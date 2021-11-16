Best basketball shoes for wide feet

If you’re having trouble finding a comfortable pair of basketball shoes for wide feet, try purchasing a pair of regular basketball shoes at half a size up and feel them out.

Which basketball shoes for wide feet are best?

Having wide feet can be a bit of a curse for basketball players. Wearing comfortable shoes can make all the difference in the world on the court, but it can be challenging for players with wide feet to find the right pair.

However, it’s not impossible to find shoes suited for players with wide feet. Plenty of terrific options are available, like the Nike LeBron 18 Low Basketball Shoes that players love for their durable build, lightweight feel and superior surface traction.

What to know before you buy basketball shoes for wide feet

Size

Basketball shoes designed with wide-footed players in mind naturally have a more robust build, so you might find that your usual size fits more oversized with such shoes. For that reason, it might be best to buy a size smaller, but it depends on the kind of shoes.

Your shoes should have a snug fit, but there should be some wiggle room for your toes so that your feet don’t feel constrained as you move on the court.

Cut

The cut of a basketball shoe can be either low, medium, or high. Physically bigger players like forwards and centers tend to wear bulkier, high-cut shoes, as they feel they provide more ankle support and stability. Faster players like guards prefer low-cut shoes since they’re more lightweight and less restrictive in terms of flexibility. Medium-cut basketball shoes offer more ankle support without the added bulk, making them the most popular choice.

Width

Most basketball shoes will explicitly state the width of the shoes, which is a helpful tool if you have wide feet. Some shoes also have designations for width, such as small or medium, the latter being best for wide-footed players.

It’s important to consider that shoes tend to feel rigid when they’re brand new, so shoes that feel narrow may loosen up as a player breaks them in.

What to look for in quality basketball shoes for wide feet

Sole

The sole of a basketball shoe is arguably its most crucial component. The sole should be thick and composed of padded cushioning for comfort, stability and support. You also want a pair of shoes with good traction to prevent slipping or sliding on the court.

Material

You want your basketball shoes to be durable, but you also don’t want them to feel bulky or heavy. Many basketball shoes are made with fabrics and materials that allow durable and breathable construction in critical areas. Lightweight shoes are a must, since they don’t limit a player’s mobility and allow for ventilation.

Design

Basketball is one of those sports where your style is almost as important as your abilities. Basketball shoes come available in various designs and colors so you can show off your unique sense of style on the court. Many basketball shoes are inspired by real-life professional players like LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

How much you can expect to spend on basketball shoes for wide feet

Some of the top basketball shoes cost $120-$200, but if you’re working with a budget, you can find a solid pair for $60-$100.

Basketball shoes for wide feet FAQ

Can players with narrow feet wear basketball shoes intended for those with wider feet?

A. There aren’t any basketball shoes specifically designed for players with wide feet, so it depends on the kind of shoe and the width of the player’s foot. Some players with narrow feet don’t mind basketball shoes with a wide fit, while others find them uncomfortable.

Are high-cut shoes better for wide feet?

A. High-cut shoes are usually bulkier than medium- and low-cut shoes, so there’s a better chance of them being wider as well. However, many low- or medium-cut shoes have a wide fit.

What are the best basketball shoes for wide feet to buy?

Top basketball shoes for wide feet

Nike LeBron 18 Low Basketball Shoes

What you need to know: These low-cut shoes from the LeBron line of Nike basketball shoes offer fantastic traction on the court and are an excellent fit for players with feet.

What you’ll love: The shoes are durable but not heavy since they incorporate a woven fabric in the upper, making them both lightweight and breathable. They also feature a molded heel clip for added stability and support around the ankles and the back of the foot.

What you should consider: The heel clip adds support, but some players find getting used to it difficult.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top basketball shoes for wide feet for the money

Under Armour Men’s Sc 3Zer0 lv Basketball Shoes

What you need to know: These basketball shoes are guaranteed to provide superior comfort on the court and are some of the best available for less than $100.

What you’ll love: They feature a durable rubber outsole that offers excellent traction on the court. They’re made with flexible materials and are available in nine stylish color choices.

What you should consider: They’re great for players of all foot width sizes, but you may find them slightly uncomfortable if you have narrow feet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Nike Giannis Immortality Basketball Shoes

What you need to know: Inspired by Milwaukee Bucks superstar center Giannis Antetokounmpo, these shoes are comfortable, stylish, and perfectly fit players with wide feet.

What you’ll love: They have a sleek design that makes them ideal for speedy players who don’t want to feel hindered on the court. They feature curved cushioning that makes them lightweight, comfortable and responsive to quick movements.

What you should consider: The shoes are lightweight, but the back part of the sole is bulky, which might feel awkward for some players as they move.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

