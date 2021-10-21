Which Science Diet dog food is best?

Dog owners are passionate about keeping their pups happy and healthy. From day one, individuals learn about the importance of quality dog food from their veterinarians. For decades, Hill’s Science Diet has been the industry leader among all available brands. Made in the USA from a thoughtful curation of ingredients, each blend provides unique benefits based on the needs of every dog.

The best Science Diet dog food selection is Hill’s Science Diet Dry Dog Food, Puppy. This option was selected because it is essential in a dog’s life, nourishing puppies into adulthood.

What to know before you buy Science Diet dog food

Age

When selecting the best Science Diet dog food, the first consideration you should make is your pet’s age. Quality dog food meets the nutritional needs of specific life stages. For example, puppies benefit from ingredients such as DHA, which promotes healthy brain development. On the other hand, senior dogs require a blend of ingredients that naturally supports heart and joint health. That’s why age-appropriate food is essential to the health and longevity of a dog.

Size

Another major factor in the selection of a Science Diet food is a dog’s size. Small, medium and large size dogs all have different nutritional requirements. In the case of a small dog, the size of the food is also important. Smaller breeds cannot comfortably chew large kibble, which makes it necessary to feed them size-appropriate food.

Allergies and sensitivities

It is incredibly common for dogs of all ages to have allergies and sensitivities. Wheat, egg, chicken and soy can all trigger varying reactions. If your dog experiences an allergy or intolerance to a known ingredient, you will need to select a food made without it. Alternatively, if your dog is experiencing itching, digestive issues or any other problematic and unexplained symptoms, check with your veterinarian before starting a new food.

What to look for in Science Diet dog food

Tailored to each dog’s needs

Science Diet does a marvelous job of creating dog foods for nearly every dietary need that exists. From weight control to sensitive skin, owners can find a blend that works well for their pup’s size, age and individual concerns.

Top brand recommended by veterinarians

This brand has the unique distinction of being the top-recommended dog food among U.S. veterinarians. Hill’s Science Diet has held this title for some time now, as it consistently produces positive results for dogs of all sizes and ages. When food needs to be prescribed by a veterinarian (often for allergies or a sensitive stomach), Science Diet is often a great brand choice. These professionals have an extensive knowledge of the research and development that goes into each blend, which is why they can confidently recommend it.

Carefully selected ingredients

As part of their commitment to quality, the experts who formulate each Science Diet blend carefully select each ingredient with intention. Everything put into the food is deemed as necessary based on proven research. The brand is completely transparent about everything they put into their food and uses only natural ingredients.

How much you can expect to spend on Science Diet dog food

Standard varieties start at $17 for 5-pound bags and go up to $18 for 4-pound specialty blends. Large 35-pound bags offer a price break, going for an average of $58.

Science Diet dog food FAQ

What makes Science Diet different from other dog foods?

A. Hill’s Science Diet creates their dog food blends based solely on science-led research. They provide balanced nutrition for dogs of every size, dietary requirement and age.

Is Science Diet worth the cost?

A. Yes. Although it is more costly than most dog food brands on the market, owners and veterinarians alike have nothing but high praise for this brand.

What’s the best Science Diet dog food to buy?

Top Science Diet dog food

Hill’s Science Diet Dry Dog Food, Puppy

What you need to know: Hill’s Science Diet Puppy Food helps puppies begin their lives with all of the nutrients they need most.

What you’ll love: This variety (available in both small bites and standard kibble) supports a puppy’s overall development. More specifically, DHA derived from fish oil helps support eye and brain development. Additionally, the unique blend of minerals helps grow strong teeth and bones.

What you should consider: This food contains wheat, which can trigger symptoms in those with sensitivities.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Science Diet dog food for the money

Hill’s Science Diet Adult 7+ Small Bites

What you need to know: Small senior dogs benefit heavily from this science-led blend of ingredients that support the aging process.

What you’ll love: This blend is made with easy-to-digest ingredients that are ideal for aging dogs. Small bites make it easy to eat for small dogs and those who have difficulty chewing. The minerals used in this variety target supporting heart and kidney health.

What you should consider: It can pose an issue for dogs who are allergic or sensitive to wheat, corn or oats.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Hill’s Science Diet Dry Dog Food, Adult, Sensitive Stomach & Skin Recipes

What you need to know: This is the perfect blend for adult dogs who experience stomach and skin issues regularly.

What you’ll love: Made with prebiotic fiber, vitamin E, omega-6 and other healthy ingredients, this food is ideal for adult dogs who face stomach and skin sensitivities. It supports digestive health and soothes the skin.

What you should consider: This option is more expensive than other varieties of Science Diet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

