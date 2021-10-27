Star Wars dog costumes are perfect Halloween or May the Fourth attire for your dogs and can be a great way to include them in the festivities.

Which Star Wars dog costumes are best?

Star Wars has been closely linked with Halloween since it landed on Earth in 1977. Its distinctive characters make great costumes that are easily identifiable even to those who have somehow managed to avoid the movie. Some characters make great costumes for pets, too.

From cute Ewoks to Chewbacca, dogs now get to take part in Halloween celebrations, as well as the unofficial Star Wars “holiday,” May the Fourth. The top choice for the best Star Wars dog costume is Rubie’s Star Wars Ewok Pet Costume. This costume is great for most any size dog, but those with the right features will look even more adorable in this outfit.

What to know before you buy a Star Wars dog costume

There are some excellent Halloween dog costumes out there, and Star Wars dog costumes are one of the most recognizable. However, there are a few things you should consider before ordering your pet costume to ensure buying an outfit for your canine doesn’t result in disappointment.

Not all costumes are true to size

Some brands, such as Rubie’s, provide valuable charts and videos to help you choose the correct size. You can also read customer reviews and Q&As to get needed information before committing to a particular size.

Your dog’s features

So your dog really looks true to a Star Wars character, consider your canine’s features before choosing the character. For example, a dog with a white face may not look convincing as Darth Vader, while a dog with a long snout will not be very credible as a flat-faced Ewok. Consider the fur color and face shape of your tail-wagger before purchase.

When to buy

Retailers will stock up on supplies about a month before Halloween, giving you plenty of choices. If you wait until just before Halloween to buy, it is likely that many costumes will be out-of-stock. Even better discounts on costumes are available after the holiday. When you shop depends on your schedule, but for the best selection, buy early.

What to look for in a quality Star Wars dog costume

Quality of material

As with all costumes, consider the construction material when purchasing your dog’s costume. Most Star Wars dog costumes are made from polyester. Polyester is durable and lightweight and will also be warm on a cold Halloween night. However, it is not a breathable material and may be uncomfortable for your pooch at a balmy May the Fourth celebration.

Ease of dressing your dog

Some Star Wars dog costumes are two-piece, while some only have one. Some costumes cover all four legs, and some only cover the front two. Hoods are easy for dogs to wear, but a headpiece may be more difficult for them to support. Consider your own dog’s personality and how they already respond to wearing outfits or harnesses. This will help determine which of the many different types of costumes will go on most easily.

How much you can expect to spend on a Star Wars dog costume

Some items can cost less than $10, but depending on the size of your dog, you can generally expect to pay between $15-$40 for a quality Star Wars dog outfit

Star Wars dog costume FAQ

When is a good time to dress my dog up in a Star Wars dog costume?

A. The simple answer is anytime. Your children may enjoy their pet taking part in Star Wars role-playing games or going trick-or-treating at Halloween. Service dogs can be kitted out in Star Wars garb when attending Comic-Con events. And Star Wars enthusiasts will love to dress their dogs as Master Yoda on the unofficial Star Wars day, May the Fourth.

Where can I find the size chart and instructional video?

A. They are usually easy to find among the promotional photos of online retailers. Consider the size carefully, as most complaints about dog costumes are related to sizing.

Are costumes for a dog really a good idea?

A. Some dogs love being dressed up and the attention that comes with it. Other dogs can become stressed. Nobody knows your dog better than you, so make a decision about dressing your dog up based on its reaction. Never unnecessarily stress your dog for the sake of a cute photo.

What’s the best Star Wars dog costume to buy?

Top Star Wars dog costume

Rubie’s Star Wars Ewok Pet Costume

What you need to know: This cute Ewok outfit is available in many sizes. Rubie’s conveniently provides clear instructions and videos to make sure you get the right fit.

What you’ll love: This outfit can really have your pet looking like an adorable Ewok from the classic Return of the Jedi movie. The soft, comfortable polyester material will keep your dog warm on a cold night of trick-or-treating.

What you should consider: Some buyers found the headpiece too large, with the ties doing little to counter this.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Star Wars dog costume for the money

Rubie’s Princess Leia Star Wars Collection Pet Costume

What you need to know: This robe and headpiece costume is a classy look for little princess pups.

What you’ll love: Turn your pooch princess into a real-life, iconic princess. This outfit is from the original, classic movie Star Wars: A New Hope. It features Leia’s iconic hair buns, giving your canine royalty an authentic regal look.

What you should consider: Some buyers report that the Leia buns are tricky to keep on some dogs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Rubie’s Star Wars Classic Jedi Robe

What you need to know: This is an excellent costume for owners of ‘bearded’ dogs looking to mimic the well-known Obi-Wan Kenobi-look.

What you’ll love: This outfit features a belt that can be worn inside or out. Wearing it inside the robe will give your dog a movie-accurate look. However, wearing it outside will help prevent the robe from dangling down and give it a more snug fit.

What you should consider: Most complaints about this product state that the sizes run too small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Barry Peacock writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.