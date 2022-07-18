Electric bikes are heavier and faster than traditional bicycles, so you must brake early to avoid accidents.

Your ride to work can get a little easier with one of these top-rated electric bikes

With today’s gas prices, driving to work doesn’t seem like the best idea. That’s why it may be time to consider an electric bike. Not all electric bikes are created equal, though. You should choose a model that’s right for the grind of a daily commute. For example, if you live in an area with heavy rain, travel in the dark or have to ride on roads with heavy traffic, your electric bike should have features that can address those challenges.

Are you looking for an electric bike that can handle your ride to work? Here are some of the best e-bikes for commuting if you want a smooth, safe ride.

What is an electric bike?

You might think that an electric bike is just another way to describe a scooter, but it works differently. While an electric bike has a motor with a rechargeable battery, the motor doesn’t do all the work to propel you. Instead, it usually aids you as you pedal. This is especially helpful when going up hills or biking against heavy winds.

Electric bikes are available in three classes. Class 1 bikes have motors that only assist when you pedal and stop when you reach 20 miles per hour. Class 2 bikes can operate like Class 1 models, but they also have a mode that allows the motor to power the bike completely. Class 3 bikes operate like Class 1 models, but the motor aids your pedaling up to 28 mph. Class 3 bikes are usually the best bet for commuting, though Class 1 models are often easier for beginners to ride.

What features should an electric bike have?

If you’re riding an electric bike to work, there are key features to remember. The battery is crucial, so you should consider how long it takes to fully charge. Most e-bike batteries take three to five hours to charge, but larger batteries may take longer. Some electric bikes have two batteries, so you have an extended riding time for long commutes.

If you have to commute when it’s dark, you’ll also want to look for an e-bike with lighting to help illuminate your way. You can find models with front lights, as well as bikes with front and rear lighting. Some bikes also have a display on the handlebar to help you monitor the battery life. You can also find models with rear-wheel locks and a battery lock to ensure your bike or its components don’t get stolen.

You may also want to think about choosing an electric bike with a folding frame for commuting. These models are usually easier to store both at work and at home.

Best electric bikes for commuting

Under $1000

ZNH 26-inch Electric Bike

This e-bike takes just three to four hours to charge and can go 24-37 miles on a single charge, making it perfect for commuting. It offers three speed options and a throttle for full electric power. The frame is also made of aerospace-grade aluminum alloy for excellent durability.

Sold by Amazon

Ancheer 26-inch Electric Bike

This electric bike offers four levels of power assistance, depending on your needs. The battery is removable for easy charging, and you can ride up to 40 miles on a single charge. The frame is also extremely lightweight but still durable.

Sold by Amazon

Ecotric 26-inch Electric Bike

This e-bike can go for up to 36 miles in pedal-assisted mode or 20 miles in pure electric mode when fully charged. It has an LED panel on the handlebar that shows your battery life and lets you choose from three assist modes. It also has an adjustable seat for a more comfortable ride.

Sold by Amazon

Heybike Cityscape Electric Bike for Adults

This e-bike comes mostly assembled, so you can ride it right away. It has three working modes, depending on how much you want to pedal, and can reach a top speed of 19 miles per hour. Its battery also lets you go 40 miles on a single charge when pedaling.

Sold by Amazon

$1000-$1500

Ecotric 26-inch Fat Tire Electric Bicycle

This e-bike features rugged tires that can handle commutes on even the roughest roads. Its removable lithium battery can go up to 33 miles on a single charge and is fitted with a lock for security. It also has a suspension front fork for effective shock absorption.

Sold by Amazon

Heybike Ranger Electric Bike for Adults

This electric bike has wide, puncture-resistant tires and a foldable design that makes it easy to bring to work. It offers three riding modes, dual disc brakes and an integrated lighting system for safety. It also comes with a water bottle holder.

Sold by Amazon

Nishiki Men’s Escalante Electric Comfort Bike

This electric bike has a durable aluminum frame and a rigid steel suspension fork for effective shock absorption during your commute. It also has a comfortable padded seat and a display that lets you monitor your battery life.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Schwinn 26-inch E-Mendocino Electric Cruiser

This electric bike comes from a trusted bicycle manufacturer and offers both pedal-assisted power and a full-throttle mode. It takes just four hours for the battery to charge and can go up to 30 miles per charge. It has a lightweight but durable aluminum frame, too.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

$1500-$2000

FreeForce Electric Commuter Bike

This electric bike has a powerful 375-watt lithium-ion battery that provides 3-50 miles of riding on a single charge and is equipped with a lock for security. It offers three levels of pedal assistance and can reach a max speed of 20 mph. The bike is also equipped with a water bottle holder and storage rack.

Sold by Amazon

Over $2000

Diamondback Union 1 e-bike

Designed specifically for long commutes, this electric bike offers pedal assistance at speeds of up to 28 mph. It has hydraulic brakes for safe stops and a rear cargo rack for carrying any items you need for work. Its aluminum frame is lightweight but also highly durable.

Sold by Backcountry

Haibike Trekking 1 e-bike

This electric bike’s powerful motor can reach speeds of up to 20 mph. It has front and rear lights for safe riding in low-light situations and fenders to keep the frame clean and undamaged. The sturdy aluminum frame is also backed by a lifetime warranty.

Sold by Backcountry

Gazelle C8 e-bike

This electric bike offers four riding modes and can read pedal-assisted speeds of up to 20 mph. It has wide, puncture-resistant tires that improve your riding experience and ergonomic leather grips on the handlebars for a more comfortable hold. It requires little maintenance, too.

Sold by Backcountry

Diamondback Current e-bike

This electric bike has a 500-watt hour battery that can go for miles on a single charge. It provides pedal assistance up to 28 mph for efficient riding in many conditions. It also has a computer display that makes it easy to keep an eye on the battery level.

Sold by Backcountry

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Blair writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.