Best hamster ball

Which hamster ball is best?

Hamster balls have become a popular and classic way to allow your pet time outside of its cage to exercise and explore. In a hamster ball, your furry friend can safely roam about the room while you clean its cage. It’s also fun to watch your pet adventure to new places.

The Kaytee Run-about 7″ Exercise Ball provides your pet hamster with a high-quality toy they can use to run and play. It’s sized appropriately for a wide range of hamster species and is manufactured by a reputable maker of small animal toys, food and accessories.

What to consider before you buy a hamster ball

What is a hamster ball?

A hamster ball is a transparent sphere with a port that you can place your hamster inside of and shut to keep your pet safely inside. As your hamster runs inside the ball, it rolls in the direction that the animal is moving. After some practice, hamsters are able to quickly and easily “drive” their ball wherever they wish to go. Hamster balls allow these active creatures an opportunity to exercise and improve their health outside of the confines of their cage.

Your hamster’s personality

Not all hamsters enjoy being handled, pet and held. If your hamster is especially shy or nervous around your hands or in new environments, it may be better suited with a wheel placed in its cage as opposed to a ball designed for more adventurous pets.

Safety

Any time a small animal spends outside of the safety of its enclosure opens up the possibility of injury or escape. It’s important that the space you allow your pet to explore while in its ball is free from falling hazards like stairs. Some hamster owners set up barriers to prevent their pets from reaching areas that are unsafe. Wooden or tile floors allow hamster balls to gain too much momentum, causing your pet to lose control and potentially become injured from an impact. Only allow your pet to use the ball on carpeted areas. Great care must also be given to prevent your hamster from escaping the ball itself and becoming lost within your home.

What to look for in a quality hamster ball

Inescapable construction

Not only is it important that the two halves of your hamster ball securely fasten to one another, but it’s also critical that the lid on the hatch that your pet enters and exits the ball through remains tightly locked. Hamsters are notorious escape artists and can become impossible to find if they wander into inaccessible areas of your property.

Size

Although hamsters are adept at fitting into small spaces, it’s important to select a ball that will comfortably accommodate your pet. However, you also need to consider that a ball that is too large may be challenging for especially small hamsters to get rolling.

Color

Hamsters have poor eyesight and are unable to see color as we do, relying mostly on their sense of smell. Because of this, the color of your hamster ball will have little bearing on your pet’s enjoyment or reaction to it. Select a color that will allow you to easily spot your pet in the room to avoid tripping over or kicking the ball while your hamster is inside it.

Hamster ball race track compatibility

Some pet product manufacturers sell special race tracks or loops that your hamster ball can be placed in that allow your pet to exercise but not escape the confines of the track’s rails. If setting up a race track for your pet sounds like something that you and your hamster would enjoy, select a ball that will fit within the track of your choosing.

How much you can expect to spend on a hamster ball

Depending on the manufacturer and model, quality hamster balls typically cost between $10 and $20.

Hamster ball FAQ

Are hamster balls safe?

A. As long as the model you purchase is of high quality, the area that you allow your pet to explore has been adequately set up and you monitor your pet’s usage of the toy, hamster balls provide a safe way to enrich your pet’s routine.

How long can my hamster be left in its ball?

A. To prevent dehydration and stress, allow your hamster to use its ball for no longer than 20 minutes at a time. Allow your pet some quiet time to eat, drink and rest after its excursion.

Can I use a hamster ball for other small animals?

A. Yes. From guinea pigs to rats and mice, many small animal owners use hamster balls to allow their pets some freedom and adventure. Be sure to research the species of your pet to ensure that the ball you select will be appropriate for their use.

Hamster ball tips

Hamsters are not able to be litter trained. As a result, you will likely have to clean your hamster ball after every use.

Always supervise your pet while they are in the ball. This is not only to ensure against accidental injury but also to prevent your hamster from chewing an exit through the ball.

Keep other animals away from your hamster ball. While many pet owners find it cute to see their pets interact, hamsters are instinctively afraid of large, predatory animals like dogs and cats. Even mild-mannered pets can accidentally harm your hamster.

What’s the best hamster ball to buy?

Top hamster ball

Kaytee Run-about 7″ Exercise Ball

What you need to know: This ball comes from a reputable manufacturer of small animal products and accessories.

What you’ll love: This hamster ball features special clips that prevent the hatch from popping open, even in the event of a collision. It’s available in multiple colors. A great size for many hamster species.

What you should consider: This hamster ball’s clips are tight enough to make opening the ball to release your pet challenging for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Top hamster ball for the money

Lee’s Kritter Krawler Mini Exercise Ball

What you need to know: This hamster ball is completely transparent, allowing you to easily view your pet and clean the toy.

What you’ll love: Because this ball is so small, it is ideal for pygmy hamsters and mice. Its crystal clear construction provides great visibility for both you and your pet.

What you should consider: This ball is made of thin plastic that is easily cracked if abused or dropped.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Kaytee Critter Cruiser Small Animal Toy

What you need to know: For those looking for a fun hamster ball alternative, this toy is designed to put your pet behind the wheel of a race car.

What you’ll love: This toy’s fun, unique design is sure to delight hamster owners of all ages. Three settings allow your pet to run within the toy while stationary, move the toy across your floor or drive it within a special hamster race track.

What you should consider: This toy only has enough space inside for smaller hamster species.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Derek Walborn writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

