear without compromising the comfort level.

Purpose

Think about what you do most often that requires a good pair of boots. Also consider where you live. Casual boots aren’t always meant for heavy snow or rain, but they can be perfect on a crisp fall day or during light rain or snow.

Warmth

Some casual boots come lined with shearling or flannel while others have minimal lining. Which boot style you get depends on your needs. Casual boots with minimal lining can be more versatile because you can size up slightly and wear them with thin or thick socks. Lined boots are great on days when you need all the warmth you can get.

What to look for in quality women’s casual boots

Shaft height

The shaft height is how far up your calf a boot goes. Ankle boots, or booties, tend to sit at or just above the ankles. Other styles can go halfway up the calves. Casual boots in particular tend not to go much higher than that, especially if they don’t lace up. You can’t easily pull on boots that are any taller.

Heel height

For the most part, casual boots have low heels since they’re meant to be comfortable. They do usually have a slightly elevated heel to make walking in them easier. Some styles might feature a stacked or hidden wedge heel, but at that point, they start to veer out of casual territory. Get boots you would feel fine wearing to the grocery store or going for a long walk around your neighborhood.

Slip-ons vs. lace-ups

Whether you prefer boots you can slip on or lace up is a matter of personal preference. For casual boots, slip-ons can be much more convenient and easy to wear. Boots that need to be laced up require a bit more effort, but the effect can be more stylish. Neither choice is wrong.

How much you can expect to spend on women’s casual boots

Good-quality casual boots cost $60-$260 depending on the brand and the availability.

Women’s casual boots FAQ

How do you care for your boots?

A. It depends on the material. In general, keep a shoe brush handy to remove dirt and detritus. If your boots are waterproof, check them every year to ensure the waterproofing hasn’t worn off. Knock dirt out of the soles when it builds up. If the boots have laces, check them periodically for wear and replace them before they break.

How do you figure out sizing?

A. Measure both the length and the width of your feet at their longest and widest points. When trying on new boots, see if you can comfortably wiggle your toes. There should be about ½ inch of space between your longest toe and the interior wall of the boot. Good boots should fit firmly since they’ll loosen up slightly as they wear in, but they should not be too loose or too tight right out of the box.

What are the best women’s casual boots to buy?

Top women’s casual boots

UGG’s Women’s Classic II Short Boots

What you need to know: When it comes to comfort, you can’t beat UGGs.

What you’ll love: They’re lined with shearling and designed for comfort. They come up far enough to keep your ankles warm but are still easy to pull on and off.

What you should consider: They had some quality issues a few years back, but these are verified UGGs.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s and Amazon

Top women’s casual boots for the money

SOREL Women’s Harlow Chelsea Rain Boot

What you need to know: These casual boots are stylish and practical.

What you’ll love: Designed to be water-repellant, these boots do the job. They hit just above the ankle and you can pull them on and off. The soles are comfortable if you have to be on your feet a lot and they have traction in the rain.

What you should consider: Some wearers found them challenging to get on and off without a zipper or laces.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Worth checking out

Timberland Women’s Jayne 6-Inch Waterproof Boot

What you need to know: These lace-ups from Timberland are great quality and made to withstand some rain.

What you’ll love: The boots are stylish and comfortable once they’ve been broken in. They’re partially lined with fabric and designed to keep water out as well as off. The soles provide good traction to avoid slipping when the ground is wet.

What you should consider: The leather is stiff at first and needs time to break in. Consider sizing up to accommodate thick socks.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

