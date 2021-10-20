How to choose football gloves

Football gloves for different playing positions are built quite differently. Depending on your position, you’ll want to choose between receiver football gloves and lineman football gloves.

Which football gloves are best?

Almost every sport you can think of requires some form of equipment. Even stepping outside your door for a run means throwing on a good pair of trainers. But football is a sport that requires a little more equipment than others to keep players safe and playing at their best.

You may already have your football jersey, helmet, pads and cleats, but gloves are another piece of football kit that can help take your game to a whole new level.

Why do football players wear gloves?

Football players generally wear gloves to improve their grip on the ball. The fit and material of the gloves are the main components that help football players maintain their grip. Whether you’re playing in wet weather or your hands are slippery from sweating during the game, the best football gloves ensure that moisture won’t get in the way of how well you throw or hold onto the ball.

Options to consider when choosing football gloves

Size

The best football gloves should fit very snugly on the hand to improve grip as much as possible and prevent the hand from sliding around inside the glove. That being said, the gloves shouldn’t be so tight that they constrict your movement, as this can also negatively impact your ability to grip and throw the ball accurately.

Football gloves are available in lots of different sizes for both kids and adults. It’s a good idea to try some in a store before making your selection so you know which size is best for you.

Material

The primary material of most football gloves is nylon. The fingers and palms, however, are often composed of different types of material to improve grip, such as latex. Different brands curate their own grip technology for their gloves and each professes to be the best. A lot of it depends on the type of weather you’re playing in and how much extra grip support you need on the ball.

Grip level

The grip level you require for your football gloves depends a lot on the playing conditions. In dry, warm climates, for example, you may only need light grip support. But football season runs into winter, so if the weather turns and you have rain and mud to deal with, you may need a pair with a much higher level of grip traction.

Extra features

Of course, color and design may be contributing factors to your decision. You can even buy custom football gloves and add your own design and preferences to the gloves. Other things to look out for include wrist straps that can be adjusted so the gloves fit snugly and comfortably.

Choosing the best football gloves for your position

Football gloves can be worn by all players on the field to keep hands protected. But, in general, they’re worn by players who grip, throw and catch the ball throughout the game.

Receivers and running backs

In positions that spend a lot of time catching, passing and carrying the ball, the key is a highly sticky grip on the palm and fingers with enough flexibility on the hand so the glove doesn’t impede your skills. The grip of the gloves should include the fingers and thumb while the back of the hand fingers should be covered with a light and flexible material.

You might also want some light padding on the backs of the hands to offer some protection to your hands during play. These types of gloves are great for running backs, wide receivers, quarterbacks and tight ends.

Lineman gloves

There aren’t too many dissimilarities between gloves for receivers in comparison to linemen. However, playing as a lineman is typically a much more physical position. So you may want to opt for gloves that focus less on grip and more on protection. While gloves will never offer complete protection for your hands during a football game, gloves with a little extra padding help to absorb the shock from heavy impact.

Gloves for the lineman are usually made from thicker, more durable material and include padding, especially around the back of the hand and over the knuckles. They may also have a thicker strap on the wrist to provide extra support.

Top picks for football gloves

Under Armour Mens Combat — NFL Football Gloves

For those who play in a lineman position, these gloves offer protection without compromising on flexibility. The knuckles are reinforced with tapered padding to protect without adding bulk.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Cutters Game Day No Slip Football Gloves

These receiver gloves provide plenty of stickiness with a fabric that’s flexible enough not to impact skillful play. They are available for both youth and adult players and even have a special game day version.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Men’s Nike Vapor Jet 5.0 Football Gloves White/Chrome

These comfortable football receiver gloves from a trusted brand have impeccable gripping capabilities and come with an adjustable wrist strap. They also include adjustable wrist straps and extra padding around the thumbs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

