Best double end bag

When it comes to boxing, punching power is great, but it’s of no use if you can’t land your punches. To deliver your most potent shots accurately, you have to train to build up your reflex speed and coordination. If you want to improve your shot accuracy, a double end bag may be a worthwhile addition to your workout routine. Designed to improve hand-eye coordination and reflex speed, double end bags are helpful training additions for nearly any level of athlete. If you are in the market for a durable double end bag, check out the UFC Pro Double End Bag

What to know before you buy a double end bag

Size

While shopping for your new double-end bag, be sure to consider what size will be most beneficial for your training goals. In general, the smaller and more lightweight a bag is, the quicker rebound it will have. This quick rebound is great for challenging your reflex speed and advancing your boxing capabilities, but it may be intimidating for some beginner athletes. If you want to increase your speed and in-the-ring capabilities, opt for a small, lightweight bag. If you are looking to practice your punching variation or are just beginning your boxing career, then a larger, more heavyweight bag may be the best choice.

Construction

Most double end bags use either synthetic or genuine leather. In general, genuine leather offers better durability than synthetic, but genuine leather bags tend to be much more expensive.

The inner portion of the bag has a rubber or latex bladder that can provide the optimal rebound speed and shock absorption. While latex is the optimal choice for bag speed, it tends to leak at a faster rate. Rubber bladders are a bit bulkier than latex bladders, but they are much more durable.

Type

When it comes to double-end bags, there are traditional single ball bags or double-teardrop-shaped bags. The traditional single ball bag options tend to have a more lightweight construction which ensures quicker rebounds. These traditional bags are the optimal choice for speed training and advanced boxers. On the other hand, double-teardrop-shaped bags have a heavyweight two-ball construction. Due to their weight and shape, double-teardrop bags tend to have slower rebounds but offer better punching variation and strength training.

What to look for in a quality double end bag

Attachment system

Since double end bags offer a quick rebound, they need to be securely fastened to two different anchor points with plenty of giving for the bag. These anchor points can be found as a weighted floor base and secure ceiling hook or standalone punching bag stand. No matter how you choose to mount your bag, try to find an option that can be added to your home gym relatively easily.

Adjustable straps

Opt for a double end bag that features adjustable straps to ensure the most bang for your buck.

You can easily move height adjustable bags up or down to provide the optimal training experience for various people. Bags that feature adjustable mounting straps can be tightened or loosed to provide a faster, slower or more unique rebound pattern. Finding an adjustable bag is the best way to ensure a challenging workout for people of different heights and boxing levels.

How much you can expect to spend on a double end bag

Depending on the style and size you choose, you can expect to spend anywhere from $30-$150 on a double-end bag.

Double end bag FAQ

How much air should be in a double-end bag?

A. Approximately 10 pounds of air pressure is the optimal amount for nearly all double end bag options. However, always check the instructions to ensure you use the appropriate air pressure for the specific model you purchased.

How can I mount my double end bag in my home without drilling?

A. If you are looking to add a double end bag to your home without damaging your floor or ceiling, opt for a punching bag stand. Designed to work as a secure, standalone mounting system, punching bag stands offer an easy attachment without causing any damage to your home.

What’s the best double end bag to buy?

Top double end bag

UFC Pro Double End Bag

What you need to know: This durable double end bag is perfect for any athlete.

What you’ll love: Built to last, this bag is constructed using tough cowhide leather, reinforced stitching and has an extra durable bladder. You can adjust the easy-mount hanging system to meet a wide range of heights. The built-in heavy-duty rebound cables offer a quick rebound, ensuring enhanced hand-eye coordination and footwork drills. The 8-inch diameter creates a challenging workout for any level of athlete.

What you should consider: You must buy the pump separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top double end bag for the money

UFC Double End Bag

What you need to know: This affordable double end bag is perfect for anyone looking to improve their training without breaking the bank.

What you’ll love: Constructed using polyurethane leather and reinforced stitching, this double end bag is durable. The easy mounting straps ensure compatibility with nearly all speed bag platforms and double-end attachments. The 8-inch diameter helps to build endurance and create a challenging workout.

What you should consider: Some consumers reported that this bag was delivered damaged or was unusable after only a few workouts. It is recommended that consumers opt for an in-person shopping experience to ensure the best product.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

Combat Sports 45-pound Double End Heavy Bag

What you need to know: This heavy double end bag is perfect for athletes looking to improve their punching variation and reflex speed.

What you’ll love: The double-teardrop-shaped double end bag ensures the optimal challenge for any level of athlete. Constructed using synthetic leather and reinforced nylon straps, this bag holds up to tough workouts. The easy-mount, double-end attachment system provides quick rebounds no matter how many hits you throw.

What you should consider: This double end bag is much heavier than other double-end bag options, so it may not offer as quick of a rebound as lighter double end bag options.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

