Best fitness dice

With multiple exercise combinations to choose from, fitness dice add a new level to home and gym workouts that keeps them exciting and fresh.

Which fitness dice are best?

Any home workout routine can start to become stale after a while. Once this happens, it can be hard to find the motivation to keep going. With fitness dice, you can make exercising at home fun and interesting. Fitness dice are convenient and easy to bring out whenever you’d like. If you want fitness dice that are great for any routine, check out the 4-Pack Exercise Dice Bundle. It even includes a fitness manual and a convenient carrying bag.

What to know before you buy fitness dice

Purpose

Fitness dice, or exercise dice, allow you to innovate on an existing workout routine or even create a new one. Whether you’re a serious athlete or just want to gamify your routine, these dice can make exercising fun while still being practical.

These dice are far more portable than most other exercise gear, such as exercise balls. They’re lightweight and fit into any gym bag, so you can take them anywhere you’d like – from the gym to the park.

Types of fitness routines

When it comes to the types of fitness routines you can do with fitness dice, the options are virtually limitless. Here are some of the most popular routines:

Crunches

Pushups

Incline pushups

Squats

Jumping jacks

Hip raises

Yoga poses (lunges, triangle pose, chair pose, child’s pose, side plank etc.)

Ultimately, fitness dice are great for everything from strength training to cardio exercises.

Reps vs. timed intervals

Most fitness dice indicate how long you should hold a pose or do a certain activity by using reps or timed intervals. The dice may have reps in counts of 10, 20 and 30. The dice may indicate the duration of the exercise in seconds or minutes. These intervals typically range from 30 seconds to 90 seconds.

Number of combinations

The number of available combinations when using fitness dice depends on the following:

How many dice you have

How many sides there are

The writing on the dice themselves

For example, a set of seven dice could have hundreds or thousands of possible combinations. If the dice also have exercise options for each body part, that adds more options. In fact, Chronicle Books’ Fitness Dice boasts 45,000 workout routines.

More basic, six-sided dice may only have a few hundred or so combinations. Meanwhile, fitness dice meant for children may have even fewer workout routines.

Some fitness dice include both the activity, or pose, and the duration of said activity. These dice usually have fewer combinations. On the other hand, many fitness dice have this information separate, allowing for more variety.

What to look for in quality fitness dice

Number of dice

Most packs of fitness dice have two to seven dice. The more dice there are, the more exercise options you have. However, more dice also means more to keep track of and carry around. So if you want good variety, shoot for a pack with between three and five fitness dice. These dice may have between six and 12 sides.

Materials

Fitness dice come in various materials with foam, wood and plastic being the most common options. Foam dice are lightweight and usually larger than traditional dice. Hard plastic and wooden dice are quite durable and range in terms of size and weight.

Age range

Some fitness dice are meant for kids while others are meant for older users. Those for children usually are simple in design. For example, kids’ fitness dice may have simple things such as “four” and “giant steps” on them to help kids get moving. These dice may not be ideal for more advanced or older audiences, but they’re a great beginner’s option.

Fitness dice sometimes have different levels of difficulty, from easy to hard. Easier levels may have more break options or simpler exercise routines. More advanced levels are meant to be challenging and help you work up a sweat.

Accessories

Fitness dice typically come in a box or container. Many, although not all, come with a carrying bag with straps. Another common accessory is a training guide or instruction booklet. These guides often include images to make less-intuitive exercises easier to understand.

How much you can expect to spend on fitness dice

Generally, fitness dice cost $10-$25.

Fitness dice FAQ

Can you use fitness dice at the gym?

A. You can use fitness dice anywhere you exercise, including the gym, at home or at the park. Keep in mind that some dice may hold up better in certain conditions than others. For instance, plastic dice are generally waterproof or at least water resistant, so you can use them anywhere. Foam or wooden dice are less durable and could get damaged when exposed to the elements.

Can you use fitness dice with exercise bands?

A. Yes. In fact, some fitness dice even come with exercise bands to help with workout routines.

What are the best fitness dice to buy?

Top fitness dice

4-Pack Exercise Dice Bundle

What you need to know: Four fitness dice with varying levels of difficulty come with an illustrated manual and a mesh carrying bag.

What you’ll love: These foam dice are large enough to use from a distance, which makes them great for group fitness activities and game nights. The dice help build muscles and strength, flexibility and endurance. They’re great for getting your heart pumping and burning calories.

What you should consider: Although anyone can use them, these dice are best for more casual fitness routines.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top fitness dice for the money

SPRI Exercise Dice

What you need to know: If you’re looking for a more affordable option that helps keep your normal workout routine from becoming boring, this pair of fitness dice is for you.

What you’ll love: These six-sided dice offer multiple exercise options, including squats, jumping jacks and lunges. There is a “wildcard” side that lets you choose your own option to keep things exciting.

What you should consider: Since there aren’t that many workout routines, these dice are best for casual users or those who want to gamify their home workout.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Chronicle Books Fitness Dice

What you need to know: This seven-pack of fitness dice offers 45,000+ exercise combinations.

What you’ll love: The dice come in a convenient container and have an instructional guide detailing how to perform 36 unique exercises. They’re made from wood and have illustrated sides and reps to make using them as easy as possible.

What you should consider: Although these dice offer a full-body workout, many of the main exercises involve the wrists and arms.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Uncommon Goods

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Angela Watson writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.