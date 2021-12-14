Best Gorilla Bow

The Gorilla Bow takes the ancient, fundamental shape of the bow and turns that into an ergonomic resistance-band bar capable of every exercise you can think of.

Which Gorilla Bow is best?

When used on their own, resistance bands can be a pain. They’re awkward and they restrict your movement so that it’s difficult to replicate common exercises you perform at the gym. Gorilla Bows were invented to give you the best of both worlds. They combine resistance bands with a bow-shaped bar so that you can do everything you’d do at the gym. If you’re looking for a convenient portable exercise option, the Travel Gorilla Bow is a great way to go, but there are also other models worth considering.

What to know before you buy a Gorilla Bow

What is a Gorilla Bow?

The Gorilla Bow is a resistance-band bar shaped like a bow (without the arrow). It’s claw-like ends let users insert resistance bands of various weights that come with the bar. And the ergonomic handle allows users to perform a wide variety of resistance exercises in a low-impact fashion. The bar is sold in its original format, in a collapsible travel format and in a lighter format. All three are made from durable, lightweight aircraft-grade aluminum and range from 41.5-56 inches in length and 1-1.5 inches in diameter.

How to use a Gorilla Bow

You use a Gorilla Bow much like you would use a resistance band bar. You begin by slotting in the knotted ends of the resistance band into each claw at either end of the bow. These claws can hold multiple bands so that users can adjust the weight they’re lifting.

Despite its unique shape, the Gorilla Bow works much like a barbell, allowing you to push and pull the weight of the resistance bands attached to it. For example, to perform a squat, you would place the bow on your back and step on the bands, turning your body into an arrow at the top of the movement. Another example, the bench press, works by placing the inside of the resistance bands against your upper back and pushing the bar out in front of you.

Best exercises to do with a Gorilla Bow

There’s a huge variety of exercises that you can perform with the Gorilla Bow, and each product comes with 30-day access to training videos and programs. Gorilla Bows can be used for Tabata, HIIT, strength training, CrossFit, hypertrophy programs and more. For just about every exercise, from the lunge to the clean and press, there’s a Gorilla Bow variation with video instructions. Because Gorilla Bow bands and bar capacity don’t let you go too heavy, the Gorilla Bow is best suited for high-intensity and volume-based routines.

What to look for in a quality Gorilla Bow

Portability

Both the original and lightweight Gorilla Bow come with a travel version. These collapsible bows break down into three equal-length pieces that stow neatly in an included carrying case. If you’re looking for a resistance-band bar that you can bring on business trips or for other forms of travel, the travel Gorilla Bow is a great option. Additionally, all bow models come with a drawstring carrying bag for the bands.

Band weights

Original Gorilla Bows come with one band of each elasticity: 50, 30, 20 and 10 pounds. Lite Gorilla Bows come with only three: one each of 30-, 20- and 10-pound resistance bands. Users looking to expand their band arsenal can purchase additional bands, available for individual sale or in Gorilla-compatible sets.

Bow weight capacity

The Original Gorilla Bow can hold 300 pounds and the Lite Gorilla Bow holds 110. Both travel models can hold more weight (350 and 150 pounds respectively), so if you want a greater weight capacity, you’re best off with one of these options.

How much you can expect to spend on a Gorilla Bow

Depending on which model you choose, expect to pay between $150-$250 on your Gorilla Bow before add-ons.

Gorilla Bow FAQ

What’s the difference between a resistance-band bar and a Gorilla Bow?

A. Resistance-band bars have been around for a while and come in a variety of shapes and forms. Depending on their design, they’re usually widely compatible with both tubular and flat resistance bands. The Gorilla Bow, on the other hand, requires you to use Gorilla Bow resistance bands. These cost about as much as equivalent resistance bands on the market but cannot be used easily without a bar as they have no handles on the end. The advantage of the Gorilla Bow comes down to its high-quality material and ergonomic handle as well as the professional routines and guidance that comes with it.

Can kids or older adults use the Gorilla Bow?

A. Despite its sleek, fitness-buff aesthetic, the Gorilla Bow is a great exercise tool for all ages. Paired with lightweight bands, you can use the Gorilla Bow for beginner exercises, low-impact exercises and rehabilitation exercises.

What’s the best Gorilla Bow to buy?

Top Gorilla Bow

Travel Gorilla Bow

What you need to know: Combining portability with durability, the Travel Gorilla Bow lets users go heavy on the go.

What you’ll love: At 56 inches long, the Travel Gorilla Bow is collapsible into three 21-inch pieces and storable in an accompanying carrying case. What makes it stand out is the additional 50-pound capacity that lets users work out with 350 pounds total. It comes with four resistance bands with resistances of 50, 30, 20, and 10 pounds respectively.

What you should consider: The included bands do not add up to the weight limit, so if you’re looking to push some serious weight, you’ll have to purchase additional bands separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Gorilla Bow for the money

Original Gorilla Bow

What you need to know: This is the tried-and true Gorilla Bow designed with the fundamental form of the ancient bow shape in mind.

What you’ll love: While it doesn’t break down, the Original Gorilla Bow weighs in at just 6 pounds, making it a convenient home- and office-workout companion. Like all models, the Original comes with 30-day access to live and on-demand classes without having to pay for a membership. Users get 50-, 30-, 20- and 10-pound resistance bands and a drawstring carrying bag for the bands. The Bow can hold 300 pounds of tension and is available in green or black.

What you should consider: Some users developed marks on their backs from the bands and had to purchase sleeve covers for certain exercises.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Lite Gorilla Bow

What you need to know: This lighter take on the Gorilla Bow is downsized for easier use, comes at nearly half the cost of the other models.

What you’ll love: With a 1-inch diameter, 41.5-inch length bar, the Lite Gorilla Bow takes up a little less space and requires a little less oomph to operate. Users rehabilitating injuries or just starting on their fitness journeys will appreciate this model. It has just a 110-pound weight limit (the travel is 150 pounds). It’s also available in a travel model and comes with 30-, 20- and 10-pound resistance bands. You can get the bow in green, black or pink.

What you should consider: The low weight capacity and smaller size don’t really suit this model to hard core workouts.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

