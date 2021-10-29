Best alien dog costume

Win the prize for Best in Show when you make your own one-of-a-kind alien costume with bits and pieces from several costumes and accessories.

Which alien dog costume is best?

Alien costumes can be familiar characters from Star Wars, like Darth Vader, Princess Leia or Yoda. They can also be spooky, clever creations of your own devising. Even when your dog is wearing something earthly, like a lobster, spider or octopus, the creature formed by the combination of the two makes a strong statement for the existence of aliens in its own right.

If you’re looking for a clever Star Wars costume for your dog, take a look at the Star Wars Alien Pet Costume, a bright green, full-body Dewback costume with a 3D Stormtrooper riding on its back.

What to know before you buy an alien dog costume

Add-ons

The costume may be little more than a pair of springy antennae with balls on the end or a lion mane wig that goes around your dog’s neck. Wings are popular add-ons, and the choices run from bird to butterfly to bat. Some attach to your dog’s collar, and others tie around your dog’s body.

Full body costumes

You put these on a dog like you would onesie jammies. Full body costumes will either zip up, tie or fasten with velcro tabs. Make sure any alien dog costume you consider is adjustable. Your number one concern should always be the comfort and safety of your dog.

Hoods

Not all dogs are comfortable with things on or around their heads. If you choose an alien costume for your dog that encloses its head like a Darth Vader or Ewok costume, make sure all the materials are smooth, lightweight, breathable and above all, aren’t itchy or uncomfortable.

Feet

Not many alien dog costumes come with feet or foot covers for dogs to wear on their feet. You can find Panda and Teddy Bear costumes with feet, which might be a great start for your own alien breed. Many dogs, especially small ones, are comfortable wearing paw boots for cold weather and rain, as well as no-slip booties for slippery surfaces where your dog could use some traction.

Create your own alien

One way is to start with a basic costume and add bits from other costumes to create your own alien creature. Another way is to buy a mix of different add-ons and make something like a hybrid tarantula with the mane of a lion and bulls’ horns. The weirder the mismatch, the better your chances of inventing a whole new species of alien animal and winning the prize for Best Costume.

What to look for in a quality alien dog costume

Size

Use your dog’s breed only as a guideline, because not all cocker spaniels or poodles are the same size. To make sure your dog will be comfortable, measure around your dog’s neck and chest as well as the length of your dog’s back and legs.

Safety and comfort

Look for costumes that have adjustable straps and closures that give you room to adjust the costume. Be sure the materials in your dog’s costume are lightweight and give your dog enough room to breathe.

How much you can expect to spend on an alien dog costume

The cost of an alien dog costume depends on if it is just a simple add-on or a full-body costume with accessories. Most dog costumes cost between $15-$30, with officially licensed characters at the higher end.

Alien dog costume FAQ

Are there any alien costumes for my dog that are not Star Wars characters?

A. It is true that the majority of alien dog costumes are Star War characters. Weird-looking monsters could be aliens, too, so expand your search to include monster, dragon and dinosaur costumes for your dog.

How do I make sure I order the right size alien dog costume?

A. Take a look at what’s on the packaging. When you see a chart that says only the breed, you need to know that your dog is of average size for that breed and not a bigger or smaller version. Look for better products to give you some actual measurements like the dog’s neck and chest sizes and the length of its back from head to tail.

What’s the best alien dog costume to buy?

Top alien dog costume

Star Wars Alien Pet Costume

What you need to know: The 3D Stormtrooper rides to the costume party in a mini saddle on the back of this bright green Dewback.

What you’ll love: Choose from full bodysuits for Yoda, Chewbacca, Darth Vader, Princess Leia, Han Solo, C-3PO, Ewok, Jedi and more. This alien dog costume comes in seven different sizes, sure to fit almost any dog. This item needs to be hand washed and spot cleaned as necessary.

What you should consider: Not all pets are comfortable with wearing a full bodysuit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Top alien dog costume for the money

Zoo Snoods Baby Alien Dog Costume

What you need to know: Your dog’s friends will freak when your dog goes full Yoda on them.

What you’ll love: This handmade knit dog snood is a neck and ear warmer that doubles as an alien dog costume, or is it the other way around? The super-soft yarn is warm, comfortable and won’t harm your dog in any way. These Yoda ears come in three sizes that fit dogs from mini breeds, like pekes and poms, to big dogs, like labs and great danes.

What you should consider: This alien dog costume is great for dogs comfortable with wearing hats on their heads.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Worth checking out

Giant Furry Spider/Dog Alien Hybrid

What you need to know: Here’s a twelve-legged alien creature from outer space.

What you’ll love: The giant spider sits on your dog’s back and has four huge, realistic furry legs hanging over each side to the floor. This black felt spider is 2 feet across and attaches by an adjustable chest and neck strap. This alien dog costume is lightweight, breathable and can be worn by your cat, too.

What you should consider: This alien dog costume fits dogs and cats with chests up to 16 inches and girths up to 12 inches.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

