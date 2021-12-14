Best Petsmart cat bed

Which Petsmart cat bed is best?

While every cat-owner recognizes the importance of finding a comfortable bed for their beloved pet, finding the perfect fit for your cat can be challenging. Thankfully, Petsmart offers a wide array of cat beds that are comfortable, secure and durable. No matter the age or sleeping style of your cat, a comfortable bed is sure to elevate your cat’s sleep and keep them happy. If you are in the market for a plush cat bed that is easy to clean, the top choice is the Armarkat Covered Cat Bed

What to know before you buy a Petsmart cat bed

Size

When shopping for your cat’s new bed, be sure to consider what size bed your cat will need. No cat wants to snuggle into a bed that is too small or too big, but the size of the bed will also impact the range of motion that your cat will have as they sleep. Most cat beds are designed to be around 15 to 20 inches in diameter, which offers plenty of room for your cat to stretch out or snuggle in.

Bed material

To ensure a comfortable sleeping experience, most cat beds use plush cotton or poly-fiber materials along the bottom and sides. These materials ensure optimal comfort while also being flexible enough to adapt to any movement that your cat may make as they sleep. If you are looking for a bed that will last, opt for one that features a waterproof bottom and reinforced stitching.

Your cats sleeping habits

To ensure that your cat has the best experience in their new cat bed, opt for a bed that mimics their current sleeping habits and adapt to their needs. While many cats prefer to burrow or curl up as they sleep, some cats prefer to be stretched out. For younger cats or cats that prefer to curl up, a bed with sturdy high-sides or a built-in cover may be the best option, as they tend to offer a more secure sleeping experience. For older cats or cats that prefer to be stretched out, an open style or orthopedic bed with a large diameter and low sidewalls may be the best since it is easy to climb into and offers plenty of space to stretch out.

What to look for in a quality Petsmart cat bed

Style

To ensure the best experience, opt for a cat bed that is both stylish for you and comfortable for your cat. Many open and covered cat beds come in various colors, making it easy to match them to nearly any home aesthetic. If you are looking for a more elegant cat bed, opt for an elevated or hanging bed option. These beds are available in various color options and inconspicuously integrate into your home. With so many different color and style options on the market, there is no doubt that you will be able to find a bed that both you and your cat will love.

Ease of cleaning

To save yourself the hassle of trying to vacuum or hand-clean your cat’s bed, opt for a cat bed that is machine washable. While you can easily throw most cat beds in the wash for quick cleaning, some beds have a machine-washable cover that can be easily zipped off and thrown in the wash.

How much you can expect to spend on a Petsmart cat bed

You can expect to spend $20-$60 on a cat bed. Typically, aesthetically pleasing cat beds, feature self-warming capabilities or boast versatile use are the most expensive.

Petsmart cat bed FAQ

What type of bed do cats prefer?

A. To ensure the best experience for your cat, try to find a bed that mimics their sleeping habits. Does your cat tend to stretch out as they sleep? Or do they snuggle up into blankets? If your cat prefers to sleep in the open, like across the floor or on a couch, then opt for a cat bed that is roomy and flat. For cats that tend to curl up or nest, a cat bed that is a bit smaller or has a hooded top may be the best option.

How often should you wash your cat’s bed?

A. You should plan on washing your cat’s bed about once a month to help limit pet hair and curb odors. To ensure the longevity of your cat’s bed, try washing it using a gentle hot water cycle, then dry it on a low heat setting. Be sure to use a fragrance-free, gentle laundry detergent when washing your cat’s bedding to avoid any potential allergic reactions.

What’s the best Petsmart cat bed to buy?

Top Petsmart cat bed

Armarkat Covered Cat Bed

What you need to know: This covered bed is perfect for cats who prefer extra privacy when they sleep.

What you’ll love: Constructed using a faux-fur cover and extra plush poly-fill, this bed is the optimal choice for comfort. The built-in hood ensures full privacy, while the spacious interior offers plenty of room for your cat to get comfortable. With a removable bed pillow, this bed offers plenty of variety when it comes to meeting your cat’s bedtime needs. The waterproof and skid-free base helps to protect your floors from any accidents, while the machine-washable cover makes it easy to clean.

What you should consider: While this bed is great for average-sized cats, some consumers noted that the bed opening is not ideal for larger cats.

Where to buy: Sold by Petsmart

Top Petsmart cat bed for the money

Whisker City Bolster Cat Bed

What you need to know: This affordable bed is perfect for nearly any cat.

What you’ll love: The short-side bolster design and durable construction make this bed the ideal option for long-term use. Constructed using a soft faux fur and plush filling, this bed ensures a comfortable bedtime experience without being overly bulky. Designed to be easy to move and spacious enough for any type of sleeper, this bed is great for nearly any type of cat. This bed is machine-washable and available in a variety of colors.

What you should consider: To prevent any damage, be sure to use a low-heat setting when cleaning this bed.

Where to buy: Sold by Petsmart

Worth checking out

Trixie Cabra Sky Cat Bed With Scratching Post

What you need to know: This elevated cat bed features a built-in scratching post, making it the ideal option for high-energy cats.

What you’ll love: Constructed using a sturdy wooden frame and fleece-lined exterior, this bed is built to be comfortable and durable. The built-in scratching post offers a healthy outlet for your cat’s natural scratching instincts, while the elevated bed features a plush cushion insert for added comfort. You can easily remove the ring-shaped bed to create a perch for your cat to climb or jump on. This bed is available in various neutral color options, making it easy to integrate into your home.

What you should consider: This bed does require some assembly and is not machine washable.

Where to buy: Sold by Petsmart

