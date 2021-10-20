Most popular Chewy dog bed

Knowing which dog beds are most popular on Chewy can help you select the right one for your pup.

Which popular Chewy dog bed is best?

Dog owners spare no effort or expense in the pursuit of keeping their dogs happy and healthy. Whether at home or on the go, one of the easiest ways to help your fur baby stay comfortable is by purchasing a cozy dog bed. Online retailer Chewy offers an exceptional selection of highly-rated dog beds of every shape, style and size.

The top pick among the most popular Chewy dog beds is the K&H Pet Products Memory Sleeper Dog Bed. Designed to look like a luxury mattress, it provides unparalleled comfort, it is machine washable and has supportive memory foam.

What to know before you buy a Chewy dog bed

Size

The most obvious, yet occasionally overlooked, consideration when shopping for a dog bed is size. Most people are mindful of avoiding beds that are too small for their dogs. However, beds that are too large can also be a problem for some dogs.

Ensure that you select the correct size by measuring your dog. Once you know your dog’s height, length and width, you can compare these measurements to those of the beds you are researching. The idea is to give your dog a space that feels somewhat snug yet gives them room to sleep in their favorite position.

Special features

Dog beds come in a wide range of styles and sizes. Some provide special features that are fitting for dogs with specific needs. For example, older dogs almost always benefit from having an orthopedic bed. The added support provided by an orthopedic bed takes the pressure off of sore hips and joints. Other desirable features include heartbeat noises for young puppies, a heating or cooling element and rounded edges.

Style

While it may not be at the top of your dog’s priority list, choosing a color and style that works well with your home’s decor is another smart consideration. Dog beds can be both functional and attractive. When exploring highly-rated options on Chewy, think about what looks would coordinate best with each room. Try to envision how the bed would look when placed in your home and where you will place it. If you’re unsure whether your selected style will fit properly, compare its measurements with the space you’ve reserved for the new dog bed.

What to look for in a quality Chewy dog bed

Durability

More often than not, dogs are tough on their toys, bed and other household items. Quality dog beds withstand the expected wear and tear of everyday life. Individuals with dogs who enjoy chewing should be especially mindful of this consideration. Select a durable bed that is resistant to ripping and other damage.

Comfort

When buying a dog bed, the number one priority, from soft fabric to supportive memory foam, should be comfort. Popular dog bed brands on Chewy provide outstanding comfort in a variety of ways. Knowing what kinds of materials and surfaces your dog tends to prefer is extremely helpful in this area. Pay attention to where your dog currently enjoys sleeping. If you buy a bed for a new puppy, there may be some trial and error when finding their ideal sleep space.

Waterproof

Nowadays, nearly every quality dog bed has some level of waterproofing. This feature is essential for dogs who are not yet potty-trained, especially those who spend time in a crate. Beds that cannot withstand the occasional accident, drool or spill are bound to get damaged.

Easy to clean

Even though they are adorable, dogs are inherently messy creatures. All it takes is a few muddy and wet paws to dirty up a dog bed. Make life easier on yourself by ordering a popular Chewy dog bed that is easy to clean. Designs that have removable and washable covers are often the best choice.

How much you can expect to spend on a Chewy dog bed

Depending on the size, features and style of the bed, you can expect to pay $15-$90.

Chewy dog bed FAQ

How do dog bed prices on Chewy compare to other retailers?

A. Dog bed prices on Chewy are competitive with many other national retailers. You can often find styles at a lower price thanks to the frequent sales run by the online retailer.

How can I know if a bed is the right choice without seeing it in person?

A. There are several ways that you can select the right option for your pup. First, use the considerations listed above. Next, read reviews for each bed you are researching on Chewy. Finally, Chewy has a worry-free return policy that can make you even more confident about your purchase.

What are the best Chewy dog beds to buy?

Top Chewy dog bed

K&H Pet Products Memory Sleeper Dog Bed

What you need to know: Ideal for aging dogs and those who prefer being extra comfortable, the K&H Memory Sleeper Dog Bed has supportive memory foam and a plush top.

What you’ll love: Designed in the style of a premium mattress, this dog bed provides the ultimate experience. Its top uses extra soft and cozy material. The bed itself is made from extra thick memory foam, measuring almost four inches in height. Both the cover and base are machine washable.

What you should consider: This bed is one of the more expensive options on Chewy.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy

Top Chewy dog bed for the money

Frisco Ultra-Plush Round Bolster Pet Bed

What you need to know: This simple design provides a cozy spot for dogs of varying sizes to rest.

What you’ll love: Available in three sizes and two colors, this circular bed is a great value. The inner lining is ultra-soft and plush, while the outer edges are faux suede. It features raised sides, which many dogs find to be comforting.

What you should consider: The largest size only accommodates medium size dogs.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy

Worth checking out

FurHaven Southwest Kilim Deluxe Chaise Lounge

What you need to know: The L-shaped design of the FurHaven Chaise Lounge makes it effortless for dogs to find the perfect sleeping position.

What you’ll love: It’s created to look like a hybrid between a dog sofa and dog bed. This stylish design fits well into every decor. It is built with egg-crate foam to provide orthopedic support. The cover easily zips on and off, making cleaning a breeze.

What you should consider: Some individuals may not enjoy the bulkiness of this design.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy

