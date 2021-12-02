Best dog tuxedo

Dress your dog in a formal tuxedo to help them look ultra stylish at your next big event.

Which dog tuxedos are best?

More pups than ever before are being included in major life events. From engagement parties to weddings, owners want to ensure their fur babies look and feel special. One way to do this is to dress them in a dapper dog tuxedo.

Our top pick is the Frisco Formal Dog Tuxedo, which is available in sizes extra-small through XXL so dogs of all sizes can look their best in this comfortable tuxedo outfit.

What to know before you buy a dog tuxedo

Size

Exceeding the level of cuteness of dog pajamas, a dog tuxedo is the ultimate apparel item for formal events. Before deciding which dog tuxedo style is right for your pup, take their measurements. Know your dog’s neck circumference, body length, height and chest circumference. It is also helpful to know approximately how much your dog weighs.

Full or partial coverage

Dog tuxedos can provide both full and partial coverage. Full coverage is a complete head-to-bottom outfit. Partial- coverage tuxedos can range from bandanas that attach to the collar to shirts that cover part of your dog’s torso. The style that works best depends on what your dog is most comfortable wearing.

Special features

Select styles are equipped with special features that can make a couple’s wedding day even more special. For example, one popular option is an attached ring holder. If your dog is serving as the ring bearer in either your or someone else’s wedding, they can safely walk down the aisle with both rings attached to their tuxedo collar. As you think about the functionality of your dog’s tuxedo, decide if you want special features like this included.

What to look for in a quality dog tuxedo

Sturdy fabric and stitching

Dog clothing sometimes can have a reputation for being built with less-than-durable fabrics and stitching. When investing money in a formal outfit for your dog — especially if it is for a special event — quality brands are worth the price. Handmade dog tuxedos are one of the best options available. The care and detail put into custom, handmade dog clothing ensures the outfit won’t fall apart before the big day.

Secure ring holder

If you decide to purchase a dog tuxedo that comes with a built-in ring holder, buying from a trustworthy business is even more essential. Even when purchasing from top brands, test the integrity of the clasp to make sure it is securely fastened.

Adorable look

Quality dog tuxedos definitely have an “aww” factor. Putting your pet into formal garb is a sure way to make any crowd fall in love with them. Thanks to the wide availability of dog tuxedo colors and styles, you can even match the outfit to the wedding or event colors.

How much you can expect to spend on a dog tuxedo

Nearly all styles of dog tuxedos range in cost from $10-$30.

Dog tuxedo FAQ

Where can your dog wear a dog tuxedo?

A. Most often, pet owners dress their pups in tuxedos for special events such as weddings and formal parties, but you can dress up your dog at any time.

Are dog tuxedos practical?

A. Yes and no. Often, the primary purpose of a dog tuxedo is its fun appearance. Dressing your dog up for a formal event is a great way to help your four-legged friend blend in with the rest of the crowd. However, there can be practical purposes for dog tuxedos. Dogs who are serving as the ring bearer in a wedding can safely and easily escort the rings down the aisle with the attachments built on to select styles. If your pup gets cold easily, full coverage tuxedos can help them stay warm.

What are the best dog tuxedos to buy?

Top dog tuxedo

Frisco Formal Dog Tuxedo

What you need to know: Providing head-to-tail coverage, the Frisco Formal Dog Tuxedo comfortably fits dogs of all shapes and sizes.

What you’ll love: This dog tuxedo features a fun design on both sides of the outfit. Down the chest is a faux button-up shirt front along with a black bow tie. It is available in sizes extra-small through XXL (accommodating dogs of up to 60 pounds). Securing the tuxedo are two hidden straps.

What you should consider: Some individuals reported that this design runs small. It is not available in sizes for larger dogs.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy

Top dog tuxedo for the money

Custom Gentleman Dog Wedding Suit

What you need to know: Handmade and customizable, this tuxedo offers ample value for the price.

What you’ll love: The tux is available in three colors: red, black and blue. Pinstripes and a bow tie adorn this short-sleeve tuxedo. It is available in sizes extra-small through XXL and is made with high-quality material. The collar can be personalized with the dog’s name.

What you should consider: It is not available in sizes that fit larger dogs.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Worth checking out

Black Ring Bearer Tuxedo Bandana

What you need to know: Individuals seeking a partial tuxedo for their dog that safely holds wedding rings should consider this option.

What you’ll love: Those in search of a simple dog tuxedo will appreciate this subtle bandana design. Directly below the bow tie, you can securely clasp up to two rings. The material color can be matched closely to the wedding color scheme. It is suitable for dogs of almost every size.

What you should consider: Because this is a handmade item, shipping and fulfillment can take longer.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

