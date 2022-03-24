Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
80°
LIVE NOW
Watch WFLA News Channel 8
Tampa
80°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Tampa Bay Traffic Headlines
Coronavirus
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Eagle 8
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
BestReviews
Press Releases
Top Stories
VIDEO: Crane bullies gator off Florida golf course
Video
Top Stories
Pasco man had 4-year-old smoke: deputies
Dad learned of teen’s fatal fall on social media
Video
2nd student dies after getting hit by car at Florida …
Teen suspect in Orbeez shooting: Arrest too harsh
Tampa Hoy
Noticias
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
VIDEO: Crane bullies gator off Florida golf course
Video
Top Stories
Kids with heart transplants get comfort pillows in …
Video
Top Stories
Man attacked after confronting driver outside Publix
Video
Tampa mom found dead, car still missing
Video
Comfortable night, increasing humidity then showers …
Video
Donald Trump speaks at ‘Save America’ rally in Georgia
Weather
Red Tide
Tampa Weather Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Tampa Weather Radar
8 Day Forecast
WFLA Weather Cameras
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Weather Stories
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Florida Unemployment
Tampa Bay Gas Prices Tracker
Top Stories
WFLA Outdoors Expo & Boat Show at Armature Works
Top Stories
Insurance company goes out of business after man …
Video
Top Stories
Tampa Bay couple loses over $20K in jewelry in move
Video
Seniors worry they’ll lose homes to insurance crisis
Video
Manatee co. orders cleanup of mangroves as probe …
Video
80-year-old priceless painting found
Video
Sports
China 2022
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
Friday Night Blitz
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Pro Football Challenge
Top Stories
Bucs re-sign OT Josh Wells
Top Stories
MLB coach charged with DUI in Pinellas Co.: deputies
Top Stories
Saint Peter’s 1st 15 seed in Elite Eight, tops Purdue …
Deshaun Watson denies sexual assault allegations
Ex-NFL running back arrested in Florida again
Mason, Ryan reunited with Brady in Tampa
Video
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Home for the Holidays
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable Women 2022
Top Stories
South Tampa farm owner remembered 1 year after death
Video
Top Stories
Hillsborough sheriff rescues 11 from sinking boat
Video
MacDill AirFest pilots inspire next generation
Video
Video: Student who is blind makes basket during game
Video
Plant City man wins $1 million in Florida scratch-off …
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Advertise With Us
Bloom
Great 38
Email Alerts
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Send It
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
Home
Rising inflation could mean your home is underinsured
Top Home Headlines
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Breaking News
Sign Up
no iframe support!
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
WFLA Outdoors Expo & Boat Show at Armature Works
Artist inspiration for flamingo statue at Tampa airport
WATCH: Amanda Holly flies with Blue Angels
Tampa Bay Fun: Weekend of March 25-27
How to train like a Blue Angels pilot
View All Don't Miss