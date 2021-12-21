Best compression vest

Compression vests offer support to the abdomen and back, reduce muscle inflammation and can help boost blood circulation in the body.

Which compression vest is best?

Compression vests offer several benefits, including post-workout recovery, improved athletic performance and treatment of certain health conditions. They are designed to fit very close to the body, providing a stretchy feel and sleek appearance. Most of them feature lightweight and breathable fabric for comfort. If you are looking for outstanding fit and high-quality fabric, the Eleady Compression Vest is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a compression vest

Type

Cold gear compression vests help keep the body cool during warm temperatures or while exercising. Hot gear compression vests increase the body temperature for maximum calorie burning or protection from cold. Both types are lightweight and made from moisture-wicking fabric. The cold gear vests might have a brushed interior or double layer of fabric for extra warmth. You can consider wearing compression socks or compression shorts along with the vests for maximum benefits.

Size

Compression vests that are sized correctly should have a snug fit. They should not be too tight, otherwise they might restrict movement or blood circulation. They should not be too loose, otherwise you won’t get the benefits of the compression.

A good quality compression vest should apply even pressure throughout the entire garment. If the vest is excessively tight in one area, it is either not good quality or the wrong size for you. Keep in mind that most compression garments get slightly loose over time as they gradually lose their elasticity.

Material

Nylon, polyester, spandex and elastane are the most commonly used materials in compression vests. For thermal compression vests, you might also find neoprene in the fabric for extra warmth. If you want more elasticity, you should choose a vest with a higher percentage of spandex or elastane.

Some vests also have silicone to increase comfort. Silicone patches or dots also help provide a better fit and reduce slipping of the fabric. If you want a softer and more luxurious feel to the compression vest, look for garments that are made with cotton.

Design

Most compression vests are available in crew or V-neck designs. There are some variations that have a zippered front closure. The cold gear versions might feature a turtleneck for extra warmth.

What to look for in a quality compression vest

Durability

A high-quality compression vest offers the same supportive stretch after several months or years of use, provided you take care of the vest. It also does not easily lose its shape after washing or drying. Apart from the quality of the fabric, the stitching also plays a key role in the long-term durability of the compression vest.

Elasticity

Elasticity is important for the compression vest to be comfortable and to prevent the restriction of mobility. The pressure should be the same throughout the garment. High-quality spandex or elastane provides the best elasticity.

Moisture-wicking

Moisture-wicking fabric helps keep the sweat away from the body. It does this by moving sweat to the outer surface of the fabric to help quickly dry the moisture. This also helps keep the vest lightweight and comfortable.

How much you can expect to spend on a compression vest

You can expect to spend $15-$30 for a good quality compression vest. The high-end options can be more than $60.

Compression vest FAQ

How long does a compression vest last?

The elasticity of compression vests does weaken over time. The high-quality compression vests should last for a couple of years without losing too much elasticity. Regular washes or heavy-duty use can reduce the lifespan. If you have been prescribed a compression vest to wear for a medical condition or post-surgery, you might need to wear the vest for an extended time, which can significantly reduce its longevity.

What is the best way to clean a compression vest?

Most compression garments can be hand or machine-washed. If you are using a washer, it is best to use a gentle cycle and mild detergent, and you should avoid hot water. The extra heat might damage the elastic fibers of the vest. For drying, it is best to air dry them. Keep in mind that hanging a wet compression vest might over-stretch the garment. Use a drying rack or a dry towel to absorb the excess water before hanging.

What’s the best compression vest to buy?

Top compression vest

Eleady Compression Vest

What you need to know: This lightweight compression vest is made from a strong weave of nylon and spandex for extra comfort and elasticity.

What you’ll love: This design helps make the body appear slimmer. The fabric is breathable, which helps with blood circulation and moisture-wicking. The compression is tight without restricting movement or circulation.

What you should consider: Some users have reported issues with this vest being too tight for the size they got.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top compression vest for the money

Roseate Thermal Compression Vest

What you need to know: This thermal vest is made from neoprene to help increase body temperature and burn more calories during a workout.

What you’ll love: It has polyester in the fabric that helps offer a sleek appearance. The fabric is extremely lightweight to maximize mobility during a workout. It is extremely comfortable to wear underneath a shirt.

What you should consider: The compression is not very tight, so some users might find this vest lacking in lumbar and abdomen support.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Hoter Compression Vest

What you need to know: This compression vest offers firm support for the back and abs without restricting circulation in the body.

What you’ll love: It is made from lightweight and highly elastic fiber to allow for a full range of motion. This vest feels firm on the outside while being comfortable to wear for an extended time.

What you should consider: Some users reported durability issues. The vest tends to easily lose its elasticity over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

