Best dog nail grinder

Which dog nail grinders are best?

If your furry friend has dark, thick nails or just doesn’t like traditional nail clippers, you probably have a hard time trying to keep your dog’s nails well trimmed. Dog nail grinders are electronic nail files that buff your dog’s nails down and can help you give your dog a manicure without all of the fuss. The Casfuy Dog Nail Grinder is a first-class dog nail grinder.

What to know before you buy a dog nail grinder

Understand why you should use a dog nail grinder

There are a few advantages to using a dog nail grinder. Grinders tend to be simpler to use than clippers, especially if you don’t have much grip strength, and it can be difficult to cut through thick dog nails with clippers. Dogs also tend to be more comfortable with grinding than clipping.

Corded vs. cordless

Some grinders need to be plugged into a power outlet to be used, but other grinders are cordless and powered by either a built-in rechargeable battery or standard batteries.

Grinding your dog’s nails properly

You should watch an instructional video on grinding your dog’s nails from an accredited dog care expert or veterinarian before attempting to grind your dog’s nails for the first time.

What to look for in a quality dog nail grinder

Grinding speed

Some grinders have a faster grinding speed, which quickly wears down the dog’s nail but offers less control. There are also grinders that have slower speeds that are simpler to control. The top grinders have two-speed motors, so you can begin quickly then switch to a slower mode as you get closer to the quick.

Grinding bit

The grinding bit or drum is that part of the grinder that you use to grind down your dog’s nail.

Grinder cover

Grinder covers fit over the grinding bit, and they’re meant to direct how you grind the nails so you don’t come at the nails from the incorrect angle.

How much you can expect to spend on a dog nail grinder

Dog nail grinders range in price from about $15-$40. The most inexpensive dog nail grinders cost about $15-$20, while mid-range grinders go for $20-$30 and high-end grinders vary in price from about $30-$40.

Dog nail grinder FAQ

How can you get your dog acclimated to a dog nail grinder?

A. You should not try to begin grinding your dog’s nails immediately if it’s not used to a grinder. Instead, you should begin by just showing the grinder to your dog and offering it a few treats while you show it. Then you can touch the dog nail grinder to its nails without actually switching the grinder on and give it a few treats and praise at the same time. You should then put away the grinder for the day.

If your dog appears to be pretty relaxed around the grinder, then the next time you get the grinder out, you can grind one nail for a few seconds, give it plenty of praise and treats, then put the grinder away. Every day, you can build up the amount of time you’re grinding your dog’s nails for. Make sure to give it plenty of treats and praise each time you use the grinder until it’s relaxed enough for you to grind all of its nails in one sitting. You should never rush or force this process.

Are dog nail grinders safe to use?

A. There is a slight chance that you could nick the quick of the nail and cause some discomfort or bleeding, just like with any method for shortening your dog’s nails. That being said, you’re less likely to nick the quick with dog nail grinders than with dog nail clippers, since grinding is a fairly gradual process.

Will using a dog nail grinder harm your dog?

A. Using a grinder is fairly painless as long as you don’t nick the quick, since there are zero nerves in the dead parts of the nails. It’s similar to using a nail file on your own fingernails. That being said, many dogs don’t like the vibrations caused by dog nail grinders.

What’s the best dog nail grinder to buy?

Top dog nail grinder

Casfuy Dog Nail Grinder

What you need to know: This versatile USB cordless rechargeable grinder from Casfuy is quiet and works well for both medium and small dogs.

What you’ll love: This Casfuy grinder has a diamond bit, as well as two speed settings that enable improved grooming control. The grinder also nicely fits the hand and is quieter and more powerful than many cordless grinders.

What you should consider: It can be time-consuming to grind down your dog’s nails with this grinder unless you trim the nails down first.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top dog nail grinder for the money

ConairPro Dog Professional Nail Grinder

What you need to know: This grinder from ConairPro is perfect for smaller breeds, but grinding thick nails can take a long time.

What you’ll love: This ConairPro grinder has a quiet motor that works well for anxious dogs, as well as a lightweight design with a long cord that is fairly comfortable to handle. The attachments that come with the grinder are simple to change.

What you should consider: This grinder only has a single speed setting, and it’s underpowered for big breeds with thicker nails.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Urpower Rechargeable Dog Nail Grinder

What you need to know: This dog nail grinder from Urpower is fairly simple to use and works well for both modest budgets and small dog breeds.

What you’ll love: This Urpower grinder is light, small, super quiet, value-priced and simple to handle. If your dog’s nails are very long, you should trim them before using this dog nail grinder to save time.

What you should consider: This grinder needs to be recharged after each and every use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

