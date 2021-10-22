Most popular Chewy cat tree

Which popular Chewy cat tree is best?

Cat trees provide felines and their owners with hours of entertainment. More importantly, they keep your cat healthy, happy and mentally engaged. This is especially important for indoor cats who stare at the same four walls all day. The most popular Chewy cat trees provide ample opportunity for play and rest.

If you own multiple cats and are looking for a cat tree that will stand up to rigorous play and luxurious naps, the Frisco 72-in Faux Fur Cat Tree & Condo is a good choice.

What to know before you buy a Chewy cat tree

Number of cats

The more cats you have, the larger the cat tree you need. This will also tempt them to play with each other and use the cat tree more frequently.

Available space

Regardless of how many cats you have, you will need to look for a taller, more narrow cat tree if space is limited. Make sure that the base of the cat tree will fit in the space that you have.

Consider also the weight of the cat tree. Some elaborate structures can weigh more than 60 pounds. Keep that in mind if you’ll need to carry your cat tree to the upper floors of your home.

Style

Choosing the style of a cat tree is as much about how it fits into your home decor as it is about the cat tree itself. If you want a cat tree that blends seamlessly into the room, look for neutral fabrics and clean lines. If you don’t mind sassy style, there are plenty of options, including leopard prints and bold colors.

What to look for in a quality Chewy cat tree

Areas to lounge

Cats are champion nappers, and they need plenty of space to sleep. The most popular Chewy cat trees offer more than one option for sleeping. Look for enclosed spaces, hammocks and platforms to offer your cat plenty of choices.

Scratching posts

One of the benefits of cat trees is that cats will use the sisal-wrapped posts to sharpen their claws. This saves your furniture from certain destruction and means you won’t have to trim your cat’s nails as frequently.

Look for scratching posts of different heights to accommodate all sizes of cats. Some Chewy cat trees also have ramps with sisal for scratching.

Built-in toys

As natural predators, indoor cats require opportunities to practice their hunting skills. Built-in toys like pom-poms and feathers offer them the chance to pounce and swat. This helps combat boredom for indoor cats and keeps them mentally and physically healthy.

How much you can expect to spend on a Chewy cat tree

The price of your Chewy cat tree will range depending on its features and how many cats it can accommodate. Expect to spend $25-$100 on the most popular Chewy cat trees.

Chewy cat tree FAQ

Where should you put a cat tree?

A. The best place to put a cat tree is in a room that your cat already likes. While some cats prefer to be alone, others like to be in the middle of all of the action. No matter where you put it, all cats enjoy looking out a window.

Consider also the temperature of the room. Some cats will gravitate towards warm radiators and heating ducts, while others don’t mind a colder room.

What do you do if your cat won’t use the cat tree?

A. Cats can be finicky creatures, but you can tempt even the pickiest feline to play on a cat tree. If your cat is reluctant to use the cat tree, use toys to entice them. Feathers on the end of sticks might get their attention.

You can also use catnip spray or dried catnip sprinkled on the cat tree to lure your cat. If they still don’t use the cat tree, try moving it to another location.

How do you keep a cat tree clean?

A. Clean your cat tree with a handheld vacuum. If it becomes dirty, use a specially formulated shampoo that is safe for animals. Spot clean according to the directions on the label.

Remember, though, that cats are sensitive to smells and prefer their scent, so you should only clean as needed.

What’s the best Chewy cat tree to buy?

Top Chewy cat tree

Frisco 72-inch Faux Fur Cat Tree & Condo

What you need to know: With five levels and multiple entertainment possibilities, this deluxe cat tree will keep your feline friends engaged for hours.

What you’ll love: This cat tree features ramps that lead to carpeted platforms for lounging or playing. There are two enclosed spaces for hiding. Sisal rope-wrapped poles are great for keeping claws trimmed, and the large size means it works for multiple-cat households.

What you should consider: At just over 63 pounds, this cat tree might be too large for some spaces.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy

Top Chewy cat tree for the money

Frisco 20-in Faux Fur Cat Tree

What you need to know: This cat tree is perfect for single-cat households or those with limited space.

What you’ll love: The design of this cat tree is simple: a hammock supported by two rope-wrapped poles for scratching. Small pom-poms dangle for swatting, and the hammock provides a great place for naps.

What you should consider: This won’t work for more than one cat.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy

Worth checking out

Frisco 52-inch Faux Fur Cat Tree & Condo

What you need to know: Designed to fit in a corner and capable of supporting multiple cats, this medium-sized cat tree is a great option.

What you’ll love: One enclosed space on the cat tree is great for hiding or playing. Sisal-wrapped poles give kitties a place to keep their claws trimmed, and a platform at the top provides a good view.

What you should consider: Some users had a hard time assembling this cat tree.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy

