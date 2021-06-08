How to set up a kiddie pool

Be sure to dry out your pool before putting it away. Leftover moisture can cause mold and mildew to grow on your kiddie pool, even when stored in an enclosed space.

Set up a kiddie pool

Warm weather is quickly approaching, and you’re ready to spend long days in the sun with your family. For those choosing to stay close to home, a kiddie pool is a great way to experience a summer of fun in the sun.

Once you’ve decided on the ideal kiddie pool for your family, you now have the tricky task of figuring out how to set it up. Check out how to set up your kidding pool and what equipment you’ll need to make your job easier.

What to consider before setting up your kiddie pool

There are a few things you might want to consider before setting up your kiddie pool.

Types of kiddie pools

Inflatable kiddie pools are the most common type. They’re portable and fold up small for easy storage. Parents also love the soft sides to protect their little ones. However, they take time and possibly some equipment to set them up.

Plastic kiddie pools are a breeze to set up. Don’t run out and purchase a kiddie pool unless you have adequate space to store it. Frame pools are less popular but also a viable option. They require set-up and tear-down time as well as a bit of storage space.

Does my kiddie pool need chlorine?

No, your kiddie pool does not need chlorine. For smaller pools, chlorine can actually be harmful since there is such a small amount of water and no filter. If you get a larger pool to fit your whole family, you could add some pool chemicals to keep it clean, but regularly cleaning it is the best way to keep the water safe for your family.

How do you keep a kiddie pool clean?

Since kiddie pools don’t have a filter, regularly changing the water is essential to keep away harmful bacteria and mold. Changing the water every 48 hours will keep your little ones safe and give you a chance to clean the pool.

Steps to set up a kiddie pool

Setting up a kiddie pool may sound straightforward, but there are a few simple tricks that will make setting up your kiddie pool a painless experience.

Find level ground

Finding a level area to set up your kiddie pool is vital to keep the water from flowing out and your kiddie pool from collapsing. Some placement ideas include a sand area, concrete slab, patio or grass area.

It’s important to note that a deck or patio may not be able to hold more than a small kiddie pool. The average deck holds approximately 50 pounds per square foot, while 1 cubic foot of water weighs about 62 pounds. A 4-foot round pool containing 148 gallons of water weighs 1,234 pounds by itself.

You should also keep in mind that putting your kiddie pool on your lawn could cause brown spots if you keep it in the same area for too long.

Put down a mat

A mat is essential to not only protect the lining of your pool but also to cushion the feet and bottoms of the little ones while they’re playing. Foam interlocking tiles make an excellent padding option underneath a kiddie pool. It’s soft enough for kids, and you can make it as big or as small as you need.

If you decide to put your kiddie pool on the grass where it isn’t too hard, a tarp is a good source of protection. A tarp also makes it easier to relocate your kiddie pool often to avoid dark spots on your lawn.

Inflate kiddie pool

If you have a plastic or frame pool, you don’t have to worry about inflating. For those with an inflatable pool, an air pump will majorly cut down on setup time, especially for a larger pool. A handheld air pump is affordable and easy to travel with, although it requires time and effort.

An electric air pump is nice to have since it takes care of the hard work, but you need to have access to an outlet. If you don’t have a nearby outlet, a battery-powered portable air pump is another option.

Fill with water

Filling your kiddie pool with water seems like the easy part, but it can present a few challenges if you’re not near a water source. The kiddie pool will be too heavy to move once it is full of water, so you’ll want to have it in position before filling it. A long garden hose is your best bet to fill it. Just make sure you have a long enough hose to reach your kiddie pool.

What you need to buy to set up your kiddie pool

Intex Crystal Blue Inflatable Pool

This classic inflatable kiddie pool is affordable and the perfect size for toddlers. It’s large enough to provide hours of fun but small enough that it doesn’t take hours to inflate or clean up.

Intex Quick-Fill Air Pump

This affordable electric air pump will make setting up your inflatable pool a breeze. Make sure you have access to an electrical outlet.

