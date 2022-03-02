Best Frye boot

Which Frye boots are best?

A sturdy, fashionable pair of boots are one of the most important shoe investments anyone can make. They last forever and can be styled to fit just about any situation, from work to going out. Frye boots are a great option for long-lasting wearable boots.

The Frye Company is the oldest continuously run American shoe company, operating for 158 years since it opened in Marlboro, Massachusetts in 1863. Frye manufactures a variety of footwear, leatherwear and other accessories, but their boots are by far their most popular offerings, in styles for both women and men. The Frye Women’s Veronica Short Boot is both feminine and tough, an easy-to-wear soft leather boot with vintage details.

What to know before you buy Frye boots

Styles

Their long history as a brand means Frye boots are made in tons of styles, many of them evoking classic Americana. Here’s a quick primer to some of the available styles offered.

Ankle: Ankle boots, as the name implies, usually come up to or just above the ankle bone. They’re easy to slip on and off and can look a little more formal than taller styles. This includes styles such as booties and Chelsea boots.

Ankle boots, as the name implies, usually come up to or just above the ankle bone. They’re easy to slip on and off and can look a little more formal than taller styles. This includes styles such as booties and Chelsea boots. Combat: Combat boots, so called for their roots in military wear, are lace-up boots with a round toe and a low heel. They’re comfortable for walking long distances and hold up well under pressure.

Combat boots, so called for their roots in military wear, are lace-up boots with a round toe and a low heel. They’re comfortable for walking long distances and hold up well under pressure. Riding: Riding boots have a tall, elegant style inspired by actual riding boots. Some have additional details like buckles and zippers, but classic styles remain equally popular.

Riding boots have a tall, elegant style inspired by actual riding boots. Some have additional details like buckles and zippers, but classic styles remain equally popular. Western: Cowboy and western boots are pull-on boots, often with a pointed or rounded toe and western-style detailing. Frye released their first western-style boot in the 1940s, so they’re well-practiced in this style.

Cowboy and western boots are pull-on boots, often with a pointed or rounded toe and western-style detailing. Frye released their first western-style boot in the 1940s, so they’re well-practiced in this style. Motorcycle: Motorcycle style boots are inspired by motorcycle culture. They usually have short, thick heels and design details like buckles and harnesses.

Materials

The majority of Frye boots are made of leather. It’s a durable material, which makes it a popular choice for boots for daily wear.

Suede boots are soft and fashionable, but they won’t hold up as well to bad weather or hard wear.

What to look for in quality Frye boots

Colors

Frye boots come in a variety of colors. Most are neutrals, like black, brown and beige. Depending on your personal style, there are also more unique colors for those who want a more standout look, like bright white or shiny silver.

Heel options

Heel heights can range from nearly flat to something with a lift. Most Frye boot heels are chunky for maximum stability and comfort, regardless of height. Some include a more slender wedge heel that’s still comfortable but has a more feminine silhouette.

How much you can expect to spend on Frye boots

Frye boots are typically quite high-end. The most affordable Frye boots cost roughly in the mid-$200s, while the most expensive are upwards of $600.

Frye boots FAQ

How do I know if my Frye boots are counterfeit or authentic?

A. It can be difficult to tell, as Frye is an often-mimicked brand. Look for the logo stamps on both the exterior and the sole, as well as the tag and serial number inside. Authentic boots have high-quality stitching and leatherwork. As with any high-end product purchased on Amazon, be sure to look carefully at the seller. Deeply discounted products can be counterfeit.

How do Frye boots fit?

A. It depends on the boot. Most Frye boots run fairly true to size, but some of their boots run on the larger, narrower side. Pay attention to reviews and to your own foot shape when purchasing.

How do I care for my Frye boots?

A. Leather boots are best kept clean and moisturized for the longest possible life. Use a leather conditioner or oil to keep them protected and looking their best. Especially if you wear them regularly, maintenance is important. As with all leather shoes, they can be weather-treated to give them some water resistance, but they’re not water-resistant on their own. Avoid wearing them in inclement weather.

What are the best Frye boots to buy?

Top Frye boots

Frye Women’s Veronica Short Boot

What you need to know: A slouchy, easy to wear boot with a rubber sole and great buckle accents.

What you’ll love: The short height and unlined design makes them highly wearable. They’re also easy to pull on and off, unlike thinner-legged boots.

What you should consider: Runs on the larger side, so you may need to size down. The slouchy linerless design might make their lifespan shorter than stiffer designs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Frye boots for the money

Frye Women’s Jenna Engineer Boot

What you need to know: These are a slightly more affordable option. They’re an easy to walk in boot with decorative buckles.

What you’ll love: They come in a similar design to the Veronica boot, but they’re upright rather than slouchy and have a slightly different buckle design.

What you should consider: The sizing can be inconsistent. Read reviews and pay attention to your foot shape.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Frye Women’s Harness 12R Boot

What you need to know: A cool, classic and highly rated design, these boots have a harness detail and thick heel.

What you’ll love: They’re part of Frye’s American Made line, meaning they’re one of the few Frye boots still produced in the U.S. The harness gives them a cool, edgy look, and they have rubber soles for grip.

What you should consider: Can be slow to break in, and they tend to run on the narrow side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Arabella Matthews writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.