Best vehicle ramp for dogs

Introduce a timid dog to a vehicle ramp for the first time with treats and plenty of praise to make it a positive experience.

Which vehicle ramp for dogs is best?

Vehicle ramps can simplify the lives of both dogs and dog owners by providing an easy way for your pet to get in and out of a vehicle. Utilizing a vehicle ramp can help dogs with joint issues and arthritis get into a vehicle with less pain, and their owners don’t have to bend down and risk back injury by lifting pets.

If you’re looking for a compact and easy-to-use vehicle ramp, take a look at our top pick, Pet Gear Tri Fold Pet Ramp.

What to know before you buy a vehicle ramp for dogs

Vehicle ramps not only prevent injuries that may occur when your dog is jumping into and out of a car, but they also allow dogs who suffer from hip and joint discomfort to quickly and comfortably board a car.

Dog size and weight

Check the weight limits of each ramp before purchasing. Do you have an extra-large dog? Do you have more than one dog that might try to use the ramp at the same time, increasing the weight load? Check the incline of the ramp, because a steeper incline might be more challenging for smaller or senior dogs. Some users purchase two ramps to provide a wider surface for more timid dogs.

Ramp surface and material

Most vehicle ramps for dogs are made of either plastic or metal and come with a variety of surface options. If you live in a hot climate and your ramp will be stored in a hot car, a plastic ramp or a ramp with a nonmetal tread might be the best way to protect your pet’s paws from extreme heat. For extra-large dogs or multiple dogs, the sturdiness of a metal ramp provides more stability. Whatever the material, make sure your ramp comes equipped with a high-traction surface to prevent your dog from slipping.

Ramp size and storage

Most vehicle dog ramps fold for easy storage and won’t take up too much space in a large car trunk or garage. The weight of ramps varies between 10 and 25 pounds, so if you have trouble lifting weight on the higher end of that spectrum, there are still plenty of options for you.

How much you can expect to spend on a vehicle ramp for dogs

Most vehicle dog ramps cost $70-$140, but price alone is not a determination of quality. The ramp that works best for you could be anywhere within that spectrum.

Vehicle ramp for dogs FAQ

Can you find a ramp that will work with taller vehicles?

A. There are ramps that accommodate taller vehicles. Generally, ramps with a length of at least 70 inches would better accommodate taller vehicles without creating an excessively steep incline.

Can you use a vehicle dog ramp for the back seat of a car?

A. Most ramps will work for loading a dog into a back seat, but it largely depends on the model of your car. Measure the width of the opening of the back-seat doorway of your car and cross-reference that with the width of the vehicle ramp you are thinking of purchasing. Ensure the ramp can fit into the back seat straight and not at an angle, which might compromise the sturdiness of the ramp while loading.

What’s the best vehicle ramp for dogs to buy?

Top vehicle ramp for dogs

Pet Gear Tri-Fold Pet Ramp

What you need to know: This plastic ramp can support up to 200 pounds and folds up, making it a breeze to store.

What you’ll love: If you take frequent car trips with your dog, you’ll appreciate this ramp because it takes only a few seconds to set up and put away. This ramp is quite sturdy, so it’s a great pick for larger dogs.

What you should consider: Weighing in at 26 pounds and priced at $140, this ramp is on the higher end of both the weight and price spectrums.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top vehicle ramp for dogs for the money

Pet Gear Full Length Ramp

What you need to know: Easily stored and able to hold up to 200 pounds, this ramp is a steal for the price.

What you’ll love: This ramp fits easily on both short and tall vehicles, and it is long enough to be used over most porch steps as well.

What you should consider: Some users experienced issues with the sandpaper tread damaging vehicle interiors when stored.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Worth checking out

Gen7Pets Natural Step Ramp for Vehicles

What you need to know: The Gen7Pets ramp comes in two size options and is praised by users for its ease of use and reasonable price point.

What you’ll love: This ramp has a unique faux-grass tread that offers grip for your pet while remaining gentle on their paws.

What you should consider: Some users stated this ramp was too narrow for their pets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

