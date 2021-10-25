Best large fish tank

A large fish tank can result in healthier fish, a wider variety of decor options and less maintenance than a smaller tank.

Which large fish tank is best?

Whether you prefer the clever goldfish or the colorful betta, maintaining an aquarium is a rewarding activity for people of all ages. Many folks are satisfied with a simple 20-gallon tank, but if you’re an experienced fish owner, you might be ready for an upgrade.

Any aquarium over thirty gallons is considered to be a large tank, but finding the right one for your home is no simple task. The Vepotek 360 Cylinder 78-Gallon Fish Tank is the top pick because it’s easy to assemble and boasts a stylish look.

What to know before you buy a large fish tank

Reasons to buy a large fish tank

There are quite a few factors that make a large fish tank more satisfying and easier to maintain than a small one. First, more water means happier and healthier fish, so you can rest easy knowing that the inhabitants of your tank are pleased with their spacious living arrangement. A large fish tank also means that you can care for a larger variety of fish, since a large swimming area typically results in less aggressive and territorial behavior.

A large volume of water can dilute the biological waste produced by the fish, thereby improving water quality and reducing the need for regular cleanings. A large fish tank also gives you more space to experiment with varied landscapes and marine decor.

Location

When shopping for a large fish tank, start by considering your space: Do you live in an apartment or a house? Does your home have a spacious area that can be devoted to a large aquarium? A gallon of water weighs about eight pounds, so you’re also going to need a piece of furniture that’s sturdy enough to hold at least 240 pounds, depending on the capacity of your tank.

Shape

For years, the majority of fish tanks on the market were simple rectangles, but now you can buy aquariums in nearly every shape and style imaginable. The key is balancing surface area with volume, as the health of your fish greatly depends on how much of the water is in contact with oxygen. If you decide to purchase a stylish cylindrical or cube-shaped tank, look for one that comes with a high-quality air pump so your fish don’t suffer.

Glass vs. acrylic

The vast majority of large fish tanks are made from either glass or acrylic. Glass is commonly used because it’s affordable and difficult to scratch, but it’s also very fragile if accidentally bumped into or dropped. Acrylic is durable but expensive, and the surface can get easily scratched if you aren’t careful during maintenance.

What to look for in a quality large fish tank

Filtration system

A high-quality filtration system is essential for removing biological waste and unhealthy contaminants from your water. Many large fish tanks come with their own filtration systems, but you can also purchase the devices separately.

Lights

Many large fish tanks come with built-in lights so you can see your fish even when it’s dark. LED lights are often used because they’re energy-efficient, long-lasting and don’t produce a significant amount of heat. For an extra stylish and immersive experience, look for a tank that has multi-colored LED bulbs.

Heater and thermometer

If you want to care for tropical fish, you’re going to need to maintain a consistent water temperature of around 75 to 80 degrees. Save yourself the hassle of a separate purchase and look for an aquarium that comes with a heater and thermometer for regular temperature checks.

How much you can expect to spend on a large fish tank

The cost of a large fish tank can vary dramatically, depending on the design and any included features. For a high-quality and long-lasting aquarium, expect to spend at least $500-$1,000 or more.

Large fish tank FAQ

How do I know if my fish is happy?

A. Signs of a happy and healthy fish include active swimming, a healthy appetite and a bright, shiny set of scales.

Where should I put my fish tank?

A. Fish tanks should be placed away from direct sunlight or any areas that could make their water excessively hot or cold. Like most other animals, healthy fish need a regular cycle of daylight and darkness, so a location with natural light is preferred.

What’s the best large fish tank to buy?

Top large fish tank

Vepotek 360 Cylinder 78-Gallon Fish Tank

What you need to know: This cylindrical fish tank holds 78 gallons of water and comes with built-in LED lights.

What you’ll love: The tank’s cylindrical design gives the user a 360-degree view of their underwater inhabitants, and it uses LED lights with three different color options for a particularly sophisticated look.

What you should consider: The cost of this fish tank might be too high for some fish owners.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top large fish tank for the money

Tetra 55-Gallon Aquarium Kit

What you need to know: This large fish tank holds 55 gallons of water and features a classic rectangular design.

What you’ll love: The built-in LED lights give the impression of daylight, and the kit comes with helpful accessories like a heater, thermometer, filter and a fish net. The kit also includes a decorative artificial plant and detailed instructions.

What you should consider: Some users had issues with assembly, and others questioned the quality of the filter.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Large fish tank worth checking out

Tucker Murphy Pet Ezell 53-Gallon Column Aquarium Tank

What you need to know: This fish tank holds 53 gallons of water and boasts a modern cylindrical design.

What you’ll love: The sleek, cylindrical fish tank sits atop a glossy black base with an accented gold line. The fish tank also has built-in multicolored LED lights with a remote control and an air pump.

What you should consider: The tall cylindrical design can make it difficult to arrange decor.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

