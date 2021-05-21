The best adult bicycle helmets

Many people decide to wear their bicycle helmets less frequently after the age of 16, though the importance of wearing a helmet for your safety does not diminish with age or experience.

Best adult bike helmets

Whether you’re going for a leisurely pedal, a high-intensity cycle or using your bike as a mode of transportation, cycling is a great activity to enjoy at any age. However, even if you’re a skilled cyclist, you should always wear a helmet.

Helmets are made to protect your skull from the impact of various surfaces, should you ever fall off your bike or collide with another object. Accidents can happen to anyone, so it’s best to be prepared to ensure a fun and safe ride.

Features of the best bicycle helmets for adults

Size

You need a helmet that fits your head securely. Ideally, it should be snug around your skull without cutting off any circulation or feeling uncomfortable. Many helmets offer adjustable chin straps so you can easily adjust the helmet’s tightness. Some helmets are padded and provide the option of removing the padding for more room.

Overall fit and style

Consider the shape of your head, the coverage of the helmet and what other activities you may use it for, like roller-blading or skateboarding. Look out for other beneficial features you may want, like detachable goggles, visors, interior padding or LED lights.

Price and quality

Helmets protect your head as well as your face from potentially serious injuries if impact occurs, so you should trust in the quality and durability of the product you purchase. The cheapest is not always the safest.

Helmets don’t last a lifetime, nor are they intended to. Purchase a helmet based on your current needs and plan to keep it around for a few years, unless it’s involved in an accident, at which point you should replace it immediately.

Top 5 adult bicycle helmets

POC Octal Road Biking Helmet

What you need to know: The POC helmet offers superior ventilation as air is able to flow throughout the helmet, which is beneficial for longer rides and hotter climates. Its shape and interior padding provide cranial protection in the event of a crash.

What you’ll love: This helmet has a lightweight feel, adjustable straps and ample ventilation. It’s made for riding on roads so it’s got plenty of additional padding protection around the back of the head.

What you should consider: While the lighter material and extra protection make this helmet long-lasting, it has a higher price tag than some other brands.

XinerTer Adult Bike Helmet

What you need to know: This helmet is equipped with magnetic goggles that attach to the front to provide additional protection from the sun. Its interior padding is made from sweat-wicking materials and allows for ample airflow.

What you’ll love: It’s highly rated, affordable and comes in a variety of colors. Additionally, XinerTer offers a “love it or your money back” guarantee on all their products.

What you should consider: Although adjustable, this helmet fits heads with a circumference of approximately 22-24 inches. If your skull is smaller or larger than this, you may not be able to wear this helmet comfortably or safely.

Roam Adult Bike Helmet with Visor and LED Light

What you need to know: This option is ideal for those who enjoy intense excursions, such as mountain biking. Not only does it include magnetic goggles and a visor, but it also has LED lighting to ensure you can see and that you’re visible to others during your outing.

What you’ll love: The Roam helmet is impact-resistant and includes UV and wind protection. The LED option provides lighting for riders and acts as a warning light to let others know a cyclist is approaching.

What you should consider: While this helmet is well-received and very affordable, the LED lights along with magnetic visors may detach or require maintenance with wear and tear. It’s more complex than your average bicycle helmet.

SUNRIMOON Bike Helmet

What you need to know: This helmet is durable and reduces impact on the skull during crashes. It’s adjustable and easily fits both male and female riders. You can use this helmet for everyday cycling or commuting. It makes riding your bike in the dark safe with its built-in LED lights.

What you’ll love: The Sunrimoon helmet has many great features, including an optional visor to protect your eyes from sunlight and rain, moisture wicking, removable padding that you can wash and ten air vents that make it breathable.

What you should consider: Given its various features, this helmet is available at a higher price point. Unfortunately, you can’t remove the visor.

Exclusky Adult Bike Helmet with Rechargeable USB Light

What you need to know: This urban-style commuter helmet includes multi-density EPS foam on the interior and a hard slip- and slide-resistant exterior, protecting your head during various possible types of impact.

What you’ll love: There’s a detachable, USB-powered rear light included that you can use in darker settings to make yourself visible to drivers and cyclists. Twelve vents allow for good airflow, and the straps as well as the circumference are adjustable. The design of the Exclusky helmet is minimalistic and sleek.

What you should consider: This helmet is a commuter-style shape and therefore, it may not fit a broad range of cyclists. It isn’t suitable for those with round head shapes, as the sides aren’t adjustable.

