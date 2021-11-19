Winter cycling doesn’t have to be uncomfortable for your hands. The best cycling gloves for winter riding will keep your fingers warm and ready, allowing you to perform your best.

Which cycling gloves for winter are best?

Keeping your body warm through a winter bike ride can feel like a herculean uphill battle. You have to combat the elements while keeping your attire breathable and comfortable for miles at a time. The best winter gloves help make that task easier. Cycling gloves can transform your ride by keeping your hands comfortable and safe during harsh winds, rain, and snow.

If you’re hoping to stay flexible and warm but not too sweaty, be sure to check out the Castelli Mens Perfetto ROS Glove. Keep your cycling safe and cozy all winter long.

What to know before you buy cycling gloves for winter

Cycling goals

It’s important to clarify your cycling goals before purchasing cycling gloves for winter. Just like there are different cycling backpacks for different users and purposes, some cycling gloves better suit different riders and their goals. If you plan on riding multiple times a week for a long duration of each ride, investing in a high-quality pair of gloves with breathability and a good grip can hugely improve your experience and performance. However, if you only have one or two rides planned all winter, then you can get away with a lower-quality pair of gloves.

Warmth and breathability

The best cycling gloves for winter offer insulation while allowing plenty of breathability. It’s important that your cycling gloves dry out quickly but retain heat. This balance helps improve the quality and performance of your ride. Try finding a pair of gloves that are windproof with an insulated lining if possible, but be sure they don’t trap sweat. Synthetic materials or wool are typically best, while cotton can get uncomfortable and absorb moisture.

Flexibility

A good pair of cycling gloves won’t trap your fingers or prevent movement. In addition to that, they can be used as running or hiking gloves as well. When looking for your next pair of cycling gloves for winter, choose something that will keep your hands warm, wick away the sweat, and suit a variety of different outdoor winter sports. This will help you get the most out of your cycling gloves and make the little bit of investment absolutely worthwhile.

What to look for in quality cycling gloves for winter

Durability

The best cycling gloves for winter hold up to the wear and tear of cycling while withstanding winds, rains, and snow. They won’t tear or peel after only a few rides. Search for quality craftsmanship and reliable materials. Check the seams of the gloves for security, test how they fit, and inspect how well the material holds up to movement and moisture.

Windproof and waterproof

While you don’t absolutely need windproof or waterproof gloves, these features make a big difference when cycling during the winter. A waterproof layer protects your hands against rain or snow while a windproof layer protects your hands against cruel winter breezes. This can help keep your hands from chapping or freezing. Just make sure these layers don’t prevent the breathability of your cycling gloves. They should not cause your hands to overheat, even on long rides.

Insulation

Typically, winter gloves are insulated with synthetic materials, since they are most breathable. This allows them to retain warmth around your hands and fingers while drying quickly. Whenever you choose a cycling glove for winter rides, it’s imperative that they have enough insulation to keep your hands warm through windy days.

Fit

Proper fit is essential in any sports equipment, including cycling gloves for winter. Try on your cycling gloves before committing to them. They should feel snug but not so tight that you experience any discomfort when making a fist or stretching out your fingers. They should not be so loose that they slip around while wearing. Be sure you can grip your handlebar, reach the brake and steer comfortably. Full-fingered gloves will offer far more warmth and protection than fingerless gloves but they can be more complicated when finding a good fit.

How much you can expect to spend on cycling gloves for winter

While you can find a pair of winter gloves appropriate for cycling for under $20, the best cycling gloves for winter are $50-$90.

Cycling gloves for winter FAQ

Do you need gloves for winter cycling?

A. Technically, you don’t need gloves for winter cycling. However, they greatly improve the quality of your ride, especially in areas of high winds or for longer, high-speed rides in the cold.

How tight should cycling gloves be?

A. Cycling gloves for winter should fit snug, but should neither be too loose nor too tight. You should have full movement of all your fingers without the gloves sliding around or impeding movements due to tightness.

What are the best cycling gloves for winter to buy?

Top cycling gloves for winter

Castelli Mens Perfetto ROS Glove

What you need to know: These lightweight gloves are great for any city cyclist wanting to increase their warmth and comfort during chilly rides.

What you’ll love: With a pull-on closure, fleece lining, and Gore-Tex Infinium Stretch Warm material, these gloves will work wonders at keeping your hands comfortable. As an added bonus, a long, neoprene cuff helps keep the chill out of your sleeves.

What you should consider: These gloves are water-resistant, not waterproof, so they will keep your hands dry in light rains but may get soaked in a downpour.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cycling gloves for winter for the money

OZERO Sensitive Touch Screen Gloves for Men and Women

What you need to know: Any cyclist on a budget will appreciate these versatile winter gloves with palm grips and thermal fleece.

What you’ll love: These gloves were made for versatility, movement, and easy fit. The water-resistant and windproof fabric will keep your hands comfortable in the unpredictable winter weather. The silica gel particles on the palm allow for a perfect grip and the sensitive touch screen fingertip pads allow you to use your phone without ever removing the gloves.

What you should consider: Some users say these gloves are not nearly waterproof enough, and the stitching on the glove’s cuff came loose too quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

GORE WEAR Unisex C3 Gore-tex Infinium Stretch Mid Gloves

What you need to know: These comfortable, stylish, and padded gloves are great for beginner and experienced road cyclists alike.

What you’ll love: With a pull-on closure and Gore-Tex Infinium Stretch fabric, you’re guaranteed a good fit with these cycling gloves. Foam and silicone padding help keep your hands comfortable throughout long rides.

What you should consider: Some users say the fingers are thin and take a while to warm up, while others say there isn’t much flexibility in terms of ideal finger fit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Abbey Ryan writes for BestReviews.

