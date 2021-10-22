Best flag football set

Which flag football set is best?

The game of American football can be very fun to play, but sometimes people don’t want to play tackle football or play with pads. A solution to this is to play flag football with your very own flag football set. Flag football consists of just grabbing a flag from an opposing player, instead of having to drag the person down.

Flag football sets give you everything you need to play a game of flag football. If you’re looking for a flag football set that includes durable pieces for people of all ages to enjoy, the Trained Flag Football Set is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a flag football set

Number of players

Determine how many people will be using the set before purchasing it. If you intend on playing with a small group of friends for flag football — for example, six people — then you won’t need a flag football set that has eight to 12 flags. However, it doesn’t hurt to have a few extra flags in case you lose them or if you do think you’ll want to play a full seven-on-seven game.

Player safety

Flag football is definitely much safer than tackle football, but some people may have a tendency to still want to tackle or bear hug ball carriers. Make sure to enforce safety precautions so that you reduce the risk of injury when playing. Flag football sets have flags that are easily detachable when pulled with force, so players do not have to dive, grab bodies or engage in other physical movements besides pulling the flag.

Usage

If you plan on using a flag football set consistently, then it’s best to get the top quality sets, so they can withstand consistent usage. However, if you’re only going to use it occasionally, then you will likely be fine going with a cheaper option.

What to look for in a quality flag football set

Cones

Cones can be helpful when you’re organizing a flag football game on your own and have no one else providing equipment for the game. The cones help determine certain distance markings you’re using for that game, whether it be five yards, ten yards or more. There are many sets that come with cones, and they can come in handy whether playing a game or just practicing drills.

Adjustable nylon belts

Nylon belts tend to be the best type of belts to use when playing flag football, as they’re durable and are comfortable to wear when playing games. Just make sure that they are adjustable so that people of different ages and sizes can play. Look for belts that are heavy-duty, as these can withstand even more heavy-duty usage.

Velcro attachable flags

Flags that use velcro attachments keep the game simple and don’t require you to use too much force when grabbing someone’s flag during a game. They attach simply and easily, and they don’t come off unless someone is deliberately pulling on it. The velcro attachments should be sewn into the belt and flag rather than glued because glued-in velcro is much less durable than sewn-in attachments.

How much you can expect to spend on flag football set

Flag football sets can range anywhere from $15-$50, and you can expect basic sets that may not include extra gear to cost from $15 -$25. For sets that have a few extra items, such as cones, you can expect the cost to be between $25-$35. For sets with even more extras, expect the cost to be from $35-$50.

Flag football set FAQ

What football is used for flag football?

A. Unless a league you’re playing in says otherwise, most people tend to play with whatever football they have. If it’s a youth flag football game, you may want to use a youth-sized football, and if it’s a game with adults, then use an adult-sized ball.

How many flags are on a flag football belt?

A. It’s generally common for players to have three flags on their belt in a game of flag football. However, the amount of flags a player will carry on their belt depends on the league or personal game they’re playing in.

What are the best flag football sets to buy?

Top flag football set

Trained Flag Football Set, 10-Player

What you need to know: Including a whopping 46 pieces, this flag football set gives you everything you need for a full game.

What you’ll love: The flags and belts are made out of a heavy-duty nylon material, so they won’t tear when playing. It comes with a traveling bag and a set of cones as well.

What you should consider: The hook and loop pads on the belts are glued instead of being sewn, so those pieces can become loose.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top flag football set for the money

SKLZ Flag Football Deluxe Set, 10-Player

What you need to know: Made by one of the most reliable brands when it comes to sports equipment, this flag football set comes with various items, including belts that fit people of many ages.

What you’ll love: All the pieces come in a clear zipper bag, so you can see the items easily and have them stored properly. There’s an included rulebook on how to play flag football.

What you should consider: The flags in the set don’t straighten out perfectly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Play Platoon Flag Football Deluxe Set, 14-Player

What you need to know: You get a good bargain with all of the extra items that are included in this set, such as the highly visible cones, travel bag and belts that can fit adults and kids.

What you’ll love: The double-ring closure makes sure the belt stays securely on. It comes with a mesh carrying bag, so when you’re carrying wet pieces, they can dry out while traveling.

What you should consider: The flags use a ring instead of a clip-on, so it can be difficult for kids to put on.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

