Best cat bed

On average, cats sleep from 12 to 16 hours each day, so a comfortable bed for your precious pet is a must!

Which cat beds are best?

Whether you are shopping for a new kitten or an elderly cat, finding a cat bed is the best way to ensure that your cat feels comfortable and secure within your home. Designed to be comfortable, warm and durable, cat beds provide your cat with a safe space to relax and sleep throughout the day. Whether you have a cat who prefers to curl-up, stretch out or lay in the sun, a cat bed is sure to elevate their sleep and keep them happy.

With so many different kinds of cat beds on the market, you are sure to find a bed that both you and your cat will love. If you are in the market for a comfortable cat bed that is easy to clean, the top pick is the FRISCO Plush Orthopedic Front Bolster cat bed .

What to know before you buy a cat bed

Size

The first thing to consider when shopping for your cat’s new bed is the size of the bed. Obviously no cat wants to snuggle up in a bed that is too small or too big, but the size of the cat bed also impacts the range of motion your cat will have while they sleep. For cats, feeling secure and safe as they sleep is incredibly important, so choosing a bed that allows your cat to curl up or stretch out without feeling cramped is the best way to ensure full comfort.

Most cat beds are designed to be about 15 to 20 inches in diameter with a plush pillow center and soft sided walls. This design allows for your cat to easily stretch out or curl up, depending on their preferred sleeping position.

Material

Most cat beds are made using plush cotton or poly-fiber materials along the bottom and sides. These materials ensure a comfortable sleeping area, while also being flexible enough to adapt to any movement that your cat may make as they sleep. When it comes to the center of the bed, most cat beds utilize a thick cotton padding or memory foam. This padding creates a supportive cradle, allowing your cat to sleep comfortable and securely.

Depending on your cat’s needs, you may find it worthwhile to invest in a bed that offers more padding along the center or the sides. For older cats, finding a bed with a memory foam center is the best way to ensure full support and comfort as they sleep. For cats that prefer to nest, a bed that has thicker sides may be the best as it offers a more structured sleeping experience.

Your cat’s sleeping habits

Every cat has a different way of sleeping, so to ensure the best experience, be sure to find a bed that mimics your cat’s current sleeping habits. While many cats prefer to nest or snuggle up as they sleep, some cats prefer to be stretched out. For cats that nest or snuggle, a covered cat bed may be the best option as they offer a little more security than other open bed options.

For cats that prefer to be stretched out, an open bed that has a large diameter and low side walls may be the best since it offers more room to stretch out. To ensure that your cat gets the most out of their new cat bed, do your best to find a bed that can adapt to their needs.

What to look for in a quality cat bed

Style

With so many different options on the market, many cat beds are designed to combine practicality and functionality, making them both stylish for you and comfortable for your cat. Many traditional open cat beds come in a range of colors and are designed to match a wide variety of home aesthetics. When it comes to a more elegant cat bed, there are elevated and hanging cat bed options that come in a variety of colors and designs. Whether you are looking for a traditional open cat bed or a more upscale option, there is no doubt you will be able to find a bed that both you and your cat will love.

Warmth

Depending on your cat, you may find it worthwhile to check into cat beds that feature self-warming technology. By utilizing insulated fabric and padding, these self-warming beds help to capture your cat’s natural body warmth, creating a warm and cozy sleeping area. While these self-warming bed options may not be ideal for every cat, they are sure to benefit hairless, short-haired or elderly cats.

Ease of cleaning

While every cat-owner recognizes the importance of finding a comfortable bed for their beloved pet, no one wants to deal with the hassle of hand-washing a cat bed. To save yourself any hassle, you may find it worthwhile to choose a cat bed that is machine washable or has a removable cover. While most cat beds do feature machine-washable capabilities, there are some that utilize a removable cover that can be easily thrown in the washer for easy cleaning.

How much you can expect to spend on a cat bed

Depending on the style of cat bed you choose, you can expect to spend anywhere from $20-$60 on a cat bed. Typically, cat beds that are aesthetically pleasing, feature orthopedic padding or boast self-warming capabilities tend to be the most expensive.

Cat bed FAQ

What type of bed do cats prefer?

A. While many cats prefer beds that offer more security and padding, be sure to keep an eye out for your cat’s current sleeping habits. Does your cat tend to stretch out across the couch? Or do they snuggle up into blankets? If your cat prefers to sleep out in the open, a cat bed that is roomy and open may be the best bet. For cats that tend to curl-up or nest, a cat bed that is a bit smaller or has a hooded top may be the best option. To ensure the best experience for your cat, try to find a bed that mimics their sleeping habits

How do I wash a cat bed?

A. In general, you should plan on washing your cat’s bed about once a month to help limit pet hair and curb odors. Most beds can be washed on a gentle cycle in hot water and can be dried on a low setting. When washing your cat’s bed, it is recommended that you use a fragrance-free, gentle laundry detergent to avoid any potential allergic reactions

What are the best cat beds to buy?

Top cat bed

FRISCO Plush Orthopedic Front Bolster cat bed

What you need to know: This open style bed has a plush padding making it the perfect option for older cats or cats who prefer to stretch out while they sleep.

What you’ll love: The plush side walls and 4 inch thick pillow bed offers incredible comfort and security for cats of all ages. The dipped front entry makes this bed perfect for elderly cats, while the large bed area ensures full range of motion for cats who prefer to stretch out or snuggle up as they sleep. This cat bed is available in three different sizes and has a machine washable removable cover for easy clean-up.

What you should consider: This cat bed is not chew or scratch resistant, so it may not be the best option for kittens or high-energy cats.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy

Top cat bed for the money

K&H Pet Products Self-Warming Hooded cat bed

What you need to know: This hooded bed is the perfect option for cats who need a little extra warmth or security when they sleep.

What you’ll love: The insulated plush pad creates a self-warming center for your cat to snuggle up on while the soft sides offer a wall of comfort. The removable hood makes this a great bed for cats who prefer more privacy when they sleep. Available in two different sizes, any owner can find the perfect bed for their cat. This cat bed is machine washable.

What you should consider: Some consumers have noted issues with the durability of the removable hood as the hood often has to be pushed back into place throughout the day.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy

Worth checking out

FRISCO Modern Round Elevated cat bed

What you need to know: This bed is the perfect option for cat-owners who want a comfortable and stylish sleeping area for their cat.

What you’ll love: The soft-fur lined walls and plush pillow bed, makes this cat bed the perfect option for cats who prefer to snuggle up as they sleep. With a durable bottom and sturdy wooden legs, this cat bed offers a chic look that will fit nearly any aesthetic. The pillow bed does have a machine-washable cover for easy cleaning. This bed is only available in one size.

What you should consider: While this cat bed is only elevated by about 4 inches, you need to ensure that the bed is fully balanced before allowing your cats to sleep in it. If the bed is unbalanced, it could easily become wobbly or flip as your cat enters or exits the bed.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy

