Best personalized cat gift

If you’re not sure what to get a cat, but you know how to shop for people, you can find a fun cat-themed gift for the cat lover in your life. They’ll appreciate the care you put into a personalized gift.

Which personalized cat gifts are best?

Shopping for personalized cat gifts for cat owners can be just as fun as shopping for your best friend. If you’re shopping for cat person gifts but don’t know the names or details of the lucky kitties receiving your gifts, you can find cat toy gift sets that don’t require any sort of personalization. However, if you’re looking for something more touching, personalized cat gifts are a heartwarming way to show you care about a cat person’s feline friends.

Best personalized cat gifts

The most impactful personalized gifts for cat lovers are the ones that help them create a cozy, loving and fun environment. Personalized cat gifts can help them grow their cat dish collection, replenish their cat toys or add cat-themed goodies to their closet and decor.

Personalized food bowls

A cat’s food and water bowls can help contribute to their health and well-being, while also adding a decorative piece to their owner’s home. Personalizing cat bowls helps keep their food station organized in multi-cat environments, and it’s also a fun way to show off each cat’s name.

Personalized Ceramic Cat Bowls

These glazed ceramic cat-shaped food bowls are an elegant way to serve a sophisticated kitty. The handmade dish gently curves up on the sides to help keep food off the floor. You can choose the minimal design and add the cat’s name between the ears.

Sold by Etsy

Marble Sheeted Custom Cat Bowl with Personalized Name

Display a printed image of a beloved kitty on this custom white ceramic food dish. The 2.25-inch dish comes in various versions, so be sure to search for the cat that most resembles their own. The food bowl is also dishwasher- and microwave-safe.

Sold by Etsy

White Ceramic Cat Bowl with Wax Resist Cat Name

This speckled brownstone clay bowl is a warm addition to any cat-loving home. The wax resist name lends a handmade touch, and the bowl has steep sides to hold all the cat’s food comfortably.

Sold by Etsy

Personalized toys

Every cat needs a certain amount of playtime each day to stay healthy and maintain optimal levels of exercise. Personalized cat toys help them achieve that by providing different ways to hunt, stalk, pounce and play. Over time, cats need fresh toys to keep them engaged, especially if the toys are stuffed with catnip.

Best personalized cat toys

Personalized Stocking Christmas Cat Toy

If you’re shopping for a feline this holiday season, consider this catnip-stuffed red-and-white fleece Christmas stocking. Customize the name embroidered across the top to include a kitty in the Christmas Day festivities. If the cat’s not a fan of catnip, you can also order the stocking without it.

Sold by Etsy

Personalized Catnip Toy Mouse

Create a custom catnip mouse to drive any kitty wild. Choose from the colors of the rainbow and select between two sizes to craft this stuffed fleece mouse. Add the cat’s name across the top to help them mark their territory.

Sold by Etsy

Fish Catnip Toy, Personalized with Embroidered Name

Treat a lucky kitty to this fun fish-shaped catnip toy, complete with natural cotton rope tassels to help it swim around. Choose from five patterns of heavy-duty fabric, along with a custom embroidered name in any color.

Sold by Etsy

Personalized apparel and accessories

Best personalized cat-themed apparel and accessories

Paw Letter Necklace

Commemorate a beloved pet with this personalized paw letter necklace. Every element is customizable, from the necklace length and finish to the monograms and placement of paw prints.

Sold by Etsy

Custom Cat Socks

For those who can’t get enough of their cat’s face, add it to a pair of cozy socks to show feline devotion. Add the cat’s face, any text you like, and choose from an assortment of cat-themed graphics to create a pair of unforgettable cat socks.

Sold by Etsy

Custom Pet Portrait Necklace

Showcase a family pet with this unique engraved pet portrait necklace. Submit a photo of the pet to create a lasting imprint you can wear around your neck. Choose a finish and add up to three portraits to include all of their furry family members.

Sold by Etsy

Personalized home goods

Cat-themed home goods are a loving way to give a cat-themed gift that both the cat person and cat will enjoy. Custom gifts can help cat lovers and their cats feel right at home. You can find all kinds of cat-friendly personalized home goods, from blankets to mugs and decorative trinkets.

Best personalized cat-themed home goods

Personalized Cat Bed Blanket Gift for Indoor Cats

Any indoor cat will appreciate this plush micro-mink blanket. Choose the color and pattern that suits your kitty and add their name for a personalized touch. The double-sided blanket comes in two sizes and is machine-washable.

Sold by Amazon

Personalized Ceramic Cat Mug

For the coffee and tea lovers with feline friends, these custom ceramic cat mugs are an adorable way to celebrate a special kitty. The handmade white clay mug comes with cat ears around the lip and is hand-painted to look like your kitty of choice. You can even add the cat’s name for an unmistakable resemblance.

Sold by Etsy

Personalized Cat Christmas Ornament

The holidays are a time to hold our loved ones close, including our beloved pets. Get your kitty into the holiday festivities with this personalized cat Christmas tree ornament. Select the size, finish and personalization to create a lasting piece of holiday memorabilia.

Sold by Etsy

