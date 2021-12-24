7 essential treadmill accessories to get the most out of your workout

Get the most out of your workout by using a desk attachment so that you can get work done, video chat with friends and family or watch your favorite shows.

Which essential treadmill accessories to get the most out of your workout are best?

Whether you want to add something to your workout routine or are just getting started using your treadmill, several accessories will help prepare and motivate you to have the best workout. These accessories can not only help keep you entertained and cooled down, but you can also have some of the things you need by your side that will help prevent you from stopping your workout to grab what you need. As long as you have a treadmill, these accessories are a great addition to your workout routine.

Best treadmill accessories to help you stay cool

Fans

When running on your treadmill, it can be hard to stay cool and you might long for a breeze to help you work out comfortably. USB fans come in different styles that allow you to clip them on your treadmill or adjust them so they can be placed wherever you need them. These fans also have long battery lives that could last throughout several workouts, so you won’t have to charge your fan every time.

Battery-Operated Clip-On Fan

This clip-on fan provides up to 50 hours of battery life with built-in lights if needed and can easily be adjusted to where you need it. This fan can run for up to two days on the low setting without needing a charge and has a timer feature for how long you want the fan to run. Moreover, it is a sturdy, flexible tripod, so you can put it where you need it. Even if you place it only a few feet away from you, you won’t get distracted by its noise since it is very quiet. Still, there’s only one color option provided with three power settings and three timer settings.

KEYNICE USB Fan

This clip-on fan comes in a few color options that are great for everyone in the household and has a clip-on feature to attach where you need it most. What’s more, this fan has a quiet operation keeping the noise from distracting or bothering you during your workout. However, this fan doesn’t have a battery and requires being plugged in to operate.

Cup holder

While staying cool, you might also want to be able to have your water bottle handy while you are using your treadmill. Different cup holder options make it easier for you to stay hydrated without having to stop your workout to grab a drink or carry the water bottle in your hand.

Accmor Cup Holder

This cup holder can hold your water bottle as well as your phone, making it great for more than one feature for those who need to have their phone close by. It comes in a handful of color options and has a clamp that helps keep it secure from falling off. Furthermore, it accommodates cups with a handle, and its slip-resistant rubber will keep your cup stable. A phone holder is also included to allow you to answer messages or calls if needed. It fits most mobile phones under 6 inches and only has a clip attachment style.

Best treadmill accessories to keep you entertained

Electronic holders

If there are some things you need to have close by during your workout, there are accessories that can be used to set your belongings on. For instance, if you need to set your headphones down, have a cooling towel nearby or have your laptop or device out to use, different surfaces are available.

Ollieroo Treadmill Desk Attachment

This desk attachment allows you to use your electronics while working out and has features that allow security while being great for multitaskers. It has a stop block that keeps your laptop or tablet from sliding off, with a phone holder attached as well. A mouse pad is also provided, along with a small side drawer to store small items. What’s more, four adjustable heights and openings in the bottom, keeping your electronics from overheating. It boasts a simple assembly.

Vivo Universal Treadmill Desk

Requiring a minimal, simple assembly, this treadmill desk can attach to your treadmill, allowing you to exercise and have a workspace all in one. It supports 22 pounds and gives you the freedom to be productive in multiple ways. Additionally, its padding helps protect your treadmill from any damages and holds your electronics securely.

Best treadmill accessories to protect your equipment

Treadmill mats

Having a treadmill mat is useful to protect your carpet from being damaged or your wood floors from being scratched and provides overall protection of the quality of your flooring. A good mat is also useful to help keep your treadmill in good condition as well.

Stamina Fold-to-Fit Folding Equipment Mat

This foam mat protects your carpet and other types of floors and gives a clean look to your treadmill. This mat has a non-slip surface that is textured to help support your treadmill with foam padding. It also fits well with most workout equipment. Unfortunately, this mat is limited to only one color option and one size.

BalanceFrom High-Density Treadmill Exercise

Although this treadmill mat’s color and size options are very limited, it is highly sought after since it helps protect your carpet and floors from any damage that may come from equipment and helps the quality of your equipment last. In addition, it reduces noise and helps absorb vibration from equipment. It can be easily cleaned with just a damp cloth and has a pattern to help the machine stay stationary.

