Best bridal sneakers and flats

Which bridal sneakers and flats are best?

Brides have many choices to make for their wedding. One that often gets overlooked in the excitement of finding the perfect wedding gown is what to wear on your feet for the big day.

Heels may look elegant while elevating you, but they can be terribly uncomfortable and even dig into your skin after a long day on your feet. One of the emerging trends of modern-day brides is the bridal sneaker or flat. These simply-designed shoes can still fit the wedding day motif while providing extra comfort and support. The top pick are the Badgley Mischka Gigi Pointed Toe Flats for their ability to combine both a modern and vintage look.

What to know before you buy bridal sneakers and flats

Trends in bridal shoes are changing fast

When bridal flats began to be an acceptable alternative to heels, bridal slippers soon followed. Then came white bridal sneakers. Today, there are sneakers of every color and pattern, and many offer customized messaging. Basically, anything goes these days as long as it fits the bride’s personality, budget and preferences.

The toe of a bridal shoe matters more than the heel

Seamstresses usually set the hem of a wedding gown just above the ground, so no one will be able to see what you are wearing on your feet during the ceremony. However, when you go to leave, those first couple of steps will bring your bridal shoes forward, and everyone will be able to see the toes of your shoes. Fortunately, many flats and sneakers are now designed with a fancier toe just for this purpose.

Open-toe or closed-toe bridal shoes

In addition to what your guests will see when you first leave the ceremony, the construction of the toe of the shoe is also an important consideration. Closed-toe shoes are recommended for cold weather weddings or formal black-tie events. Open-toe shoes are usually more common and comfortable in warmer climates.

What to look for in quality bridal sneakers and flats

Adornments

Many bridal flats and sneakers now come with a wide array of sparkling attachments. Crystals, pearls, rhinestones and other gems can make the simplest flat or sneaker shine brightly. Glitter is also popular with sneakers. Lace is an easy way to make flats and sneakers look more elegant. If you just want your shoes to sparkle, you won’t have a problem finding a pair that works for you.

Color

While white and off-white are the most common bridal shoe colors, sneakers and flats come in many colors, including pastels and even floral patterns. Don’t be afraid to show off your personal preference and individual creativity when it comes to the color and/or pattern of your bridal footwear.

Customization

Some sneakers feature pre-printed messages for keepsake reasons or to spark some fun and conversation at the reception. Some online vendors allow the bride to provide her own wording in order to customize the sneakers. As with most things related to bridal sneakers and flats, go with whatever you want.

How much you can expect to spend on bridal sneakers and flats

There is a wide range of prices for bridal sneakers. The price tag will depend on style, material and whether the pair is off-brand or name brand. Basic sneakers and loafers run $15-$60, while glittered sneakers and off-brand flats cost between $80-$150. High-end, brand-name flats with extra jewelry can exceed $200.

Bridal sneakers and flats FAQ

Can you wear heels and flats on your wedding day?

A. Yes, and this is actually a growing trend. Many brides opt to wear heels during the ceremony and for photographs. However, once the reception starts, the heels come off in favor of sneakers or flats. Some couples even match their sneakers at the reception.

What type of bridal shoes work best for outdoor wedding photos in cold weather?

A. Closed-toe flats and even sneakers probably won’t keep your feet very warm if you have to take outdoor photographs in the winter or colder weather conditions. In these cases, some brides choose to wear bridal boots. They are fashioned after snow boots but feature some bedazzling details or embellishments of some kind.

What are the best bridal sneakers and flats to buy?

Top bridal sneakers and flats

Badgley Mischka Gigi Pointed-Toe Flat

What you need to know: From a brand known for its vintage look, these flats look both modern and classic while not skimping on comfort.

What you’ll love: Elegance is captured with these closed-toe evening flats that include rhinestone details on a sleek silhouette. The upper section is fabric and suede, and the sole is leather to prevent slipping. They are available in four color options.

What you should consider: The fit runs a bit narrow, so double-check measurements before purchasing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Top bridal sneakers and flats for the money

Ollio Lace Ballet Breathable Flat

What you need to know: These flats are simple yet beautiful, and they can be worn comfortably at both wedding and post-ceremony events.

What you’ll love: They are made with a delicate fabric lace that is stylish and can be worn with just about any gown. The anti-slip rubber sole will keep you from slipping on the dance floor. They come in six different color options.

What you should consider: There were some reports of the flats running a bit large. There were also concerns about a lack of arch support.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Keds Champion Kate Spade Glitter Sneaker

What you need to know: Two popular brands created these sneakers that are a comfortable and shiny option for brides.

What you’ll love: The canvas upper is covered in crushed glitter and comes in seven different color schemes. Each pair comes with two sets of different laces, and the rubber soles provide extra support.

What you should consider: The glitter can wear off after multiple uses, which is not uncommon.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

