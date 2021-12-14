Best Chewy cat tower

A cat tower allows your pet to enjoy jumping, scratching, climbing and hiding without destroying the rest of your home or apartment in the process.

Which Chewy cat tower is best?

Almost all cats enjoy climbing, exploring tight spaces, lounging from high vantage points and scratching. To encourage their pets to engage in these behaviors in ways that don’t cause damage to household items, many cat owners purchase cat towers for their indoor companions. Often referred to as “cat trees,” these pieces of pet furniture appeal directly to a cat’s natural instincts with their carpeted, climbable surfaces and various perching opportunities.

Chewy’s wide range of cat towers appeals to cats of all sizes and activity levels. The Frisco 48-in Heavy Duty Faux Fur Cat Tree & Condo is one of their best. With its reasonable height, heavy-duty construction, scratchable posts and accommodating hiding box, there is something for every cat to enjoy.

What to know before you buy a Chewy cat tower

Your intended location

Cat towers come in a variety of shapes and sizes, with some reaching heights that may almost touch the ceiling. Even smaller cat towers will require a space large enough to allow your cat to safely use one. Consider where you plan to place your cat tower and pay close attention to the area around it. When it comes to especially tall towers, avoid placement too close to ceiling fans or light fixtures, as your cat may view these appliances as extensions of their playground and attempt to leap onto them. If the primary function of your cat tower is to encourage your cat to choose it over your sofa when it comes to scratching, consider keeping the tower in an area of your home away from more delicate decor. This may persuade your cat to spend less time in proximity to the areas you wish to protect.

Your expectations

A cat tower alone is rarely enough to completely discourage a cat from destroying other furniture. Understand that further training and encouragement will likely be required to discourage any unwanted behavior. Also, as any cat owner who has purchased an expensive toy only to have it ignored in favor of the box it arrived in will tell you, keep in mind that your cat may not automatically fall in love with its tower, still preferring to sleep or play elsewhere.

Your cat’s habits

Consider your cat’s personality and activity level when looking at cat towers. Older cats may find climbing to be difficult, making an especially tall tower uncomfortable. Young, especially athletic cats, however, will likely enjoy expending their bursts of energy with a tall, climbable apparatus. Keep your pet’s preferences, size and health in mind in order to select a tower that will suit them best.

What to look for in a quality Chewy cat tower

Height

One of the first things you will notice as you browse Chewy is that height plays a key role in the price and configuration of cat towers. Taller towers allow your pet to observe their domain from a high vantage point away from other pets, which many cats prefer. Shorter towers, however, will likely be less expensive and are more accessible to senior animals who may experience joint pain or other ailments that hinder their ability to climb. Keep in mind that a cat tower that is higher than your furniture will be more enticing for your pet than those that are closer to the ground.

Hiding places

Cats love a good hiding spot, and most cat towers appeal to this by providing one or two boxes for your pet to rest in. If you own multiple cats, be sure to select a tower that includes multiple boxes or at least one large enough to accommodate both animals.

Accessories

Some cat towers include accessories, such as hanging toys, ropes and hammocks. The value of these additions will be limited to your cat’s playfulness and toy preferences. Cats that are aggressively playful or chew on their toys might make short work of any that are attached to their tower, so think carefully about your pet’s behavior before allowing the inclusion of any toys to determine which tower you purchase.

How much you can expect to spend on a Chewy cat tower

While Chewy carries luxury cat towers that can cost nearly $500, the majority of cat owners will find a tower to suit their pet for $50-$100. Towers on the higher end of the price range tend to be taller and be made of higher-quality materials.

Chewy cat tower FAQ

Why are cat towers good for cats?

A. Cat towers allow your pet to climb, hide and leap. The exercise and exploration that a cat tower encourages is great for your cat’s physical and emotional health. Shy cats also enjoy being able to see their environment clearly. Having a dedicated piece of furniture for scratching also lets your pet engage in this natural behavior without causing stress to you by ruining your property.

How can I encourage my cat to use its tower?

A. Cats are generally wary of new items, people and places. To encourage your cat to explore and become accustomed to its tower, consider sprinkling some catnip on it. You can also hide your pet’s favorite toys and treats on the tower to keep them exploring.

Can I use a cat tower outdoors?

A. Cat towers are made for indoor use. Moisture and weather will cause most models to quickly fall apart or succumb to mold and decay. Outdoor cats generally get enough stimulation from the outside world, although a cat tower kept in a dry garage or barn may allow your pet some sheltered comfort.

What’s the best Chewy cat tower to buy?

Top Chewy cat tower

Frisco 48-in Heavy Duty Faux Fur Cat Tree & Condo

What you need to know: This cat tower is tall, fully carpeted and built to last.

What you’ll love: At 48 inches in height, this tower allows your cat to get a good view, while not placing them so high that they’re out of reach. Sturdy, with a hiding box spacious enough for large cats, this tower will suit almost any cat owner’s needs. Available in various colors.

What you should consider: This tower can be challenging to assemble.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy

Top Chewy cat tower for the money

Go Pet Club 28-in Cat Tree

What you need to know: Great for small cats and kittens, this cat tower is available in three colors.

What you’ll love: Featuring plush faux fur for comfort and rope for scratching, this cat tower will appeal to your pet in a variety of natural ways. Its short height makes it great for very young or senior cats.

What you should consider: This model’s small size is restrictive for larger cats, especially in its hiding box.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy

Worth checking out

Go Pet Club 74-in Forest with Leaves

What you need to know: This cat tower is excellent for adventurous climbers or homes with more than one cat.

What you’ll love: At 74 inches tall, this tower is perfect for active, curious cats. It features faux leaves to give your cat a sense of the outdoors.

What you should consider: This tower’s generous height can make it a little unstable for especially large or heavy animals, especially in homes where more than one cat may be playing at the same time.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Derek Walborn writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.