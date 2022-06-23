If looking for a dog bed to use outside, it is best to opt for a raised dog bed. This will keep your pooch off the ground and away from water and bugs

Which large dog bed is best?

If you have a large dog, you know that just any old bed won’t do. Not only are small and medium dog beds simply not big enough, they often aren’t durable enough either. Large dogs need a supportive bed that won’t flatten out under their weight.

There are several things to consider when choosing a large dog bed, not the least of which is the fill type. Models like the Bully Beds Orthopedic Memory Foam Dog use medical-grade orthopedic memory foam. Others may use a low-quality foam or worse, a polyfill that will quickly go flat. You’ll also need to take size, style, and other features into account.

What to know before you buy a large dog bed

Size

Not all manufacturers use the same dimensions for categorizing their dog beds. This means two large dog beds from different manufacturers can vary greatly in size. Make sure to check the dimensions of any model you are considering to ensure it is large enough for your dog. There are also jumbo, giant, X-large, and XX-large beds available for Great Danes, St. Bernards, and similarly huge breeds.

Filling

Dog beds are filled with several types of material. Polyfill is the cheapest, but it tends to flatten out the quickest. This type of filling is fine for dog beds for small breeds that don’t weigh a lot, but it is not ideal for large breeds. Instead, opt for a memory foam or some other type of dense, medical-grade foam filling. These will last the longest and provide the highest level of support, while still being soft and comfortable.

Durability

When purchasing a dog bed for a large breed, durability should be a top consideration, especially if your pooch is a chewer. Certain materials and fillings are more durable than others, such as microsuede, polyester fleece, and the aforementioned memory foam. Materials such as cloth and polyfill are less durable, which means they are more prone to ripping or flattening. Though you may save money upfront by purchasing a bed made from these less durable materials, it will most likely cost you more in the long run when you have to replace it.

Features to look for in a quality large dog bed

Raised sides

Just like people, many dogs like to sleep with their heads raised up. To accommodate this, you can find beds with raised sides much like a couch. Depending on the bed, it may gently slope upward from the center to the edges, or it may have a bolster-like design. Both styles can provide a comfortable place for your pooch to rest its head.

Removable cover

A removable cover is a must for any dog bed. Ideally, the cover should be machine washable too, for easy cleaning. Doing this regularly is the best way to prevent the bed from building up with unpleasant odors.

Nonslip base

If you’ll be placing the bed on tile, it is best to choose one that has a nonslip base. Otherwise, the bed may move a bit every time your dog enters and exits it. Next thing you know, it’ll wind up in the middle of the room or some other unsightly and inconvenient place.

Chew-resistant hardware

Many dogs have a tendency to start chewing on the zipper of their dog bed. If this sounds like your dog, consider choosing a bed with chew-resistant hardware. While no dog bed can withstand heavy chewers indefinitely, this should at least ensure it lasts long enough to get your money’s worth.

Style

Large dog beds come in a variety of designs and colors, so you should be able to easily find one that matches the aesthetics you are trying to achieve in your home. From plush pillowtop options with a warm fleece material to smooth microfiber beds with raised sides reminiscent of a couch, and in both solid and patterned colors, there is no shortage of styles to choose from.

How much you can expect to spend on a large dog bed

The most affordable large dog beds start at around $40. However, these are often made with low-quality materials and cheap polyfill that will flatten out within a year or less. For a high-quality bed that can last at least a few years, expect to spend between $75 and $350.

Large dog bed FAQs

Should I buy a large dog bed with a waterproof liner?

A. As long as your dog is housetrained and not incontinent, a waterproof liner isn’t a requirement. That said, having one can help prevent drool from seeping into the filling material, which can help a bed last longer without building up with a funky odor.

How long do large dog beds last?

A. How long a dog bed for your large breed will last depends mostly on the fill materials and whether your dog is a chewer. Provided your dog isn’t a chewer, models with high-quality memory foam can last 10 years or more without losing their loft. Conversely, low-quality options with polyfill can flatten out in less than a year.

What are the best large dog beds to buy?

Top large dog bed

Bully Beds Orthopedic Memory Foam Dog

What you need to know: Durable materials combined with a highly resilient foam make this bed ideal for large breeds.

What you’ll love: It’s backed by a 20-year no-flat warranty and utilizes several types of foam for the perfect balance of comfort and support. Plus, the removable cover is waterproof, so you don’t ever have to worry about the foam getting dirty from accidents.

What you should consider: There are only two colors to choose from.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top large dog bed for money

Furhaven Orthopedic Contour Luxe Cooling Gel Dog Bed

What you need to know: The Contour Luxe combines form and function yet is surprisingly affordable.

What you’ll love: It has raised sides for your dog to rest their head, and it comes in a nice variety of colors and materials. It also features a cooling gel layer that makes it ideal for breeds with thick fur that tend to get hot.

What you should consider: It can’t stand up to chewers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Worth checking out

Big Barker 7-inch Pillow Top

What you need to know: This bed is handmade in the United States and is clinically proven to reduce pain and improve mobility for older, arthritic dogs.

What you’ll love: The microsuede cover is soft to the touch and does a good job of resisting stains. Plus it is available in a giant size for Great Danes and mastiffs.

What you should consider: It is more expensive than most other options, despite lacking some desirable features.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

