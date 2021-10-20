Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Tampa Bay Traffic Headlines
Coronavirus
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
BestReviews
Top Stories
Attorney petitions U.S. Supreme Court to hear case on relocation of Lakeland Confederate statue
Top Stories
Fantasma Fest returns to Ybor City with pumpkin patch, bed racing
Video
New exhibit with life-like dinosaurs to open at The Bishop Museum
Video
Study says conventional food prices could outpace organic alternatives
‘The summer Delta surge in Florida is over,’ Florida Hospital Association official says
Tampa Hoy
Noticias
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
Fantasma Fest returns to Ybor City with pumpkin patch, bed racing
Video
Top Stories
New exhibit with life-like dinosaurs to open at The Bishop Museum
Video
Top Stories
‘We’re struggling’: Mother killed by stray bullet while reading Bible story to baby
Video
Florida man accused of killing neighbor whose cat wandered onto his property
Video
Tampa Bay muralist brings flair to St. Pete grilled cheese restaurant
Video
Tattoos to dinosaurs, weekend events varied in Tampa Bay this weekend
Video
Weather
Red Tide
Tampa Weather Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Tampa Weather Radar
8 Day Forecast
WFLA Weather Cameras
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
Brian Laundrie timeline: Family attorney details days surrounding disappearance of Gabby Petito’s fiancé
Video
Top Stories
Olympus Pools owner claims his company owns stake in former business partner’s company
Top Stories
Lakeland couple questions bill for ER visit they claim never happened, COVID-19 antibody treatment they thought was free
Video
New court filings from Olympus Pools owner asks court for permission to use cash, challenges lien by one creditor
Tampa Bay exterminator’s ‘fictitious’ inspections impact unsuspecting home buyers, investigators say
Video
‘This is not some joke’: 56 laser strikes reported on aircraft in Tampa so far in 2021, FAA data shows
Video
Sports
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
Friday Night Blitz
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Pro Football Challenge
Top Stories
Bucs Bonus: Brady, injured Bucs look to continue winning ways against Bears
Video
Top Stories
Tampa Bay Lightning unveil back-to-back Stanley Cup ring
Top Stories
‘My biggest goal is to make guys miss’: Leonard Fournette continues to thrive with Bucs
Video
NHL suspends Evander Kane for using fake vaccination card
‘Bucs with BA’: Arians discusses injuries ahead of Bears game
Video
Tampa icon, announcer Dick Vitale reveals 2nd cancer diagnosis in 3 months
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Home for the Holidays
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable Women 2021
Hunger Action Month
Join our Autism Speaks Walk Team, in person, for 2021!
Top Stories
Fantasma Fest returns to Ybor City with pumpkin patch, bed racing
Video
New exhibit with life-like dinosaurs to open at The Bishop Museum
Video
‘The summer Delta surge in Florida is over,’ Florida Hospital Association official says
LIST: 2021 National Prescription Drug Take Back Day locations across Tampa Bay
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Advertise With Us
Bloom
Great 38
Email Alerts
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Send It
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Security
Best spy camera
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Breaking News
Sign Up
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Tampa Bay muralist brings flair to St. Pete grilled cheese restaurant
Video
Tattoos to dinosaurs, weekend events varied in Tampa Bay this weekend
Video
Grilled cheese as ‘an art form’: Fo’Cheezy Twisted Meltz opens in downtown St. Pete
Video
Former FBI & research expert give their take on missing minorities and disparities
Video
Hunter’s Moon: October’s full moon to appear in sky this week
Video
More Don't Miss