Best elevated cat bed

Arthritis is very common in older cats, and an elevated cat bed can help relieve joint pain.

Which elevated cat beds are best?

While most cat beds lie flat on the floor, elevated cat beds are another option for injured, elderly and ailing cats that significantly improve their comfort by keeping their aching muscles and joints off of the cold, hard floor. There are a variety of different elevated cat beds available; consider your cat’s height and size before purchasing. The YEP HHO Folding Elevated Pet Bed is a stellar elevated cat bed.

What to know before you buy an elevated cat bed

Consider the type of elevated cat bed

Traditional elevated cat beds include a sturdy frame with four legs, topped with a breathable mesh surface. Most traditional elevated cat beds are simple to move from one point to another, but they don’t usually fold down for storage or travel.

Find the right size and height of elevated cat bed

Height and size directly impact the functionality and comfort of the cat bed. The surface of the bed should be big enough to fit your cat with room to stretch. Height is also important and should be chosen according to your cat’s size. Be sure to consult the product’s size guide before purchasing.

Think about the construction materials

Elevated cat beds have frames made of steel, aluminum or PVC. These beds also come with tightly woven mesh tops.

What to look for in a quality elevated cat bed

Bolsters

Bolsters can greatly increase naptime comfort, particularly for cats that suffer from respiratory problems, and decrease the probability that your cat falls off the bed. Keep in mind that pets who chew a lot on things might enjoy chewing on the bolsters.

Canopies

Some elevated cat beds have removable shade canopies to keep your cat protected from inclement weather and the elements. This is a great feature to look for in elevated pet beds that you plan to keep outside.

Rubberized feet

Rubberized feet can help protect your floors from scrapes and scratches while boosting the stability of the bed at the same time. Rubberized feet can also keep the bed from skidding.

How much you can expect to spend on an elevated cat bed

Elevated cat beds range in price from about $20–$65.

Elevated cat bed FAQ

Are elevated pet beds suitable for arthritic pets?

A. Yes, elevated pet beds are usually the go-to for injured or older pets, especially animals living with painful joint issues that have a hard time getting up from the floor. The cot-like surface of the elevated pet bed also decreases pressure on their joints and encourages even weight distribution. Finally, sleeping on an elevated surface eliminates the chance of cold seeping in from the floor and exacerbating your pet’s stiffness, pains and aches.

How should you clean your elevated cat bed?

A. Most elevated cat beds have a mesh surface, so accumulated dirt and fur particles are not typically a huge problem. But no cat bed is impervious to odors, vomit, drool and mut. Elevated cat beds are typically simple to clean.

One or two antibacterial wipes should work for counteracting slight odors and light messes. If there is heavy soiling, you should clean the caked-on dirt with an old toothbrush, rinse the cat bed with running water and leave the bed to air-dry.

Can you replace the mesh fabric on your elevated cat bed?

A. Elevated cat beds are typically more durable than other kinds of cat beds, but some stretching, tearing and snagging is inevitable. Some elevated cat beds have replaceable covers to account for possible damage, but not all cat beds provide this feature, so you should check before you purchase the bed.

What’s the best elevated cat bed to buy?

Top elevated cat bed

YEP HHO Folding Elevated Pet Bed

What you need to know: This elevated pet bed from YEP HHO is an excellent option for both outdoor and indoor use.

What you’ll love: This model features breathable mesh fabric with a sturdy Oxford cloth border, a steel frame and legs composed of PVC pipes and rubber feet that don’t scratch flooring. The cat bed is water-resistant and simple to clean with water and warm soap.

What you should consider: The fabric on this elevated cat bed might rip on the sides after extended use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top elevated cat bed for the money

Love’s Cabin Outdoor Elevated Pet Bed

What you need to know: This elevated cat bed is ideal for daily use and composed of non-toxic materials.

What you’ll love: Love’s Cabin elevated cat bed comes in two different size options, including a bigger size for pets up to 85 pounds and a smaller size for pets up to 65 pounds. The cat bed also sits eight inches high to offer enough ventilation on warmer days.

What you should consider: Some customers think that this elevated cat bed is not as well made as it could be.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Superjare Elevated Pet Cot with Canopy

What you need to know: This durable elevated cat bed from Superjare is perfect for traveling and easy to store.

What you’ll love: The cat bed is perfect for pets up to 120 pounds and composed of breathable fabric. The cat bed features a canopy for protection and shade, as well as a handy carrying bag for easily taking the bed with you anywhere.

What you should consider: The canopy of this elevated cat bed is not water resistant.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

