Which bridal slippers are best?

Bridal slippers are a wonderful option to wear on the morning of your wedding day when you’re getting ready. And since you’ll be on your feet for most of your wedding, you want to be as comfortable as possible before the festivities begin. Plus, they make great gifts for the rest of the people in your bridal party. The Dearfoams Bridal I Do and I Do Crew Slide Slippers are a stellar pair of bridal slippers. They feature a fun design and have a supportive insole, too.

What to know before you buy bridal slippers

Comfort level

One of the main reasons to wear bridal slippers is to give your feet some ample support while you’re getting ready for your big day. This is especially important if the shoes you plan on wearing for your wedding are not as supportive. It’s crucial to have slippers that cushion your feet so you can delay any pain or discomfort for as long as possible.

Cleaning options

Make sure you know how to clean your bridal slippers before you make a purchase. Since you likely want them to be as clean as possible on your wedding day, opt for materials that are easy to wash. Some cotton bridal slippers are washing machine friendly, but the best option is to wash the slippers by hand with soapy water.

Remove debris and dirt by gently rubbing the bridal slippers together in lukewarm soapy water. Let them soak in the water for around 10 minutes, and then rinse with cold water. Then, put your bridal slippers on a clean towel and allow them to air dry for a few hours. Gently blow them with a hairdryer on a cool setting to speed up dry time if you’re in a rush.

What to look for in quality bridal slippers

Insole

The insole of the bridal slipper runs along the bottom of the slipper. Insoles offer your feet additional support, which is crucial if you have any orthopedic conditions. Select bridal slippers with a well-made insole that features memory foam. This will lessen fatigue, especially if you plan on wearing them for a long period.

Outsole

Since the outsole comes in direct contact with the ground, make sure you find bridal slippers with sturdy outsole materials. The outsole will also determine whether or not you can wear your bridal slippers outside. Select bridal slippers with a cork or rubber outsole so you can easily step outside for a few moments. Also, try to find ones that feature slight gripping to keep you steady on damp surfaces.

Material

There are several different options for bridal slipper materials, including leather, suede, silk, polyester and cotton. Some materials, like leather and suede, have pretty strict care standards. Other less expensive materials, like polyester and acrylic blends, may shrink after washing. Take time to review the material and any care instructions before you make your purchase.

How much you can expect to spend on bridal slippers

Bridal slippers vary in price from about $10-$40, based on the brand, quality, features and materials. That said, you get what you pay for, and if you plan on wearing them after your wedding, you may want to spend a little more on a quality pair of slippers.

Bridal slippers FAQ

Do bridal slippers need to be white?

A. No, your bridal slippers don’t need to be white. But many brides prefer wearing a white shade throughout the entire wedding day. If you want to reserve the color white for your dress, buy a pair of bridal slippers that match your bridal party’s outfits or your wedding colors.

Where can you wear your bridal slippers?

A. Most brides wear their bridal slippers while they get ready at home or with their bridal party. But that’s not the only time and place you can wear them. If you’re already investing in a pair of slippers, you might as well get your money’s worth. Bring the slippers for your wedding night and pack them for the honeymoon to ensure you get plenty of use out of them.

What are the best bridal slippers to buy?

Top bridal slippers

Dearfoams Bridal I Do and I Do Crew Slide Slipper

What you need to know: These bridal slippers are comfortable, cute and humorous. Plus, many people trust Dearfoam for its high-quality footwear.

What you’ll love: They are machine-washable and available in both ivory and white to match your wedding dress. The slippers also come with a multi-density cushioned insole, topped with one layer of memory foam.

What you should consider: You’ll need to air-dry them flat after washing, which may take a little extra time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top bridal slippers for the money

Halluci Cozy Velvet Memory Foam House Slippers

What you need to know: Halluci created these velvet bridal slippers with a memory foam insole, making them versatile and supportive for your special day.

What you’ll love: They feature velvet and feather decorations, an anti-slip rubber sole and high-density memory foam insoles. They also work well after your big day, so you can wear them long after festivities have ended.

What you should consider: These bridal slippers don’t come in white, which may clash with your outfit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Parlovable Cross Band Furry Slippers

What you need to know: These furry, soft bridal slippers feel extra cozy on your feet.

What you’ll love: They showcase a cross band design with a rubber sole and an open toe. They also have high-density memory foam insoles, making them incredibly supportive.

What you should consider: Some people complained about the bands coming loose over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews.

