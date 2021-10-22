Best boxing gift

Boxing’s official name is pugilism, meaning the “practice and skills of fighting with fists,” which is considered to be the original form of the sport due to fighters using their bare knuckles.

Which boxing gifts Are best?

Is a close friend or family a boxing fanatic? Buying them a boxing-related gift is sure to be a hit at their next birthday party. From equipment to clothes, you’ll be able to find something great for every boxer.

What to consider before buying boxing gifts

Equipment

Boxing can be gear-intensive based on whether or not standard boxing equipment is being used. Most boxers, when starting out, will use shadowboxing as a way to hone their form and skillset; no gloves or punching bags are necessary. However, if a boxer is further along in their training, the right kind of athletic gear such as gloves, hand wraps, weights, and a punching bag are great gift choices.

Clothing

Experts recommend buying clothing items that offer a wide range of motion and limited restrictions. Since boxing requires a lot of upper body and arm movement, snug-fitting and sleeveless tops are the best picks, while shorts or leggings work well for legwear. A sturdy pair of training shoes is great, but investing in a nice pair of wrestling or boxing shoes is worthwhile. Shoes with very little tread and a thin sole are popular options thanks to being both supportive and non-slip. The right pair will help prevent injuries and knee pain from constant torque.

Types

Amateur boxing is usually seen at the collegiate level and in a variety of international competitions such as the Olympic Games. Some venues are even sanctioned by different amateur boxing associations. Competitors will usually compete against each other in a point scoring system that tracks clean hits rather than physical damage done in three rounds. Outside of protective headgear, gloves with a white emblem on the knuckle of some sort are commonly used so that judges can easily keep track of clean hits. Other specific regulations such as glove weight and proper hand wraps are just as equally important in amateur boxing.

Professional boxing is regulated and sanctioned due to fighters competing for a “purse” or a money prize. Although unlimited rounds were originally a staple of the sport, modern-day professional boxing will have between ten to twelve. Headgear also is not allowed and requires the referee to actively participate when a boxer is injured. “Cutmen” are also more commonly used and help tend to boxers’ injuries in between rounds.

What are the best boxing gifts to buy?

Top boxing glove

Venum Elite Boxing Gloves

These great training gloves are durable, protective and sturdy. They feature three layers of natural foam for added protection in the knuckles and an attached thumb. Thanks to its reinforced stitching, this pair works well with sparring, punching bags, and heavy bags. Several sizes and color choices are available.

Sold by Amazon

Top boxing shoes

Ootmix Women’s Stingray Escape MMA Shoes

You can choose from six different colors and patterns for each pair. The extra ankle support and thin, but supportive rubber sole makes the shoe comfortable to wear. The upper is made of leather and synthetic material—great for durability and easy cleaning. Most users say the shoe is true to size. They can also be used for MMA, weightlifting, wrestling, martial arts and bodybuilding. They are available in women’s and men’s sizes.

Sold by Amazon

Top punch tracker

Bxtracker Boxing Smart Punch Tracker

Every single punch you throw can be recorded thanks to this tracker’s highly sensitive interface that accurately identifies the punching form and velocity. Perfect for gauging which areas need to be improved due to speed or slowness, the tracking technology can also record the number and type of each throw. Its accompanying app allows any user to view their punch in real time which can help measure daily, weekly and monthly progress. Each individual tracker offers top comfort and grip when being held.

Sold by Amazon

Top reflex ball

Champs MMA Boxing Reflex Ball

This beginner-friendly set includes different tiers for improving your skill set. Users can easily refine their reflexes and improve hand-eye coordination. Four balls with cords are included and help improve boxing instincts by gradually increasing the level of punching intensity. The Velcro headband can be adjusted according to your specific fitness schedule and level. Its knot-free rotating buckle also prevents the strings from tangling.

Sold by Amazon

Top punching bag

FITVEN Freestanding Punching Bag

With this Fitven’s bag, boxers can further develop their throwing strikes, target accuracy, and punching strength. The bag’s multi-layer construction and stainless-steel tube stand are great for targeting the entire range of the body and can be used by the whole family including adults, teens, and kids. Long-term kicking and punching are possible thanks to its tear-resistant and fast-rebounding outer mesh layer.

Sold by Amazon

Top mouth guard

Shock Doctor Gel Max Mouth Guard

This mouth guard features gel-fit liner technology to ensure a comfortable, customized fit. Breathing channels are integrated into each piece and make airflow easier—especially when being worn during matches. Crafted with heavy duty material that provides full mouth protection during hard impacts against the cheek and tongue, it will keep teeth safe and secure.

Sold by Amazon

Top boxing trunks

Sanabul Essential Cross Training Workout Shorts

This unisex pair of shorts is available in a variety of bold waist colors. Highly functional and form-fitting, boxers don’t have to worry about the restriction of movements or heavy sweating. Grappling also won’t be an issue due to the pair’s open seams and four-way stretching capabilities The short’s reinforced stitching and seam protection helps prevent tears which ultimately keeps them cleaner and dryer. The hook and loop closure system will prevent shorts from sliding, even after long periods of hard use.

Sold by Amazon

Top focus mitts

Valleycomfy Boxing Curved Focus Punching Mitts

Easy to carry around while on the go and versatile in design, these mitts are great for improving footwork, accuracy, and timing. Each punching pad is crafted with premium polyurethane leather that is comfortable, soft, and non-toxic. The pair’s hem is made with durable nylon string that helps prevent the padding from moving out of place and bulging. Its dense foam molding also provides excellent cushion and protection, while also being lightweight. The mitts have an overall snug fit and are very breathable.

Sold by Amazon

Top boxing merchandise

Rocky Balboa Apollo Movie Boxing American Flag Robe

This is the perfect gift for anyone who is a diehard fan of the “Rocky” films. It features a drawstring closure, hood, sash belt, and all-over red, white and blue flag design. Even if the biggest boxing enthusiast doesn’t want to wear the robe often, it also makes a great costume for Halloween or any type of cosplay. It is also machine washable.

Sold by Amazon

