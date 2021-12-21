Save yourself a trip to the pet store, get the best items for your dog shipped to you for free

Spend more time with your pet and less time at the store — order these essentials for your dog online.

We love our canine companions and want them to have the best, but in our busy lives, even finding time to go shopping can be a challenge. Besides, why waste time at the store when you could be playing with your pup?

That’s why we think you should save a trip to the pet store and buy food, toys, and other needs online. Not only will you save time, but you’ll also save money, so it’s a win-win.

We’ve gathered a list of some of our favorite pet items, all of which can be shipped to you for free — and often cost less than they would in a pet store, too.

Feeding essentials

Between breakfast, dinner, and treats, it might feel as though your dog’s food gets eaten up faster than you can replenish it. Luckily, you can find a wide range of excellent options online that can be delivered straight to your door.

Dry dog food: Dry dog food tends to be more economical than wet and can be equally nutritious if you do your research. NomNomNow’s dog food subscriptions are our absolute favorites because you can have them delivered easily every month, plus they’re completely customizable to your dog’s needs.

Wet dog food: It might cost a little more than kibble, but wet dog food is highly palatable and tends to contain fewer fillers than dry food (if you buy from a quality brand). Wellness CORE Hearty Cuts in Gravy Chicken & Turkey Recipe, which can be purchased from Amazon or Chewy, contains whole chicken and turkey plus a range of vegetables and fruits.

Treats: While these shouldn't make up a huge part of your canine companion's diet, it's nice to have some dog treats on hand. NomNomNow makes USDA-certified chicken and beef jerky treats that even the pickiest pups will love.

Dog walk supplies

Walks should be a daily part of all dogs’ routines, but you need some basics to get out and about. Some are occasional purchases only, whereas items like poop bags you’ll need more regularly.

Collar: A collar is a must-have for all dogs. Even if you walk your dog on a harness, a collar is useful for displaying pet tags on. Blueberry Pet Dog Collars are strong, affordable, and come in a wide range of colors and patterns.

Harness: Unless your dog walks reliably with a loose leash, it's best to walk them on a harness to avoid injuries to the trachea. The RUFFWEAR Front Range is a rugged choice with a no-pull front leash attachment point.

Leash: A leash is another walking essential. There's no need for anything particularly fancy, as long as it's strong and reliable. The Downtown Pet Supply Nylon Dog Leash is a durable option that you can buy in various lengths and widths to suit you and your four-legged friend.

Poop bags: Perhaps the least enjoyable part of dog-ownership is cleaning up after your pet, but it must be done. Pogi's Poop Bags are large enough that you won't struggle with big dogs' leavings and are made from a degradable plastic that breaks down within 18 months.

Fun and games

Toys are fun for dogs and also a great way for you to bond with your canine companion if you choose toys that you can play with together.

Ball: Playing fetch with your dog helps build a connection, not to mention it will tire them out so they’re more relaxed at home. The Monster K9 Indestructible Dog Ball is a tough option ideal for dogs who make light work of basic tennis balls.

Tug toy: Another way for you and your dog to play together is a tug toy. The Mammoth 5-Knot Rope Tug Toy is an extra-large option that puts some space between you and your dog as you play tug, helping to avoid accidental nips.

Plush toy: Although not ideal for heavy chewers, many dogs love playing with plush toys. The HuggleHounds Plush Corduroy Durable Knotties Dog Toy is sturdy enough to withstand some chewing and is available in many adorable designs.

Bedtime

All dogs need a comfortable spot to sleep, but dog beds can be costly. However, you’ll usually find the best prices online, with the same products often costing significantly less than they would in a pet store.

Raised dog bed: Raised dog beds are ideal for destructive chewers or for use in hot weather since the air circulating underneath helps keep dogs cool. The GigaTent Elevated Pet Cot is particularly durable and also folds down for traveling or storage.

Covered dog bed: A covered dog bed includes a roof or cover to create a warm, comfy spot for your pooch. Consider the Snoozer Pet Products Luxury Microsuede Cozy Cave if you have a real snuggle bug of a dog.

Orthopedic dog bed: Some dogs may experience joint pain at night, particularly older or arthritic dogs, and an orthopedic bed can help relieve this discomfort. The Big Barker 7″ Pillow Top Orthopedic Dog Bed is designed for big dogs (or smaller sharers) and consists of 7 inches of comfortable, supportive foam. This model includes a headrest, but you can also buy a flat mattress version.

