Best dog wipe

Which dog wipes are best?

Dogs of all ages have a reputation for being messy. However, it isn’t possible to give your pet a bath every time they need one. Thankfully, dog wipes can save the day (especially while on-the-go). No matter what your pup has gotten into, you can quickly clean them up with this indispensable product.

We’ve chosen Earth Rated Plant-Based Dog Wipes as our pick for the best dog wipes. Made with gentle, plant-based ingredients (including aloe vera and chamomile), these durable wipes can take on almost any mess.

What to know before you buy dog wipes

Age

One of the most important considerations to make when buying dog wipes is the age of your pet. As with certain types of dog shampoo, certain brands are not recommended for young puppies. If you are buying wipes to use on a puppy, always ensure that they are safe to use for their age. If your dog is older than 1 year, any brand will be suitable.

Ingredients

There are several things to be aware of when it comes to the ingredients used on dog grooming wipes. The first is quality. For your dog’s safety, wipes should be made with gentle ingredients that you recognize. Look for natural ingredients, such as aloe vera, essential oils and mild soaps.

Another consideration to make is any allergies your dog has to specific ingredients. If your dog has had a reaction to any topical products, be sure to carefully review the ingredient list before using it on your dog.

Quantity

As you explore available options, consider how often you’ll use your new dog wipes. Those who have multiple dogs, and those who have large dogs, will naturally use the most wipes. Buying higher quantities provides a price break, which adds up quickly.

What to look for in quality dog wipes

Gentle

Many dogs are prone to skin issues. Makers of quality dog wipes know this, which is why they only select gentle ingredients. Some of the best brands use plant-based ingredients and never include harsh chemicals. Dog wipes should be suited for every skin type — even those with various conditions. Top brands never irritate the skin. In fact, in many instances, the right wipes will improve your dog’s skin.

Durable

Another key component of a quality wipe is durability. When cleaning your dog, you need a strong cloth that won’t rip or bunch up too easily. All of today’s best brands have designed their wipes with durable fibers that withstand any mess your dog can create. Even those that seem thin can hold up while tackling big cleaning jobs.

Resealable packaging

Dog wipes won’t be of much use if they dry up too quickly. That’s why having sturdy, resealable packaging is essential. Look for brands that have secure closures that will preserve the moisture in the wipes. Commonly used dog wipe packaging is easy to take along on road trips and vacations. If you do not plan to bring your dog wipes with you, containers that look similar to baby wipes also provide effective storage.

How much you can expect to spend on dog wipes

Most standard packages of dog wipes (typically 100 count) range between $5-$10.

Dog wipes FAQ

Are dog wipes suitable for puppies?

A. Not always. Individuals with young puppies should check the recommended age on the packaging instructions. However, most are suitable for dogs as young as 8 weeks old.

Can I use dog wipes in place of regular baths?

A. It is not advisable to replace all baths with cleaning wipes. Regular bathing is an essential part of keeping your dog clean and healthy. However, for those who have dogs with mobility challenges or disabilities, dog wipes can be a good alternative to regular baths. There are other scenarios in which wipes can be an effective, short-term alternative to baths.

What are the best dog wipes to buy?

Top dog wipes

Earth Rated Plant-Based Dog Wipes

What you need to know: Made using plant-based ingredients (including shea butter and aloe), these hypoallergenic dog wipes are both gentle and durable.

What you’ll love: Earth Rated Plant-Based Dog Wipes are free of all harsh ingredients, making them especially suitable for dogs with sensitive skin. These wipes can be used on select spots, or for all-over cleaning. The packaging’s secure closure helps maintain excellent moisture levels for months. Wipes are certified bio-based, alcohol-free and compostable.

What you should consider: Some individuals feel that the wipes are too thin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Top dog wipes for the money

Wet Ones for Pets Multi-Purpose Dog Wipes

What you need to know: Scented with a refreshing tropical aroma, the Wet Ones for Pets Multi-Purpose Dog Wipes provide gentle cleaning at a fantastic price.

What you’ll love: Made with nourishing aloe vera and other mild ingredients, this brand of dog wipes delivers an exceptional cleaning experience. They are sold at a lower price point than other brands, yet do not sacrifice quality. Each wipe is antibacterial, and works to remove dirt, odor and dander. The scent is pleasant, and leaves dogs smelling extra clean.

What you should consider: These wipes are a bit drier than other brands.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Worth checking out

Nature’s Miracle Deodorizing Bath Wipes for Dogs

What you need to know: Enclosed in a secure pouch, the Nature’s Miracle Deodorizing Bath Wipes for Dogs are made with mild ingredients that eliminate odors better than other brands.

What you’ll love: As with all other Nature’s Miracle products, their deodorizing bath wipes eliminate pet odors quickly and effectively. Wipes are alcohol-free, and can be used on dogs of all ages (including puppies). They are lightly scented, which helps keep dogs smelling fresh and clean.

What you should consider: These wipes can tend to be on the drier side in comparison with other brands.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

